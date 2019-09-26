With one preseason game left (3 p.m. Saturday against the Blackhawks), the Bruins trimmed their roster Thursday.

The club sent eight players to Providence camp — wingers Ryan Fitzgerald, Joona Koppanen, Zach Senyshyn, and Oskar Steen, center Pavel Shen, defenseman Urho Vaakanainen and Jeremy Lauzon, and goalie Kyle Keyser — and winger Robert Lantosi is on an AHL contract and will report to the farm, too.

The team also waived winger Paul Carey, center Brendan Gaunce, and defenseman Alexander Petrovic, the latter of whom entered camp on a tryout. Before waiving him, they signed him to a one-year, two-way contract with a $700,000 NHL cap hit.