DALLAS — Stars defenseman Roman Polak left the ice motionless and on a stretcher after going head-first into the boards in the second period of the season opener against the Bruins Thursday night.

Polak, in his 14th NHL season and second with the Stars, crashed into the boards at 7:04 after checking Bruins forward Chris Wagner. Polak lost his balance after trying to slow Wagner with a cross-check. His head and right shoulder took the brunt of the boards.

The American Airlines Center was nearly silent for about 10 minutes as Polak was loaded onto the stretcher. He did not appear to move, talk or open his eyes.