The Winnipeg Jets and restricted free-agent forward Patrik Laine agreed to a two-year, $13.5-million contract less than a week before opening the regular season. The 21-year-old from Finland, who has been practicing with SC Bern in Switzerland, has 110 goals and 184 points in 237 regular-season games. He scored 36 goals as a rookie in 2016-17, added 44 in 2017-18, but dipped a bit last season with 30.

Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez said three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer will start the National League wild card game on Tuesday. The Nationals will face either the Cardinals or Brewers. Scherzer, who has been hampered by back and shoulder injuries since the All-Star Game, is 11-7 with a 2.92 ERA with 243 strikeouts in 27 starts . . . Despite missing more than a third of the season, Yankees slugger Aaron Judge had Major League Baseball’s top-selling jersey for the third straight season, beating out Washington’s Bryce Harper, according to MLB. National League MVP contender Cody Bellinger of the Dodgers was third . . . MLB will use the automated ball-strike system, or “robot umpires,” at Arizona Fall League games at Scottsdale’s Salt River Fields.

GOLF

Hur takes two-shot lead at LPGA

Mi Jung Hur shot a 2-under 70 in windy conditions to take a two-stroke lead into the weekend at the Indy Women in Tech Championship at Indianpolis. A day after opening with a bogey-free 63, Hur had six birdies — four on par 5s — along with two bogeys and a double bogey to get to 11 under at Brickyard Crossing, the layout that features four holes inside the Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval. Sakura Yokomine was second, following an opening 65 with a 70. Marina Alex, coming off the United States’ Solheim Cup loss to Europe, was 7 under with Maria Torres. Defending champion Sung Hyun Park and 2017 winner Lexi Thompson missed the cut . . . Matthew Jordan shot a bogey-free 8-under-par 64 on the famous Old Course to lead the Dunhill Links Championship at St. Andrews, Scotland, by one stroke after two rounds. All players play 18 holes at three courses — St. Andrews, Carnoustie, and Kingsbarns — before returning to the Old Course for the final round. Matthew Southgate (66 at Kingsbarns), Calum Hill (65 at St. Andrews), and Joakim Lagergren (62 at Kingsbarns) are tied for second at 13 under overall.

BASKETBALL

Magic’s ‘Dream Team’ jersey for sale

Magic Johnson’s game-worn jersey from the 1992 Barcelona Olympics is up for bid in an auction that ends this weekend. Johnson was part of the Dream Team that won gold for the United States in the first Olympics to allow NBA players. SCP Auctions says the blue No. 15 jersey is expected to fetch at least $150,000 before bidding ends Saturday night . . . The New Orleans Pelicans hired Teresa Weatherspoon as an assistant coach. Weatherspoon, who this summer was inducted in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, was one of the original players in the WNBA in 1997. She spent the last four seasons as the New York Liberty’s director of player and franchise development . . . Cavaliers rookie swingman Dylan Windler could miss six weeks with a tibial stress reaction in his left leg.

TENNIS

Bublik reaches Chengdu semifinals

Alexander Bublik saved two match points and hit 35 aces to upset fourth-seeded Grigor Dimitrov, 5-7, 7-6 (11-9), 7-6 (7-3) and reach the semifinals of the Chengdu (China) Open. Bublik will face Lloyd Harris, who ousted Joao Sousa, 6-7 (5-7), 6-3, 6-4, to reach his first tour-level semifinal. Denis Shapovalov took a 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 win over Egor Gerasimov to reach the semifinals, where he’ll face Pablo Carreno Busta, who ousted Christian Garin, 7-5, 6-2 . . . At the Zhuhai (China) Championships, Albert Ramos Vinolas upset third seed Gael Monfils, 7-5, 6-4, to reach the last four. He will face Adrian Mannarino, who beat Damir Dzumhur, 6-1, 6-4. No. 2 seed Roberto Bautista Agut advanced with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Andreas Seppi, and awaits Alex de Minaur, a 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 winner over fourth seed Borna Coric . . . Alison Van Uytvanck will go for her second WTA title of the season when she faces Sorana Cirstea in the Tashkent (Uzbekistan) Open final. The third-seeded Van Uytvanck beat Kristyna Pliskova, 6-3, 7-5, in the semifinals while Cirstea eliminated Katarina Zavatska, 6-0, 6-3.

MISCELLANY

Byron captures NASCAR pole at Charlotte

William Byron and Alex Bowman led Hendrick Motorsports to a sweep of the front row in qualifying for Sunday’s NASCAR’s Bank of America ROVAL 400 in Concord, N.C., the first elimination race in NASCAR’s Cup series playoffs. Byron went 103.198 miles per hour around the hybrid road course/oval track at Charlotte Motor Speedway to earn the fifth pole of his career. Byron is in the 12th and final spot to advance to the second round of the playoffs but has only a 2-point edge over Bowman . . . Ruth Chepngetich of Kenya overcame sweltering heat and humidity to win the first gold medal of the 2019 world track and field championships in a runaway women’s marathon victory under the lights at Doha, Qatar. Chepngetich finished in 2 hours, 32 minutes, 43 seconds and crossed the finish line at 2:34 a.m. Doha time Saturday in a race that began at midnight in an attempt to beat the heat . . . Jockey John Velazquez set a record with his 660th career graded stakes victory in the United States and Canada. He won the $300,000 Chandelier Stakes aboard Bast at Santa Anita in Arcadia, Calif., snapping a tie with fellow Hall of Famer Jerry Bailey, and added his 661st three races later, riding Eight Rings to a six-length victory in the $300,000 American Pharoah Stakes. Santa Anita opened its fall meet amid intense scrutiny after the deaths of 31 horses at the historic track earlier in the year.