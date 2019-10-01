Everyone knows that some players are more important than others. What follows is one beat writer’s list of those players, for this team, this year.

“To be successful, you have to have it,” general manager Don Sweeney said. “You run into challenging parts of the schedule. You’re going to go through injuries. You have to have other players come in and be able to step up, and that will be no different for us this year.”

In last year’s run to the Stanley Cup Final, the Bruins used 37 different skaters and two goalies. Almost everyone made an impact. Their depth was critical.

Advertisement

It’s not necessarily a ranking of the best players. Approach it this way: If so-and-so were removed from the picture long-term, how big a loss would that be? If you think a player is ranked too high or too low, consider the position he plays and the depth behind him:

■ Patrice Bergeron, C: At 34, he remains the team’s best penalty killer, a key in the power-play bumper spot, and of course, the No. 1 center. His defense and smarts free linemates to work their offensive magic.

■ Charlie McAvoy, D: With respect to Zdeno Chara, he is Boston’s No. 1 defenseman at age 21. Rare combination of wheels, offensive IQ, and ruggedness. Allows other defensemen to slot into their ideal roles. A foundational piece.

■ David Pastrnak, RW: The Bruins have no one on the right side like Pastrnak, who ranked fourth in the league in goals per game (0.58, 38 goals in 66 games) and is a gifted playmaker. His missile from the left circle is one of the league’s top power-play weapons.

■ Brad Marchand, LW: Boston’s 100-point man (36-64—100) returns after a career year. Puck protection, playmaking and he keeps the locker room loose.

Advertisement

■ David Krejci, C: Able to carry a boatload of wingers and remain a point-producer. Silky hands and special vision. Driver of the No. 2 power-play unit.

■ Tuukka Rask, G: Yes, the Bruins have another netminder capable of carrying the workload. Yes, it’ll be Rask’s net once again come the spring.

■ Torey Krug, D: Few are better at running the power-play point. Proved in the playoffs he could handle tough defensive matchups. Executes outlet passes others don’t see.

■ Zdeno Chara, D: Even at 42, still a valuable penalty killer and defensive presence. Won’t win footraces, but gets the job done with massive reach and smart positioning.

■ Jake DeBrusk, LW: Bruins are in great need of secondary scoring, and they expect the third-year winger to blossom into 30-goal guy.

■ Charlie Coyle, C: Few teams have depth down the middle like the Bruins. Weymouth product would be a No. 2 on a few teams.

Honorable mention: Jaroslav Halak, G; Brandon Carlo, D; Danton Heinen, LW; Matt Grzelcyk, D; Sean Kuraly, C.

Follow Matt Porter on Twitter at @mattyports