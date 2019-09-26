With one preseason game left (3 p.m. Saturday against the Blackhawks), the Bruins trimmed their roster Thursday.
The club sent eight players to Providence camp — wingers Ryan Fitzgerald, Joona Koppanen, Zach Senyshyn, and Oskar Steen, center Pavel Shen, defenseman Urho Vaakanainen and Jeremy Lauzon, and goalie Kyle Keyser — and winger Robert Lantosi is on an AHL contract and will report to the farm, too.
The team also waived winger Paul Carey, center Brendan Gaunce, and defenseman Alexander Petrovic, the latter of whom entered camp on a tryout. Before waiving him, they signed him to a one-year, two-way contract with a $700,000 NHL cap hit.
The moves leaves the Bruins with 20 forwards, 10 defensemen, and three goalies, a group that returns to practice Friday in Brighton. Teams can carry no more than 23 players on opening night, which for Boston is Oct. 3 in Dallas.
Notable prospects surviving this round of cuts include wingers Anders Bjork and Peter Cehlarik, centers Trent Frederic and Jack Studnicka, and defenseman Jakub Zboril.
