Limited turnover is no surprise after a trip to the Final and a postseason consisting of 24 games. Yet it is remarkable, for a franchise preaching its draft-and-develop mantra the last few years, that the newbies to start the season are Lindholm, 27, now with his third NHL team, and Ritchie, 26, seeking a fresh start after some good stretches of regular, albeit unspectacular, duty during five seasons (under a trio of head coaches) in Dallas.

Every new season includes elements of change, but the new Bruins count only the budget-friendly likes of free agents Par Lindholm (C/W) and Brett Ritchie (RW) as truly new faces.

A nip here, a tuck there, an injection of Botox among the forwards, and 113 days after their crushing loss in the Stanley Cup Final, the Bruins return to shift work Thursday night in Dallas to face the Stars in their 2019-20 season opener.

Otherwise, a boatload of kids, including the speedy and oft-injured Anders Bjork, didn’t make the cut. Bjork, who opened as Boston’s first-line right winger two years ago, was shipped back to AHL Providence with the likes of Zach Senyshyn, Jack Studnicka, Peter Cehlarik, Jakub Lauko, and a healthy smattering of other hopeful young forwards left to wonder what it takes to make the varsity.

“It hasn’t been for a lack of opportunity that has been provided,” said general manager Don Sweeney, when asked about opting for free agents instead of kids.

Sweeney also was quick to point to Karson Kuhlman, signed as a free agent out of college, as a training camp survivor. Kuhlman isn’t entirely new, after seeing late-season action, including some in the playoffs, but at age 24 he’s a product of the system. Likewise for defenseman Connor Clifton, another college free agent signee, who worked his way into the lineup in a support role last season.

Overall, though, the additions of Ritchie and Lindholm were made for specific needs that management felt the kids just can’t deliver. At least not yet. Not today. Not for a team that needs to move forward quickly, re-engage a fan base still smarting after that ugly Game 7 face-plant against the Blues.

“I don’t think there is a blueprint out there for moving on,” noted coach Bruce Cassidy.

True that. But there is no denying that it helps to win early and often, which to some degree makes 2019-20 no different than any other year.

But this is not any other year, not after coming within 60 minutes of a Cup. The immediate need for the Black and Gold will be to regain normalcy — what has become an expectation on Causeway Street to compete for 100 points in the regular season — and try to right the wrong of June’s ending.

Only two clubs (Detroit in 1943, Montreal in 1956) have ever bounced back to win the Cup the year after getting bounced in Game 7 of the Final. The Canadiens’ title in ’56 triggered a record-setting run of five straight championships. Not a bad way to make amends. If the Bruins can stage a drive for five of their own, maybe all will be forgiven around here. Maybe.

Meanwhile, they forge into the new season with Lindholm and Ritchie as the patches for losing Marcus Johansson and Frank Vatrano to free agency. Two out. Two in. Reset the clock and . . . go.

Lindholm is versatile, able to play center or wing, and can provide help on faceoffs and the penalty-killing crew. The 6-4 Ritchie, Sweeney hopes, can shimmy his big body through traffic and establish net-front presence. As the Cup Final played out with the Blues, similar to the prior season in Round 2 vs. Tampa Bay, the Bruins were challenged to penetrate that area of the offensive zone.

Of the two, Lindholm, because he brings a larger tool kit to the lineup, should have the easier time assimilating. He can make himself useful, even vital, even if he is not scoring. He can help on situational draws, and offer relief to the top PK tandem of Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand.

Ritchie, though, will have to deliver some pop, which he did not show in the preseason. If he turns out to be another Jimmy Hayes, late of the Zero Sum Line with Riley Nash and Matt Beleskey, then his time in the Hub of Hockey will be short-lived (reflected in his one-year deal at only $1 million).

Sweeney, uncharacteristically, underscored that very point on Media Day, when he all but anointed Bjork with next-man-up status in Providence.

“That’s to be determined,” said Sweeney, musing over whether Ritchie will make the most of his opportunity. “If not, which is the message we sent to Anders Bjork, was you’ll get that opportunity.”

In his four-plus years on the job now, Sweeney’s greatest impact as GM, beyond elevating Cassidy to bench boss, has been to change the franchise’s culture around job competition.

Roster spots became gimmes in the Peter Chiarelli regime, in part because of a very poor draft performance over much of his GM tenure. Four years later, Sweeney was voted NHL GM of the Year, with drafting much improved and jobs not promised based on résumé (Exhibit A: David Backes left in the dressing room for Games 5, 6, and 7 of the Cup Final).

“We want a competitive environment,” said Sweeney, reiterating what has become his mission statement. “Every day you walk through the door, we want a competitive environment.”

A lot of kids in Providence today, Spoked P’s on their chest, have heard that message loud and clear. Their ship of dreams begins to sail Thursday night, with hired hands Lindholm and Ritchie filling spots that were there for their taking.

They all have ample chance to make it back, but the “competitive environment” should be clear to all of them now. If they’re not ready, no jobs, no promises, even for a franchise eager to get them here.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeKPD.