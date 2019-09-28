The Bruins, icing a team of nearly full strength for the first time in their sixth and final exhibition, pumped home four goals in the first and put two hat tricks on the board, cruising to an 8-2 win. They wrap up their preseason with a 4-0-2 record, hungry to take the first steps on a long road they hope again brings them to the Stanley Cup Final.

So it was not a complete surprise the would-be Rockford Ice Hogs did not land a shot until the 11-minute mark of the first period at TD Garden. What came next wasn’t exactly a stunner, either.

The Bruins welcomed an AHL-heavy opponent on Saturday, the most capable of the Chicago Blackhawk visitors with passports in hand, touring Berlin and Prague on an NHL-sponsored junket.

Thursday in Dallas, it begins again.

David Pastrnak and Jake DeBrusk finished the September slate with hat tricks, and Charlie Coyle and Karson Kuhlman scored one each. The beleaguered Blackhawks netminder duo of Kevin Lankinen and Matt Tomkins had to be praying one of the defensemen in front of them would suddenly morph into Duncan Keith. Or a younger Brent Seabrook. Even Chris Chelios, now 57, might have helped stanch the bleeding a bit.

Even though the game mattered not in the standings, a swelling matinee crowd did not tire of the offensive outburst. New Garden public address announcer David Zibelli, auditioning from Providence, got a workout.

“Good for those guys to get a feel for putting the puck in the net again,” said Bruce Cassidy, who will cut to the opening night roster (23-player max) in the coming days.

DeBrusk and Coyle scored in a 22-second span in the first, beginning with DeBrusk’s spinning backhand in front at 11:21. Coyle broke away like a Weymouth-bound train from South Station, going wide and cutting back before a sliding forehand tuck.

Lankinen had little chance to stop DeBrusk’s power-play tip (3-0) at 15:35 of the first, the third-year left wing bunting a high-and-outside pitch from point man Torey Krug (three assists). He was similarly dazzled by Pastrnak’s sizzler from his left-circle power play spot (4-0), off a pitch-and-catch from Krug. He was befuddled by No. 88’s snapper under the bar (5-0), Pastrnak burying Chad Krys behind the net before wheeling out front and making Lankinen look like an AHL keeper. That was all for him, at 8:55 of the second.

A minute and two seconds into the third, Krug sprung Pastrnak from the D-zone, sending the winger barreling in on Tomkins for a five-hole finish. The hats flew. A few more flew with 6:16 left, when Coyle (3 points) set up DeBrusk in front with a toe drag-and-dish.

Tuukka Rask went the distance for Boston, bothered only by Philipp Kurashev’s sneaky shot — Chicago’s 11th of the game — at 11:14 of the second, and Tim Soderlund’s shorthanded breakaway with 45 seconds left. That was on a Bruins power play that featured Brandon Carlo, Sean Kuraly, Chris Wagner, and Connor Clifton.

The Bruins outshot the Hawks, 14-4, in the opening 20 minutes, and finished with a 30-21 shots edge. They were 2 for 4 on the power play.

Other than scoring plays, the spiciest moment of the game came with nine minutes left, when Brad Marchand attacked Blackhawks prospect Matthew Highmore, who appeared to get his stick up high, and gave him a round of facial noogies. Highmore, 23, is a Halifax man and reportedly trains with Marchand, Sidney Crosby, and Nathan MacKinnon in Nova Scotia in the summer.

