How will the Bruins overcome the heartbreak of losing the Stanley Cup Final last season?
By winning it in 2020, according to the EA Sports “NHL20” season simulation.
The video game predicted Tuesday the Bruins would defeat the Vegas Golden Knights in six games to hoist the Cup for the first time since 2011. Left wing Brad Marchand earned the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP, tallying 32 points in 25 games.
To reach the Cup Final, “NHL 20” predicted the Bruins beat the Maple Leafs in seven games in the first round, the Lightning in six games in the second round, and the Capitals in six games in the Eastern Conference finals.
Last season, the video game correctly picked the Blues to represent the Western Conference in the Cup Final, but incorrectly had the Lightning coming out of the East.
