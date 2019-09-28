He was healthy enough to skate on his usual line with Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak , though Cassidy said he was unlikely to see time on the penalty kill.

Bergeron, coach Bruce Cassidy said before puck drop, was “full-go” against the Blackhawks. Bergeron has been on watch this month, his troublesome groin quiet as he eased into the exhibition season. Silence, in that regard, has been golden.

Better late than never for Patrice Bergeron , who made his preseason debut in Saturday’s preseason finale at TD Garden.

Bergeron averaged 1 minute 42 seconds per game on the penalty kill last season, his lowest mark since his rookie year (2003-04), even though the Bruins ranked middle of the pack (15th) in penalty kill time. Cassidy considers Bergeron his best penalty killer, so he won’t be sitting out entirely in the regular season.

“Depending on time and score situations, he’s typically the first over the boards. That might change this year, with the dot,” Cassidy said, referring to new faceoff rules that let a team on the power play choose the side of the ice it wants to begin. “If they have a righty out there and we want a lefty, maybe we put [Sean] Kuraly out there, or [Par] Lindholm, if he’s in the lineup. We missed a little bit of that lefthanded faceoff guy last year, when [Kuraly] was injured. It was kind of tough when it went to the other side. We may look at that even more this year.”

David Krejci, felled in Monday’s win over the Flyers, skated for the first time since picking up the undisclosed lower-body injury. It was a “very light” workout, Cassidy said, saying Joakim Nordstrom (foot) went through the same.

After last year’s maximum-length playoff run, Cassidy has tried to toe the line between resting his veterans, and giving them enough reps. In Krejci’s case, he wondered if he got enough.

“I don’t know if he was prepared in his first game for the live battle,” he said. “That’s what Bergy’s going to have to go through tonight. That was our main focus today. Be ready to battle. Young guys are trying to prove themselves. If we get through today’s game injury-free, and still get a get a good result in terms of how we play, we’ll be pleased.”

As such, he enters Thursday’s season opener at Dallas unclear if his club did enough to prepare for 2019-20.

“I think that’s going to be hard to judge until we get through that first road trip,” Cassidy said. “Are we conditioned to play at a top level? You always worry when you don’t play your veteran guys a lot. System-wise, we haven’t changed a lot. We’re trying to generate more in the [offensive] zone 5-on-5. We’ll see how that goes.”

Search still on

Cassidy said he closes the preseason still looking for a right wing for Krejci. Until the veteran playmaker returns, his chemistry with new addition Brett Ritchie is unknown. That likely bodes well for Karson Kuhlman’s chances of starting the year on Krejci’s flank, should the center be ready to go.

Ritchie, who skated with Lindholm and Anders Bjork on Saturday, took the place of David Backes. The latter rested, but Cassidy said he made a strong case for a roster spot.

“We didn’t want to play him three games in one week,” explained Cassidy of his call to rest Backes, 35. “That’s a lot this time of year. He looked real good Wednesday and Monday. I like where he’s at right now. Good competition for the group, with guys like Ritchie if he plays well, Kuhlman was better Wednesday as well. All good things. But I think his game’s been really good.”

Cassidy was open to the idea of carrying Bjork, since he’s “done a nice job,” but “What’s best for his development? Does he make our team better?”

The only other battle he was assessing: whether Jakub Zboril can push Connor Clifton and Steven Kampfer, who are battling for the No. 6 and 7 spots on Boston’s back line.

“I think Zboril has been the better of the young D, that’s why he’s still here,” Cassidy said. “Hopefully he continues his growth if he doesn’t start here.”

Two goalies, no worries

Cassidy said Tuukka Rask will start opening night in Dallas, and Jaroslav Halak is likely to play in Arizona next Saturday. He declined to say how they would carry the load from there. It will likely look much like last year: Rask started 45 games, Halak 37.

However it plays out, the coach considers netminding a weight off his shoulders.

“It is,” Cassidy said. “Tuukka’s in a great place right now physically. He’s been in since August getting himself ready for the start of the year. Halak looked great the other night. Both his starts looked solid. Tuukka’s been good in nets, good in practice.

“So no, right now, I don’t have worries. You know how this game is. It can change in a hurry. But they are two established guys. I think we feel that’s an area of our game that’s going to be rock-solid.

“I said that last year: I thought we had the best tandem in the National Hockey League. I’d say that again this year.”

Grzelcyk sits

Matt Grzelcyk was scratched, though it was not related to his offseason upper-body injury. “I thought he looked really good. He was on-point, sharp,” Cassidy said of No. 48. “I think he’s OK where he’s at, so let’s get one more look at Zboril.” . . . The Bruins will not practice Sunday, instead holding a team/family gathering.

