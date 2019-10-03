The veteran pivot, whose renaissance at age 32 was a major reason last year’s club went so far, said he would consult with trainers.

DALLAS — David Krejci, who skated all of 1 minute, 22 seconds in the preseason before exiting with an undisclosed lower-body injury, took early rushes at American Airlines Center Thursday. However, both Krejci and coach Bruce Cassidy were uncertain of his status for the opener in muggy, 95-degree Big D.

“I feel like it was a good week. Obviously getting closer. Felt better again today,” he said after a morning skate with sidekicks Jake DeBrusk and Karson Kuhlman. “It’s kind of hard to find the balance. First game you want to be out there with your teammates. You never want to miss a game. But at the same time, you’ve got to do what’s best for myself and best for my teammates. I don’t want to go out there and hurt our chances to win.”

If it were Game 1 of the playoffs, he conceded, and not the regular season, he would have already made up his mind.

Krejci doesn’t regret playing Sept. 23 against the Flyers, when he tangled with a pair of defenders in front of the net and was slow getting up.

“It was Game 4 of the preseason,” he said. “I wanted to get a couple games at least. I don’t regret anything. I wanted to play. Injuries happen.”

Cassidy said he was leaning toward using Par Lindholm, the center signed as economical depth, as Krejci’s replacement. Lindholm, who centered the fourth line (Sean Kuraly on the left, Chris Wagner on the right) in the morning skate, got the call over fellow newcomer Brett Ritchie because of his versatility and penalty-killing ability.

Ritchie, the biggest (6 feet 4 inches, 220 pounds, $1 million annual salary) free agent signing of a quiet July 1 for general manager Don Sweeney, returned to Big D. However, he was not in the morning skate plans, biding his time as 35-year-old David Backes took rushes with third-liners Danton Heinen and Charlie Coyle. Backes, who consulted with a skating coach over the summer to inject more juice into his game, was a healthy scratch the final three games of the Stanley Cup Final.

Ritchie, who scored a career-high 16 goals for Dallas in 2016-17 under Lindy Ruff, was less a part of Ken Hitchcock’s plans, and couldn’t get in synch with new coach Jim Montgomery. He produced a 4-2—6 line in 53 games, in his third NHL season as a full-timer, and saw several tours of duty in the press box. In all, he skated 241 games here, his production modest (33 goals, 54 points). Cassidy is his fourth coach in four seasons.

Though he does not kill penalties like Noel Acciari, he is a bigger body and an equally willing banger. Of players with more than 500 all-situations minutes played, Ritchie ranked 11th in the league in hits per 60 minutes (14.85). Wagner, the leading Bruin, was 13th (14.5). Acciari, now a Panther, was 14th (14.18). Backes was the next-most-frequent hitter among Bruins, ranking 57th (9.2) among those so qualified.

Joakim Nordstrom, John Moore, and Kevan Miller, all of whom hit injured reserve to start the season, were not with the team to start the trip . . . Tuukka Rask, who had a monster postseason, got the nod in net for the opener. Playoff Tuukka and October Tuukka traditionally have been two different goalies. Rask’s opening-month numbers (24-23-4 record, .913 save percentage, 2.56 goals-against) are the worst of his career splits. Rask has started eight openers in his career, and given up 16 goals over the last three, posting an .854 save percentage. He shall remain unbothered by that, especially after last year. His start total (45) was the lowest in his seven years as a clear-cut No. 1. Both he and the club feel it boosted his playoff performance (.934, 2.02) . . . Jaroslav Halak will start in Arizona Saturday. He was 4-0-2, .947, 1.51 last October, blasting off the starting block . . . The Stars picked Ritchie 44th overall in the 2011 draft — 15 slots ahead of Tampa’s Nikita Kucherov, and four slots after the Bruins took Alexander Khokhlachev . . . Connor Clifton made his NHL debut here last Nov. 16, the Bruins in a wicked bind of injuries (no Charlie McAvoy, Zdeno Chara, Brandon Carlo, Miller, or Moore). After an encouraging playoff run, Clifton is now trying to prove he can hold down a third-pair job next to Matt Grzelcyk. He showed last time here he could handle the rough stuff, getting in a tussle with graybeard Jason Spezza (now with Toronto). Clifton, chuckling at the memory, said he wasn’t looking for another fight Thursday, “and I hope they’re not looking for me.”

