The hopeful likes of Anders Bjork , Jack Studnicka , and Urho Vaakanainen , just to name three, all will start the season as Providence (AHL) Bruins. Hopeful Bostonians when camp opened just three weeks ago, they are now WannaBs until further notice.

Such is the impact of a stable roster and a prior season’s trip to the Stanley Cup Final. Meet the new Bruins, same as the old Bruins.

With Thursday night’s season opener in Dallas at their doorstep, the Bruins all but finalized their roster on Monday, and offseason pickups Par Lindholm and Brett Ritchie were the only new faces in the mix for Game 1 duty.

Bruins management, headed by GM Don Sweeney and top personnel lieutenants Jamie Langenbrunner and Chris Kelly, spent the last few days delivering the hard news to young, eager prospects. Somber news for all the hopefuls, but by and large, said coach Bruce Cassidy, the kids took it well.

“I talked to the [demoted] players a little bit,” said Cassidy. “And the feedback was mostly positive. There’s a few guys that are always disappointed, but I thought some of them had good answers and self-analyzed well — thought that they didn’t have good enough camps to stick around. So if we feel that, and the player feels that, I think it’s easier to move forward.”

The Bruins were off on Sunday and the day of rest had Trent Frederic, Cam Hughes, Bjork, and Studnicka being informed they were being shipped down Route 95 to fill out their games. Peter Cehlarik was placed on waivers Monday, and barring a claim from another member of the Original 31, he’ll start the year in Providence. Ditto for goalie Manny Lagace, who cleared waivers on Monday.

Cassidy and crew will take Tuesday and Wednesday to shape the opening night lineup, one that may or may not include David Krejci, who is still dealing with a lower-body injury he suffered last week in his only preseason appearance. If Krejci can’t go, the constitution of the lineup in Dallas could mirror Monday’s practice group.

To wit:

Brad Marchand-Patrice Bergeron-David Pastrnak

Jake DeBrusk-Lindholm-Karson Kuhlman

Danton Heinen-Charlie Coyle-David Backes

Chris Wagner-Sean Kuraly- Ritchie

(Injured: Joakim Nordstrom, Krejci).

Zdeno Chara-Charlie McAvoy

Torey Krug-Brandon Carlo

Matt Grzelcyk-Connor Clifton

(Extra: Steve Kampfer)

(Injured: John Moore, Kevan Miller)

Tuukka Rask

Jaroslav Halak

Krejci skated on his own prior to the workout at Warrior and is more a possible than a probable for the opener. Cassidy noted late Monday morning that he could be reluctant to plug in the veteran center if he hasn’t been able to battle in contact drills prior to Thursday.

If Krejci cannot go, then Cassidy will decide on Thursday whether to roll with the lines in Monday’s practice, or opt to bump Coyle into the No. 2 line center spot with DeBrusk and Kuhlman. Lindholm then would ride with Heinen and Backes. If Krecji is ready to go, Lindholm likely will be scratched.

“Par’s got more skill than his resume dictates in the National Hockey League,” said Cassidy. “We’ve seen a little bit of that. We could go either way [at the No. 2 center spot). Lindholm did play well with Backes in preseason — they did seem to have some chemistry, so moving Charlie up might be a way we’d go. But it wouldn’t bother me to put Par in there. He’s a good, responsible defensive player as well, so we wouldn’t worry about matchups on the road.”

Bergeron on call

Patrice Bergeron was only 18, albeit auditioning for a far less talented team, when he made Mike Sullivan’s varsity Boston roster as a raw rookie in October 2003.

Despite his immediate success 16 years ago, Bergeron is well aware of how disappointed kids can be when they don’t make the cut. He noted after practice on Monday that he makes sure all the kids have his phone number. If they want to talk, Bergy is eager to listen.

“Always something I try to do [for them], to be there, you know,” said the 34-year-old pivot/alternate captain. “I’ve always said, they have my cell phone, they can reach me any time.”

It’s not easy, noted Bergeron, to be a young kid in the league “and go through the process of being up and down” between the NHL and the minor pros.

Patrice Bergeron says he keeps in contact with some of the younger players who are sent down to the minors. Winslow Townson/AP/FR170221 AP via AP

“And having to develop and grow as a player and as a person,” he added. “Having all the guys that have been there is always useful . . . that’s what we’re here for.”

Not all the kids take him up on it, said Bergeron, noting that it is probably harder for a raw rookie to reach out, as opposed to a player who has been in the organization for a while and attended prior training camps.

“Some do, some don’t,” he said, when asked if the players contact him. “Obviously, the guys that have been around for more than a year are more . . . I think it’s easier for them to reach out, I guess, because they know me a little bit more than the other guys. Some of the new guys — and understandably so — it’s a little harder for them to reach out to us. But we are there, and when we see them we talk as well.”

Backes on target

A trimmer and more agile David Backes, subject of trade rumors over the summer, appears to be on target for a spot on the opening night roster.

However, at age 35, and still remembering he was not in the lineup for Games 5, 6, and 7 of the Cup Final, he is taking nothing for granted.

David Backes has returned for another season. John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe/Globe Staff

“Every moment I am trying to prove I’ve earned and deserve that spot,” said Backes. “I guess when I am in the game, God willing, Thursday night, there will be a little of, ‘Yeah, I have earned this so far.’ But part of my reflection is that maybe I was taking it a little bit of that for granted — those healthy scratches kind of kick you where it hurts. It’s a moment to say I have to keep earning my spot every day, and that’s maybe what I had my first couple of years in the league, where I had to earn it every day. Maybe a little bit of complacency, but now I am back to trying to earn it every day and it’s a good head space for me to be in.”

Cassidy, when asked what would be a good year for Backes, said he would like to see him play and produce the way he did when he rode with Heinen and then-center Riley Nash.

“If he can consistently stay in the lineup,” noted Cassidy, preferring not to focus directly on point production for Backes. “I think there will be times he will be rested, if we are going to tinker with the lineup, back-to-back [games[, etc. If he can stay healthy and give us production, what that is, I don’t know . . . ”

Another day for Zboril

Former first-round pick Jakub Zboril remained with the varsity camp on Monday, in part as a reward, said Cassidy, for having a strong training camp. However, provided there are no additional injuries to the back line prior to Thursday, it’s likely Zboril will be shipped back to Providence for a third AHL season . . . Cassidy noted that Bjork, who two years ago started the season on the first line, felt he made a strong showing in camp and felt he earned a shot at staying in Boston. “He felt he played as well as most forwards here,” said Cassidy. “We walked him through the situation on our team. It’s not just about taking the 12 best hockey players. It’s who fits where. He was good. And I am glad he pushed back a little bit because he should have, he played well for us and we just feel this is the best thing for him.”

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeKPD.