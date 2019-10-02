Round 2 is where the year-after comeback trail ended for Game 7 losers in 2009 (Detroit), 1994 (Vancouver), and 1971 (Chicago). Four other clubs, most recently Vancouver in 2011, were bounced out in the first round the following spring. Others were not as fortunate. A year after their Game 7 losses, Anaheim (2003) and Edmonton (2006) missed the playoffs.

Two NHL teams have won the Stanley Cup a year after losing Game 7 of the Final. Both of the fortunate ones — the 1943 Red Wings and 1956 Canadiens — did it in a six-team league. No one else has made it beyond the second round after falling in a winner-take-all game for the Cup.

History has not been kind to those who were in the Bruins’ skates.

Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy is well aware of all that, name-checking Detroit and Montreal and noting how “it’s been a long time” since a team was able to shake the heartbreak and emerge as champion.

Coaches see practical solutions everywhere, and for teams like the Bruins, managing wear and tear is the most critical aspect of this fresh season.

When the puck drops Thursday night in Dallas, the Bruins will look almost the same as they did last year. Nearly everyone — save for new additions Brett Ritchie and Par Lindholm — went through the two-month playoff meat grinder that stopped June 12.

The Nos. 1 and 2 centers (Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci), No. 1 left wing (Brad Marchand), No. 1 left-side defenseman (Zdeno Chara), and No. 1 goalie (Tuukka Rask) have been through three trips to the Final in the previous nine seasons. They are high-performance players, but their odometers are much higher than they were in 2013-14, when the Bruins followed a Cup Final appearance with a Presidents’ Trophy . . . and then a second-round exit at the hands of Montreal.

Few are expecting these Bruins to fall off, but they must be careful. Bergeron, who played one preseason game, Krejci (two shifts before he was injured; he is likely to play Thursday), and Chara are likely to sit out morning skates occasionally this year. The workloads of Rask and Jaroslav Halak will be managed. Production from younger players will be vital.

“You know your team is going to hit a wall at some point in time based on the mileage from the previous season,” general manager Don Sweeney said. “We have to find those pockets of the schedule, maybe utilize the [January] break effectively . . . and allow them to recharge. We’ve had some open dialogue about it.

“Mentally and physically, these guys are ready to go. It’s just a matter of getting into the grind and if you can stay healthy.”

They have chemistry working for them. Marchand-Bergeron-Pastrnak remains one of, if not the best line in the league. The forward lines are generally the same. The defensive six-pack for the opener is likely to be the same one that finished last postseason. Rask and Halak are comfortable with their arrangement.

“You always try to establish that early in a season,” Bergeron said. “I think it’s already there, as a team.”

Ritchie, formerly of the Stars, and Lindholm, who spent last year with Toronto and Winnipeg, will get to know their new mates well before the home opener against New Jersey Oct. 12. On this four-game road trip, the Bruins are planning a team dinner in Dallas, will have an extra day off between games at Arizona and Vegas, and make a long return flight from Colorado.

“The culture we have is pretty well-established,” defenseman Brandon Carlo said. “You just bring everybody along and get them up to speed. This is a great opportunity to do that.”

No NHL team, especially one coming off a Cup run, is running at full speed on opening night. Rask, ever blunt, doesn’t expect to be his sharpest. He is not alone.

“I try to stop every puck,” said Rask. “I don’t want to suck out there, but sometimes you do. You keep battling.”

Charlie McAvoy smiled as he recalled last year’s opener, a 7-0 pasting at Washington. Clearly, the Bruins didn’t let it linger.

“It’s not going to be perfect right away,” McAvoy said. “Our opening game last year was a good telltale of that. But you know, you just grow. You grow and you push each other.”

It would help if a young prospect — such as Anders Bjork or Jack Studnicka or one of the young defensemen cutting their teeth in Providence — elbows his way into the discussion. Push from underneath will make sure the Bruins stay ahead in the standings while some of their stars navigate their aging curves.

The youngsters have the right attitude. Witness the enthusiastic 21-year-old McAvoy, on using last year as motivation:

“I’m not trying to carry it, really. It’s gone. You can’t go back and you can’t change the past. But what we do have is an opportunity to dictate our future.”

Bergeron, who was an 18-year-old on opening night in 2003, agreed with the clean-slate approach.

“Every season’s different,” he said. “It’s a clean slate. We’re all coming back down the mountain, and everyone’s at the same level to start the year. We have to be motivated to climb back up.”

