The Globe’s Bruins reporters — Kevin Paul Dupont and Matt Porter — and columnist Tara Sullivan make their predictions for the 2019-20 NHL season.

Eastern Conference

Divisional qualifiers: Atlantic — Tampa Bay, Boston, Toronto; Metropolitan — Washington, Carolina, NY Rangers

Wild cards: NY Islanders, New Jersey

Western Conference

Divisional qualifiers: Central — St. Louis, Nashville, Dallas; Pacific — San Jose, Calgary, Vegas

Wild cards: Winnipeg, Chicago

Stanley Cup Finals

Tampa Bay over St. Louis — After years of winning the regular season only to fall flat in the playoffs, the Lightning put it all together and win the Cup, thwarting the Blues’ hopes for another magical end.

Matt Porter

Eastern Conference

Divisional qualifiers: Atlantic — Tampa Bay, Toronto, Boston; Metropolitan — Washington, Carolina, Pittsburgh

Wild cards: Florida, New Jersey

Western Conference

Divisional qualifiers: Central — Dallas, Nashville, St. Louis; Pacific — Vegas, San Jose, Calgary

Wild cards: Colorado, Winnipeg

Stanley Cup Final

Tampa Bay over Vegas — Lightning return the most talented squad in the league. Stunning first-round sweep last season makes this a no-excuses year, even in a top-heavy Atlantic. Vegas has enough firepower to outlast a Central challenger, but gets struck down by the Bolts.

Kevin Paul Dupont

Eastern Conference

Divisional qualifiers: Atlantic — Tampa Bay, Boston, Toronto; Metropolitan — Washington, Pittsburgh, NY Islanders

Wild cards: Florida, Montreal

Western Conference

Divisional qualifiers: Central — St. Louis, Nashville, Colorado; Pacific — Calgary, Vegas, Arizona

Wild cards: Winnipeg, San Jose

Stanley Cup Finals

Vegas over Tampa Bay — Knights get every whistle their way after hideous officiating sent them reeling out of 2019 playoffs. LV city fathers order The Strip to be paved with vulcanized rubber.