Boston’s top power-play quarterback and back-end playmaker has reason to pause. In each of the last two years, an insignificant match left him in significant pain.

“Preseason hasn’t always been my friend,” he said, after a pause and a chuckle at his run of bad luck.

Torey Krug entered Wednesday’s exhibition game against the Flyers, his first dress rehearsal of 2019-20, with a full understanding of how quickly a September twirl can turn sour.

Last year, Krug left the Bruins’ preseason finale against Philadelphia in a walking boot, after his left skate dug into a rut in the ice and wrenched his ankle. He missed the first 11 games of the season. That was after he broke the same ankle in Game 4 of a second-round series against the Lightning. His rehab lasted most of the summer. It kept him off the Bruins’ preseason trip to China.

In 2017, he took a puck to the jaw during a preseason game against Detroit and missed the regular-season opener. He returned wearing a plastic jaw protector, which made puck-handling difficult for the few weeks he wore it.

Previous preseasons brought a bit more in the nerves department, Krug recalled.

“Years before that I was always competing for spots and ice time and trying to make an impression on the people in this locker room and upstairs,” he said. “It’s a little different now.”

Though Krug wound up playing 64 games, he finished 12th among defensemen in points (6-47-—53), and sixth in assists. On the power play, he was third in points (30) and assists (28). In all situations, only two defensemen — Brent Burns and Erik Karlsson, who have a combined three Norris Trophies between them — had more assists per game than Krug’s 0.73. He silenced critics of his defense in the postseason, foiling forwards with rugged intelligence.

The only question mark about Krug, in the final year of his four-year, $21 million contract, is what it will cost the Bruins to keep him around. That thicket of training camp concerns? He has beaten it back.

“Still not out of the woods yet, right?” he mused. “There’s a couple more days left.”

Lauko sent to Providence

Jakub Lauko, who made an impression in Monday’s game against Philadelphia, did not earn himself an extended run in varsity camp. The fleet-skating prospect was reassigned to Providence before Wednesday’s practice in Brighton. Whether he remains there to start the year is anyone’s guess.

“He’s going to start there for now,” coach Bruce Cassidy said, acknowledging the final call goes to general manager Don Sweeney, with help from player development head Jamie Langenbrunner, who watched Lauko closely last year. The Czech winger will report to the P-B’s for training camp and is a safe bet to play in Saturday’s preseason game against Springfield. After that: no guarantees.

Lauko, 19, could be sent back to junior if he doesn’t stick in the AHL. Because of Canadian junior limits on imported players, it’s unclear if Lauko would have a spot with his most recent squad, Rouyn-Noranda. He was instrumental in the QMHJL outfit’s Memorial Cup win last year, putting up six goals and seven assists in 19 playoff games after a 21-20—41 in 44 regular-season contests. In camp, he has more than held his own.

“We thought he competed here with men, fine,” Cassidy said. “But you’re talking about seven months, not one month. I liked what I saw.”

Help wanted on penalty kill

With the defection of Noel Acciari to Florida (first Panthers game in Boston: Nov. 12), the Bruins are down a right-shooting penalty-killer. Cassidy’s corresponding lineup tweak is not insignificant.

PK duties, as they often are for fourth-line players, were a primary facet of Acciari’s livelihood in Boston. He averaged 1:34 on the penalty kill last year, fourth among Bruins forwards. He more than pulled his weight for a unit that, while 16th in the regular season, was third-best in the playoffs (88.4 percent). The Bruins earned that mark earned over a black-and-blue 24 games. Only one team, San Jose, was shorthanded more than Boston’s 69 times.

The club’s best PK pair is Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand, and they will likely be on, if fresh enough, for all the important kills this year. But the ages of Bergeron, 34, and Marchand, 31, and their critical roles driving power play and 5-on-5 production makes depth around them critical.

In addition to the returning Sean Kuraly, Chris Wagner, and Joakim Nordstrom, Cassidy figures he’ll start off digging into a mixed bag. His evaluation of the unit as a whole is a bit compromised because Nordstrom (foot) has been slowed this camp, and regular defensemen John Moore (shoulder) and Kevan Miller (knee) have not practiced this preseason.

Par Lindholm, a left-stick option, was in Cassidy’s view positionally sound with a sharp stick in his NHL debut last year (Toronto/Winnipeg). He’s also capable at the faceoff dot (50.1 success last year). Danton Heinen, a left shot, and right-shooting Karson Kuhlman and Charlie Coyle could see time on the kill. Cassidy is intrigued by new addition Brett Ritchie, but thinks he could be better on the other side of special teams. “He’s got a long stick,” Cassidy said, “but I think he’s more of a net-front, power-play guy.”

Krejci remains sidelined

David Krejci, felled in Monday’s game against Philadelphia with a lower-body-something-or-other, missed a second day of practice. Cassidy reaffirmed his belief that his second-line pivot’s ailment is not serious . . . Roster hopeful Peter Cehlarik, who was absent from practice the last two days, has an undisclosed lower body injury and could return later this week . . . Defenseman Josiah Didier was cut and reported to Providence . . . Chances remain slim that PTO defenseman Alex Petrovic makes the roster. The 27-year-old, right-shot backliner may have been the only person at Warrior Ice Arena who was bummed when Charlie McAvoy and Carlo re-signed. It pushed him further down the chart. “Had a depressing day,” Cassidy said. “Then I think he got back to playing.” Cassidy called him hard on the puck and dependable, though Cassidy said he needs to move the puck quicker to play in the Bruins’ system. Connor Clifton and Steven Kampfer falling off would open the door for Petrovic to remain with the varsity.

