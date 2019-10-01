“I would hope so, I would love to play, but I can’t give an answer right now,” said Krejci, his spot at No. 2 center again filled by newcomer Par Lindholm during the workout. “I skated [Monday] and today with the team a little bit — so, obviously, that means I feel a little better. It’s hard to given answer right now.”

David Krejci wore a red, noncontact sweater during the Bruins’ Tuesday morning skate in Brighton. The question remains whether the veteran center, hurt last week in his only exhibition appearance, will pull on the Black and Gold Thursday night in Dallas when the Bruins open the 2019-20 season.

Advertisement

Krejci, 33, appeared to injure a leg or groin only two shifts into the exhibition game against the Devils last Wednesday at TD Garden. Felled in the slot while attempting to generate a scoring chance, he skated off under his own power but did not return.

For the better part of a week, coach Bruce Cassidy has said that Krejci was a good bet for the opener, but as of Tuesday the chance of that bet hitting sounded somewhere between possible and probable. Cassidy cautioned on Monday that he likely would not be in favor of playing Krejci in the opener if the veteran had yet to engage in game-like contact in practice.

“In the ideal world you want to feel 100 percent and get extra practice with contact and stuff like that,” said Krejci. “But that’s not what’s on my mind. I just want to wake up in the morning and feel good, have a full practice with the guys, and go from there. Contact or not, that is not something on my mind right now.”

If Krejci suits up, he’ll anchor the second line between third-year left winger Jake DeBrusk and rookie right winger Karson Kuhlman. Lindholm, who worked between those two Monday and Tuesday, most likely would center that line if Krejci remains out.

Advertisement

Cassidy, though, could opt to move Charlie Coyle into that spot, which then would move Lindholm down a notch to center Danton Heinen and David Backes.

Rask is ready

Tuukka Rask, who started all 24 postseason games, a career high, will be back in net for the opener, the start of his 13th season.

Rask, 32, has made 495 regular-season appearances and could reach the 500 plateau this month. The Finnish thin man is signed only through 2020-21, and he was vague when asked Tuesday if he felt he would look to sign another contract beyond the one he has.

“I don’t know, we’ll see,” said Rask, laughing slightly when asked if he envisioned extending his career beyond the spring of 2021. “I’m not going to say anything . . . it’s like when you get arrested, they say it can be [used] against you, so I won’t say anything.”

The question came up because Rask, earlier during his conversation with the media, reflected on how long he might play.

“It’s tough to say, I mean, the day when you start thinking, ‘What am I doing here? I could be doing something else,’ that’s when you kind of check yourself and see how long you want to play. But so far I am having fun — obviously staying in shape and healthy is a big part of that.

Advertisement

“If you are lucky enough to be retiring on your own terms, I think you have won the battle. Because you see so many guys not being able to do that. Either you are hurt or you get forced out of the league. I hadn’t really thought about it. But goalies tend to play longer than the players, we’ll see.”

Roster moves

The Bruins made the final tweaks to their season-opening roster, noting in a late-afternoon press release that forward Peter Cehlarik cleared waivers, clearing the path for him to join AHL Providence, along with defenseman Jakub Zboril, who skated in Tuesday’s varsity practice . . . Bottom-six forward Joakim Nordstrom, who suffered a new injury (undisclosed) during training camp, was placed on the injured reserve list . . . If Krejci suits up in Dallas, Lindholm or Brett Ritchie, the club’s other free agent pickup in July, will be forced to sit out . . . On the backline, Connor Clifton and Steve Kampfer will head to Dallas and the Nos. 6 and 7 defensemen. Based on workouts the last couple of days, Clifton would get the nod as Matt Grzelcyk’s partner on the third pairing, with Kampfer in the press box . . . The Providence open its season on the road this weekend, with stops Saturday in Lehigh Valley and Sunday in Hershey. They’re back in Providence the following weekend, facing Rochester on Saturday and Springfield on Sunday . . . How will the Bruins overcome the heartbreak of losing the Stanley Cup Final last season? By winning it in 2020, according to the EA Sports “NHL20” season simulation. The video game predicted the Bruins would defeat the Vegas Golden Knights in six games to win the Cup for the first time since 2011.

Advertisement

Nicole Yang of the Boston.com staff contributed to this report. Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeKPD.