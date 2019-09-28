A quick reminder to friends of the Black and Gold: There are ruder endings than the faceplant the Bruins took in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final last June. For Exhibit A, look only to last April when the gobsmacked Lightning lost their free pass to a Cup parade, derailed in four straight by the Blue Jackets in the opening round.

Ready or not, and many Bruins fans have made clear in recent days that they think it’s just too soon, a new NHL season is upon us.

■ Were outscored, 19-8, in the four games.

■ Connected for only one power-play goal, after finishing first overall on the man-advantage in the regular season.

■ Killed only five of 10 penalties, after finishing No. 1 in that category, too.

■ Became the first Presidents’ Trophy winner to be swept in Round 1.

So as 2019-20 dawns, and your faithful puck chronicler readies to cross into a sixth decade of day-to-day coverage, count the recovery of the Lightning, their 62-win roster barely changed, high among the most interesting story lines of the new seasons.

A few more to consider as the vulcanized biscuit is about to drop:

■ The Jackets were prepared to see their high-profile free agents depart for greener pastures, and come July 1, the boys indeed bolted for the bucks.

UFAs Artemi Panarin (Rangers), Sergei Bobrovsky (Panthers), and Matt Duchene (Predators) took off, each landing seven-year deals valued at a collective payout of $207.5 million. Nearly triple the $80 million expansion fee the team paid to enter the league in 2000.

A story line two-fer here: Can the Blue Jackets, who only countered by spending $22 million to bring in UFA Gustav Nyquist, stabilize the franchise, keep the audience engaged, and make it back to the playoffs? And will Panarin, Bobrovsky, and Duchene pay off at their expected rates with the new teams?

■ The Maple Leafs finally tied up top scorer Mitch Marner, lavishing nearly $11 million a year on him after a mere 241 NHL games. Lots of talent in that front-loaded Blue and White lineup, with Auston Matthews, John Tavares, William Nylander, and Marner now making $40.5 million. It remains to be seen, though, if they can be a 95-100-point team with a spotty defense, one that has only Morgan Rielly signed beyond this season.

The Leafs are always a story, even when they’re woeful. But now, after back-to-back Round 1 punchouts by the Bruins, and all the money invested in their Fab Four forwards, they’re a media focal point more than ever. So . . . what could go wrong?

■ NHL labor peace prevails. At least for now. The league and its stick carriers agreed earlier this month not to opt out of the existing CBA, avoiding the likelihood that next October again would go dark because of a lockout.

All we know at the moment is that there won’t be a labor interruption through the 2021-22 season, the final year of which should see the new Seattle franchise (Original No. 32) up and running. Commissioner Gary Bettman says he’s not looking for a fight. The players are content for the most part, other than their lingering distaste for escrow payments connected to the salary cap.

So, what’s the story line? The chance that both sides follow through on their summer CBA traction and add another, say, 3-5 years to the existing deal. Both sides hint heavily that it could happen.

Top overall pick Jack Hughes is expected to be a difference-maker for the Devils this season. Mary Altaffer/AP/Associated Press

■ Jack Hughes (Devils) and Kaapo Kakko (Rangers) went 1-2 in the June draft and both 18-year-olds project as difference-makers, perhaps in their rookie seasons. The combination of their draft position and their geographical location will have the spotlight shining intensely on both forwards from the start.

Standard word of caution: They’re kids. Truly skilled kids, but history has shown that it is best to temper expectations around newbies. In recent memory, the best 1-2 freshman tandem was Matthews (Leafs) and Patrik Laine (Jets) in 2016. Both entered seamlessly into the league and produced real numbers from the start.

Some other recent 1-2 picks have strutted their stuff in fairly quick order, including Connor McDavid (Edmonton) and Jack Eichel (Buffalo) in 2015, and Taylor Hall (Edmonton) and Tyler Seguin (Boston) in 2010. In their cases, however, it took more than their rookie seasons to find their stride.

■ Puck and Player Tracking is about to take a big leap over the boards. The new league initiative, announced in January at All-Star Weekend festivities, won’t be rolled out to the scale originally anticipated. But it’s coming and it should become an increasing talking (and visual) point throughout the season.

Now, what is it? Numbers, lots of ’em. The league’s intention is to have stats — player speed, puck speed, shift lengths, etc. — constantly streaming to fans. In arenas. During broadcasts. Numbers, numbers everywhere, accumulated by invisible digital bugs tucked into player equipment, the puck, and all over the 31 barns.

On the surface, the data will add to fan engagement and general knowledge — numbers for the sake of numbers. Deeper down, the numbers will be intended to interface with the oncoming behemoth that will be the gambling industry (also rolling out in fits and starts). Hockey fans will be able to review the numbers and then factor them into their wagers, similar to the way horse players scrutinize the Daily Racing Form before placing their bets.

■ Goal scoring ticked up again slightly last season, by 0.1 goals per game, to a total 5.961. A modest bump, for sure, but the fourth season in a row that at least more rubber made it inside the net. Offer a quiet thanks here.

Over the past 20 years, we’ve seen it dip to a measly 5.137 goals per game in 2003-04, the season prior to the lockout. When the gates opened again with the rulebook retooled for a touch more offense in 2005-06, it popped up to 6.051 per game. It hasn’t reached the 6.0 plateau since.

Don’t count on a substantial surge this season, or any season, because the trickle of offense is all part of the overall engineered parity of the game that has proven nothing but a money maker. By and large, it’s only crotchety old beat writers who’d like to see more scoring and COBW’s have been about as marginalized as, well, the offense.

■ Hughes and flamboyant defenseman P.K. Subban (ex- of Montreal and Nashville) will command much of the attention in New Jersey, but the Devils also have a hot-button issue in Hall, their resident Hart Trophy-winning forward, who is free to walk as of July 1.

Hall, who will be 28 in November, carries a $6 million cap number and easily will challenge, or crack, the $10 million-a-year mark with his next deal. As a reference point, Seguin is now at $9.85 million in Dallas and doesn’t boast Hall’s leadership profile. A deal more like Panarin’s ($11.6 million) with the Rangers may be Hall’s landing spot, something upward of $100 million over eight years.

Hall leads the class of 2020 UFAs across the league, along with forward Nicklas Backstrom and goalie Braden Holtby in Washington. Backstrom’s deal is set to expire just as the great Alex Ovechkin will be entering the final season of his deal at age 35.

The Blues stand to lose franchise defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (now at $6.5 million) and productive/pesky second-line center Brayden Schenn ($5.125 million).

Meanwhile, Bruins GM Don Sweeney has no fewer than 10 pending free agents, the biggest of whom are UFAs Charlie Coyle ($3.2 million) and Torey Krug ($5.25 million).

Krug and Pietrangelo, both productive but with different games, project as two of the hottest defensemen on the market, each at $8 million a year or better. Pietrangelo is a little older (29 to 28) and much bigger (6-3 to 5-9). Krug gets the edge on offense (.623 points per game to .578). Nashville’s Roman Josi, third in points among defensemen to Brent Burns and Erik Karlsson the last five years, is in line to more than double his current $4 million a year.

P.K. Subban was acquired by the Devils in the offseason. Noah K. Murray/AP/FR171374 AP via AP

■ The rulebook didn’t change substantially, but one tweak will force players to dash back to the bench if they lose their helmets (akin to the longstanding rule that forces players to discard broken sticks immediately).

The new rule will allow a player, stripped of his helmet, to continue playing if he is in possession of the puck or in an immediate puck battle. Otherwise, he must exit stage left.

A player who intentionally strips another player of his helmet, intending to force an opponent off the ice, will be assessed a two-minute minor. The same penalty will apply for a player who continues playing despite losing his helmet.

A good rule, and one that will lead players to perfect the sleight-of-hand move to pop the bucket off an opponent and not get caught for a penalty.

Unfortunately, the new rule would have negated one of the most exciting plays of the 2019 postseason when Krug, his lid stripped by the Blues’ David Perron just in front of Tuukka Rask, bolted down the ice and crushed Robert Thomas with a check.

■ The Blues didn’t bludgeon the Bruins on their way to winning their first Cup in franchise history, but they played a very heavy game at times, prompting speculation over the summer that teams across the league will take a heavier approach this season.

Anything is possible, but speed will remain the name, and oxygen, of the game. The postseason is always more defensive and more punishing, and that won’t change. It’s why we watch. The Blues were bolder and heavier — not to mention healthier — and it all paid off in the end.

No team, not even the Blues, can deliver that game nightly over an 82-game regular season. The Blues won it on speed and strength and, frankly, were fortunate not to suffer more from the referees’ whistles. A team with less muscle can win the Cup, but a slow team in today’s game is out of contention before puck drop. The speed may diminish the overall skill level, but so did the muscle game when that was the order of the day.

■ Bruins captain Zdeno Chara, the league’s oldest player (42), opens the new season only 15 games away from reaching 1,500 in the regular season, which would make him the sixth defenseman in league history to reach the mark (21st player overall).

The other D-men: Chris Chelios (1,651), Scott Stevens (1,635), Larry Murphy (1,615), Ray Bourque (1,612), and Nicklas Lidstrom (1,564). Provided he doesn’t outlive the Hall of Fame, there’s a plaque waiting with Big Z’s name on it.

Entering his 14th season as the Boston captain, Chara also is on target to play his 1,000th game with the Bruins. He enters with 955 games with the Spoked-B on his chest.

A couple of other pending milestones:

■ Ovechkin, 700 goals. Ovie needs only 42 more strikes to become the eighth player in league history to reach the milestone. The top three: Wayne Gretzky (894), Gordie Howe (801), Jaromir Jagr (766).

■ Joe Thornton, back in San Jose for another year at short money ($2 million), needs 22 points to reach 1,500, and 35 assists to reach 1,100.

ETC.

Kings’ Turcotte could be royalty

When we look back at the 2019 draft in a few years, don’t be surprised if Alex Turcotte, picked No. 5 overall by the Kings, has emerged as the most prolific point producer of the bunch. He was overshadowed by Jack Hughes on the US national squad, but he has serious offensive chops. He’ll tune up for at least one year at the University of Wisconsin . . . Black and Gold fans might want to circle Nov. 22 and 23 on their calendar. The University of Michigan, with Bruins first-round pick John Beecher in its lineup, will play both nights at the University of New Hampshire — the closest Michigan will come to Boston in 2019-20. The following month, Beecher is a good bet to suit up for Team USA in the World Junior tournament in the Czech Republic . . . Headed into the weekend, the Flyers had yet to finalize their roster, but GM Chuck Fletcher was on record this past week that prospect Connor Bunnaman, a center, was training camp’s top performer. The 109th pick in the 2016 draft, Bunnaman has emerged as a big (6-3, 215 pounds) late bloomer after spending last season collecting 32 points at AHL Lehigh Valley. It’s exactly the kind of growth curve the Bruins hope to see from the 6-3, 210 Beecher . . . The Blues made their trade for Carolina’s Justin Faulk in part as protection if they are unable to sign Alex Pietrangelo prior to July 1 next year. Faulk is not the same presence back there, but he puts up solid numbers — his 258 points since 2011-12 rank him 26th among defensemen in that stretch, and only eight other blue liners collected more than his 85 goals. Faulk also quickly signed a seven-year extension at a $6.5 million AAV, a cap number that would send Bruins GM Don Sweeney cartwheeling down Causeway if he could attach it to Torey Krug . . . Look for Artemi Panarin to ride at left wing, with Mika Zibanejad at pivot and Pavel Buchnevich at the opposite wing. That trio ought to be good for a minimum 200 points and at least 2 million typos among the Blueshirts beat reporters . . . Will be a little odd Thursday night, with the Bruins in Dallas, to see Joe Pavelski sporting the Stars sweater. While all the Blue Jackets deportees grabbed the headlines, Pavelski’s signing went a bit under the radar. The bet here is that the Sharks will regret having him move on and the Stars will have a much easier ride to the postseason. He’ll likely open slotted No. 2 behind Tyler Seguin, centering Jamie Benn and Jason Dickinson. Seguin projects to line up between Roope Hintz and ex-Hab Alexander Radulov . . . Matthew Tkachuk’s new three-year deal in Calgary pays $21 million, including a third-year salary of $9 million that will launch him into his third deal. All after delivering 174 points his first three seasons. Here in the Hub of Hockey, David Pastrnak signed for six years for $40 million after collecting 123 points on his entry-level deal. Pasta, though, surrendered two years of unrestricted free agency by stretching out to six years . . . The last team to lose the Cup Final one year and win it the next: Pittsburgh: The Penguins lost to Detroit in ’08 and then trimmed the Red Wings the following spring . . . Only two clubs, Detroit and Montreal, lost Game 7 of the Cup Final one year and rebounded to win the title following spring. The Wings did it in 1942 and 1943, and the Habs in 1955 and 1956. Gordie Howe scored the Game 7 winner for the Wings in ’55, and the Habs dropped the Wings in five games a year later. Rocket Richard clinched it, the first of the Habs’ record five consecutive Cup titles.