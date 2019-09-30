The Globe’s Bruins reporters — Kevin Paul Dupont and Matt Porter — and columnist Tara Sullivan make their predictions for the 2019-20 NHL season.
Divisional qualifiers listed in predicted order of finish.
Tara Sullivan
Eastern Conference
Divisional qualifiers: Atlantic — Tampa Bay, Boston, Toronto; Metropolitan — Washington, Carolina, NY Rangers
Wild cards: NY Islanders, New Jersey
Western Conference
Divisional qualifiers: Central — St. Louis, Nashville, Dallas; Pacific — San Jose, Calgary, Vegas
Wild cards: Winnipeg, Chicago
Stanley Cup Finals
Tampa Bay over St. Louis — After years of winning the regular season only to fall flat in the playoffs, the Lightning put it all together and win the Cup, thwarting the Blues’ hopes for another magical end.
Advertisement
Matt Porter
Eastern Conference
Divisional qualifiers: Atlantic — Tampa Bay, Toronto, Boston; Metropolitan — Washington, Carolina, Pittsburgh
Wild cards: Florida, New Jersey
Western Conference
Divisional qualifiers: Central — Dallas, Nashville, St. Louis; Pacific — Vegas, San Jose, Calgary
Wild cards: Colorado, Winnipeg
Stanley Cup Final
Tampa Bay over Vegas — Lightning return the most talented squad in the league. Stunning first-round sweep last season makes this a no-excuses year, even in a top-heavy Atlantic. Vegas has enough firepower to outlast a Central challenger, but gets struck down by the Bolts.
Kevin Paul Dupont
Eastern Conference
Divisional qualifiers: Atlantic — Tampa Bay, Boston, Toronto; Metropolitan — Washington, Pittsburgh, NY Islanders
Wild cards: Florida, Montreal
Western Conference
Divisional qualifiers: Central — St. Louis, Nashville, Colorado; Pacific — Calgary, Vegas, Arizona
Wild cards: Winnipeg, San Jose
Stanley Cup Finals
Vegas over Tampa Bay — Knights get every whistle their way after hideous officiating sent them reeling out of 2019 playoffs. LV city fathers order The Strip to be paved with vulcanized rubber.