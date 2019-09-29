The Bruins, third-most effective last regular season (25.9 percent) and best in the playoffs (32.4), went 3 for 13 this preseason. With regard to personnel — their own and the competition’s — it was an uneven affair.

“You talk a lot about chemistry, and it’s something that’s very important,” Bergeron said. “We try to establish that early in the season. I think it’s already there, as a team, not just as a unit, but the same thing on the power play.”

Patrice Bergeron returned on Saturday, playing his first and only game of the preseason. That meant the engine that drives the Bruins’ offense — its power play — finally fired up.

The Bruins went 0 for 4 against New Jersey in their opener, with Oskar Steen, Jack Studnicka, and Steven Kampfer logging more than four minutes each. They whiffed on both opportunities at Philadelphia, and on their lone chance at Chicago. All three opponents deployed a slew of regulars for those games in front of their home crowds.

Boston had Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak available for the first time last Monday against the Flyers, and both set up Jake DeBrusk for a man-up goal (1 for 3 overall). Torey Krug debuted Wednesday against the Devils, but the Bruins did not earn a man-up chance. With Bergeron back on Saturday, the whole unit was back in place: Krug at the point, Pastrnak in the left circle, Bergeron in the bumper, Marchand on the right wall, and DeBrusk in front.

Yes, the Blackhawks had an AHL squad. With the main roster traveling to Berlin for the NHL’s European puck drop, Chicago recalled 18 players from its Rockford farm club, plus coach Derek King and his staff. Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy was pleased to see Pastrnak wire home a slapper, and DeBrusk tip home a feed from Krug (three assists, two of them at 5 on 4). He would have felt confident regardless.

Patrice Bergeron was back in game action over the weekend. Winslow Townson/AP/FR170221 AP via AP

“It’s a good kill in practice,” Cassidy said. “I think that’s one of the reasons we’ve been effective in the regular season, is we practice against Zee [Zdeno Chara] and [Brandon] Carlo, and almost always take Bergy’s group, right? So those are long sticks, they’re good killers and they care. It was nice for them to see some different competition and snap it around, I think it’ll help them on Thursday.”

Old friends

The Bruins will open the year by making visits to old friends. First up is Tyler Seguin and the Stars, who welcome the Bruins on Thursday. The road trip continues Saturday in Arizona, which Phil Kessel now calls home. Each blossomed into a superstar. Seguin has 464 points in 469 games in Dallas. Kessel has been almost as productive, with 697 points in 774 games between Toronto and Pittsburgh. He also hasn’t missed a game in nine years. Next Tuesday, the Bruins visit Vegas and see former Bruins Reilly Smith — who came from Dallas to Boston in the 2013 Seguin deal — and Colin Miller. Besides Marchand’s Nova Scotia pal Nathan MacKinnon, the most familiar face in Colorado (Oct. 10) is ex-Leaf Nazem Kadri, last seen cheap-shotting DeBrusk in last year’s playoffs. He’s the No. 2 center for the Avs, which on Saturday locked up star Mikko Rantanen for six years at $55.5 million. They made him the game’s eighth-highest paid winger ($9.25 million cap hit). By comparison, Pastrnak ($6.67 million) ranks 32nd in that category . . . A question about how Jaroslav Halak and Tuukka Rask will split the Boston net drew a good line from Cassidy, who dryly remarked: “Did anybody write about that? Was that a story here last year?” Rask, slated for 50 to 55 starts, will go in Dallas, Halak in Arizona.

