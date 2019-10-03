After a run of more than 40 years from Rene Rancourt ended following his retirement in 2018, the Bruins announced Thursday they have named Todd Angilly their new official national anthem singer for the upcoming season.

Angilly, 44, is originally from Warwick, Rhode Island and now lives in Lynnfield. Angilly’s day job is as a probation officer, but he also spends time as a bartender at the SportsDeck in TD Garden during Bruins and Celtics seasons.

Angilly first performed the anthem for the Bruins in November of 2017, when he was asked to fill in last-minute for a previously scheduled anthem singer while working the bar at the SportsDeck.