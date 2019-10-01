But how you handle what my Irish mother used to call “the morning after the night before” has a lot to do with how you fare the day after, too. In life? A few aspirin and lots of water. In sports? The key is in the forgetting. As in, forget what you did last season. It doesn’t matter anymore.

The same goes for sports. If you win, it can be hard to let go of the heady success. If you lose, it can be difficult to let go of the despair and disappointment.

If you wake up with a hangover, it doesn’t matter whether you had fun the night before or not. The headache still hurts.

Advertisement

In sports, you don’t get to pick up where you left off. I’m not talking in a mental sense, because a winning mind-set rooted in hard work and discipline is certainly something you want to carry from one season to the next.

But in a literal sense, you do not actually get to pick up where you left off. No matter how far you got in the playoffs, no matter how many games you played or points you scored, you’re back at zero when the season starts anew.

The Bruins tell us they know that. And they tell us how much they know they need to know that. But one look around the Boston sports market serves up plenty of lessons in just how difficult it can be to live it.

If this hockey team is intent on assuaging the bitter disappointment of last year’s Game 7 Stanley Cup Final fail by winning the whole thing this year, it would be wise to channel their inner Patriot over their Red Sox or Celtic counterpart.

Can Bruce Cassidy take a page from Bill Belichick’s playbook when it comes to bouncing back after postseasn defeat? Nic Antaya/The Boston Globe

The Patriots, after losing the Super Bowl two years ago to the Eagles, returned last season to replace that sadness with joy, beating the Rams for the franchise’s record-tying sixth championship. They figured out how to turn the page, taking coach Bill Belichick’s cue that nothing has been accomplished on Day One. All the work is ahead of you. The message, drilled over and over again by a coach who is almost clinical in his demand for focus, was heard.

Advertisement

The Red Sox, after winning the World Series in 2018, returned a year later intent on spawning a dynasty. As this year’s baseball playoffs begin without them, we know how that went.

The Sox never got going, and the benefit of hindsight tells us the problems were evident in spring training. While pitchers sat idle, still recovering from a long playoff run, the limited work set them back for the entire season. They tried every day to tell us the plan would work and they would be ready, but the results proved otherwise.

Hindsight also casts that moment Alex Cora proclaimed at the offseason baseball writers’ dinner, “If you guys thought last year was special, wait till this year,” as the musings of an inexperienced manager. He’d have been better off not talking about last year.

The Celtics, after losing Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals two years ago, were everybody’s favorite to reach the NBA Finals the following season. LeBron James was finally out of the conference, leaving an open road to a title shot. But as the Celtics prepare for their season now, we know how that went.

Advertisement

A second-round flameout last season led to a roster overhaul (the departure of Kyrie Irving leading the change) and also to renewed commitment by the holdovers from 2018. As Celtics coach Brad Stevens wrangled through last season’s toxic stew of rancor, injury, and general incompatibility among his players, he never managed to cure the hangover.

So which way will the Bruins go? The quest begins Thursday,

“Well, I don’t think there’s a blueprint out there on moving on, including the Patriots,” Bruce Cassidy said at media day Tuesday. “Do the right thing a couple of years ago, they lost and got back and won last year. So right now we’re back here. Typically, the hockey teams have not gone to the final. It’s been a long time, Detroit and Montreal years ago. Even Pittsburgh repeating, it’s a tough thing to do.

“We’ve communicated with the players that have been through these, the Bergerons, the Charas that went through it in ’13 and came back the next year and had a great regular season. They didn’t achieve what they wanted in the playoffs; I don’t know if that had anything to do with going to the Cup the year before.

“Sometimes it’s just hard to repeat, so I think you’ve got to be careful how much you’re reading into that and rely on what the players are telling you and what their bodies are telling.”

Indeed, the veteran core led by Zdeno Chara, Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand, Tuukka Rask, David Backes, and David Krejci (players who range from 42 years old to 32) will have to be handled from a physical sense, but so too will they be relied upon to help youngsters such as Charlie McAvoy, Brandon Carlo, and Jake DeBrusk (21, 22, and 22 respectively) let go of the devastation they felt in the home locker room last June.

Advertisement

“We’re looking forward,” Bergeron said in camp, during which he played only one preseason game as he continues to nurse the groin injury he battled all playoffs. “I think the positive is that you can write the future and look forward to that.”

Patrice Bergeron is one of several positives on the roster heading into the new season. Michael Dwyer/AP/Associated Press

Cassidy leaned in both directions during the days of training, saying at one point, “We’re just trying to pick up where we left off,” while at another, “It’s time to turn the page.”

Of course, both can be true. Lean on what you did to get to the Cup, but forget the notion that you will automatically get back to the Cup.

“We talked about it,” Cassidy said early in camp. “It’s time to turn the page. It’s time to move on. And I hope they feel the same way.

“You look at our veteran group, right? We’ve got Stanley Cup champions in there, gold medalists, guys that have been captains in the National Hockey League, future Hall of Famers.

“I think they’re hockey players and they know what’s at stake when the puck drops. Listen, a lot of good things last year, but we didn’t reach our ultimate goal. So we’re no different than St. Louis or Ottawa if you take both ends of the spectrum. It’s a new year and every team is starting from scratch and we’re no different.”

Advertisement

All true. But if you wake up with a hangover, you know it’s not always so easy to shake.

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at tara.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @Globe_Tara.