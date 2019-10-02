McInerney: I spoiled my first question by reading your season predictions , but let’s do it anyway: Will the Bruins end up back in the Stanley Cup Final?

What can we expect from the 2019-20 Bruins? Ahead of Thursday’s season opener, we held a round-table discussion with two of our writers — Kevin Paul Dupont and Matt Porter — to give us some insight into the roster, the competition, and the future as the Bruins aim to bounce back after a disappointing Stanley Cup Final defeat. Which youngsters will step up? Which veterans are losing steam? Dupont and Porter dished out their thoughts. Editor Katie McInerney moderated.

Porter: Oh boy. I’m saying no. I don’t mean to knock them out of the NHL’s elite, because they will very much remain there for the next few seasons, at least. But the other teams in their category are younger. Patrice Bergeron, David Krejci, and Zdeno Chara have a ton of miles, reliable as they are. Two Stanley Cup Final runs in a row, for this group, seems like a big ask.

Dupont: I think the Bruins get derailed this time by Tampa in the conference final. The Bolts suffered a stunning Round 1 upset at hands of the Blue Jackets last spring. Not this time. They are deeper across the lineup than the Bruins — as they showed last season — and I simply don’t see them being deterred this time around.

McInerney: The Bruins didn’t have to play the Lightning or the Capitals in the postseason. I’m not about to ask you if you think the Bruins got lucky last season, but did fortune play a role in how far they got? Did the competition get better in the offseason?

Dupont: There is always some serendipity involved in making a Cup run. Staying healthy alone can be considered serendipitous. And no question, the Bruins benefited last spring by how the pins fell around them.

But I have to place a light asterisk on that, too, because they ended up facing Columbus in Round 2 after the Blue Jackets upended the Lightning. That was a tough matchup. Now, would have the Bolts have been tougher? No question. Let’s not forget, Tampa dumped the Bruins in Round 2 the previous year.

But it took a very good Columbus team to get by Tampa, and I think people now take for granted that the Bruins beat Team Tortorella to set up the ECF with Carolina. I also think they forget it took seven games to get by Toronto in Round 1. The layup was Carolina. Frankly, in hindsight, I am amazed the “Jerks” made it to the Eastern Conference final, but they did . . . and that was Boston’s biggest break of the postseason.

Brad Marchand celebrates his goal during Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals. The Bruins’ sweep of the Hurricanes was a necessary break after taking the first two playoff series to seven and six games, respectively. /Globe Staff

Porter: The Bruins will have to get out of the top-heaviest division in hockey. Tampa, Toronto, Boston are the three best teams in the league, in my view. So that alone makes me hesitant to talk about an easy road . . . but yes, getting Carolina in the ECF was critical for a team that played 13 games in the previous two rounds.

Dupont: As for St. Louis, the Blues benefited, too, by big pins dropping around the them. The biggest was Vegas, getting jobbed by bad officiating in their matchup with San Jose. A bad call knocked the VGKs right out of the postseason, and helped clear the way for St Louis. Again, serendipitous . . . for both sides.

Porter: Toronto looks like it improved, with Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner blossoming into superstars and Tyson Barrie a major boost to a suspect blue line. Tampa added sneaky-good depth pieces in Pat Maroon and Kevin Shattenkirk. Boston brought back the same group from last year, minus one of their best playoff forwards (Marcus Johansson) and a valuable fourth-liner (Noel Acciari). Remains to be seen if the replacements (Par Lindholm, Brett Ritchie) make up for those losses. And the core is a year older. In Toronto’s case, that’s a good thing. In Boston’s case, it may not be.

Dupont: I like Toronto, Boston, and Tampa. But Golden Knights win the Cup.

McInerney: Calling Vegas’s first-ever pro title. I like it.

Dupont: Celine Dion drops puck in Game 7.

Porter: “Reilly Smith, come get the Conn Smythe Trophy.”

McInerney: So, talking about players being a year older, is it time to start worrying about the veterans? Bergeron, Krejci, Chara . . . how much do they have left in the tank?

Dupont: Yes, start the worry meter. Bergeron had to ease his way through training camp because of his persistent groin issues the last 2-3 years. Krejci lasted under two minutes (TOI) in his one preseason game. Big Z will be 43 in March. I talked to him on Media Day about how much longer he wants to play. The usual answer: He isn’t sure, etc.

But he did acknowledge the underlying truth: The game grows faster every day. Inevitably, time will take Chara into a corner for a one-on-one he won’t be able to win.

Porter: Chara is a singular figure in this sport. Who knows? Maybe he’ll play until he’s 45. Or 50. Or 60. A more realistic bet: He finishes sub-20 minutes a night this season, playing a top-pair role on the penalty kill, but leaves the year uncertain about returning for 2020-21. Bergeron and Krejci are two centers with a lot of mileage, and those injury woes may not go away all year.

McInerney: We should start an office pool. Who plays longer: Tom Brady or Chara?

Porter: No offense to Chara, but Brady. Calling it now: He’ll be Super Bowl MVP in 2033.

Dupont: I think they go out together as co-owners of a TB12-Big Z over-55 retirement community. With contact shuffleboard.

Porter: Imagine the dinner menu.

McInerney: Is this a plug for this story?

Zdeno Chara turns 43 this year. Stan Grossfeld/The Boston Globe/Globe Staff

Dupont: What I don’t see, at least not yet, is the next wave of kids who can fill their spots. Now, I realize Bergeron and Chara are sure-shot Hall of Famers. So asking for the “next HOF up” ain’t all that realistic. However, for all the prospects the Bruins like to talk about, I’ve yet to ID the kids with depth of game and depth of character that will provide the crucial carry-through for this franchise.

Porter: David Pastrnak, Jake DeBrusk, Charlie McAvoy, and Brandon Carlo are just as important as Chara, Bergeron, and Krejci. The Bruins have drafted-’n’-developed admirably, but there’s a point where succession has to happen.

Dupont: We one day will recognize Bergeron as a generational player. We are not there now because he doesn’t have the big number of points that we normally would want to see go with that label. But in hindsight, we’ll think more of how he’s played, even though we already see his clear path to HOF. I don’t see anyone in the pipeline filling his “complete” role. Frankly, 30 other teams would say the same.

Porter: But part of this discussion is born out of the fact we don’t have any other shiny toys to look at. We’re just picking apart the same (successful) roster. This is still a very good team. They should contend.

Dupont: Too many of us, self included, want to see 18- and 19-year-olds step in and provide legit impact. Just not realistic, albeit there are rare exceptions. I remember Joe Thornton’s rookie year (1997) in Boston. He was picked No. 1 and was billed as a Mike Modano-Eric Lindros hybrid. It took the better part of three seasons for Jumbo really to get his legs — by which time he was also eligible (from an age standpoint) to be entering his senior year of college hockey. Now Joe is also a HOF sure-shot.

McInerney: Which players are primed for a breakout year?

Dupont: The most obvious here is Charlie McAvoy, freshly backed by a deal that pays him just under $15 million for the next three seasons. He is the heir apparent to the No. 1 franchise defenseman role — the one Chara has been exiting for the last 3-4 seasons.

Porter: I think Charlie Coyle is going to have a big year. He was aces in the playoffs (16 points, 24 games as a third-liner) and should feast on his matchups. Plus, he’s playing for a new contract — and teammates consistently said he was the best player in training camp (albeit one where several veterans, like Bergeron, took it slow).

Dupont: He has the skill set and swagger and bravado to get there. It will be interesting to see if he can fill the role, and equally interesting to watch how Bruce Cassidy, drafted decades ago as a potential franchise D, teases it out of him.

To a lesser extent, I think DeBrusk and Danton Heinen now have enough games on their NHL résumés for us to expect them to show substantial growth in their games. I am waiting for both to play stronger games, physically stronger. If they don’t bring that necessary jam, and try to live off skill alone, I think they’ll be right around last year’s numbers.

Heinen and DeBrusk both have the feet and sticks to succeed. They need to show me they have the shoulders.

Porter: Let’s add Matt Grzelcyk to the list. I don’t think he’ll ever have goal-assist totals that wow you, but he’s a beautiful skater and fully capable of using his wheels for top-four duty. The Bruins are happy to have him crushing third-pair competition, and training as a QB for the No. 2 power-play unit.

The latter area is where McAvoy needs to grow, too, unless the Bruins plan to commit big money and term to Torey Krug, which they should. They’ll eventually need someone else to run point for PP1.

The Bruins are joining the majority of NHL teams by platooning their goalies, splitting time 2:1 between Tuukka Rask and Jaroslav Halak Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe/Globe Staff

McInerney: So Cassidy said Tuukka Rask will start in the season opener, Jaroslav Halak on Saturday, and then they’ll go from there. Do you think they’ll take the same approach as last season (barring injuries, of course)?

Dupont: I don’t see anything changing on the goalie workload. Management figures Rask is at his best when he is dialed in for about 55 of the 82 games. Which means the other one-third of the schedule goes to Halak. Rough breakdown: One game a week for the backup.

I asked Rask again on Media Day if the workload last season set him up well for the playoffs. The confirmation, he said, was that he didn’t get tired during the grueling load of the playoffs. So look for Cassidy to split the games on back-to-back nights and to space out the rest of the workload in a 2:1 ratio.

Porter: Boston, Dallas, Calgary, Carolina, and the Islanders were among successful platooning teams last year. Nashville is working toward a split. The league only had 10 goalies last year start 60-plus games. It was double that five years ago.

McInerney: OK, last one: What’s your favorite NHL city and why?

Dupont: Quebec City, no longer in the league. It was the NHL city with the most European feel. I still love going there for vacation. It remains a joy of mine simply to sit in the lobby of the Chateau Frontenac and people watch. And maybe — maybe — savor a glass of red wine. Maybe.

Otherwise, Vancouver remains No. 1 with me. Visited there on my first Bruins road trip (Don Cherry the coach) in the late ’70s. Tucked up there in the Pacific Northwest, the winters are mild with great mountain views. Easy city to walk. Lots of good eating spots. And now with a downtown rink — as opposed to Pacific Coliseum out in the ’burbs.

As much as I love it, each visit is tinged with sadness. I was there in October ’82, covering the night when Normand Leveille suffered his cerebral hemorrhage. Joy of a kid, only 19 years old, playing in only his second year (and 75th career game). He survived (thanks to the brain surgeons at Vancouver General), but his career was finished.

Porter: Vancouver for me. Where else can you sit by the water and watch the birds and boats with a mountain backdrop? Pure tranquility. Plus, we go there after Edmonton and Calgary, so it feels like taking a tropical vacation.

