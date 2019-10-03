■ Is David Krejci in? The veteran pivot, whose renaissance at age 32 was a major reason last year’s club went so far, skated all of 1:22 in the preseason. All have maintained his lower-body something-or-other will be fine for opening night, but until we see him hop the boards with Jake DeBrusk and Karson Kuhlman, it’s a bit of a mystery.

DALLAS — Back on the horse, the Bruins were due to take their first morning skate of the 2019-20 season at AmericanAirlines Center at approximately 11:30 Eastern time Thursday. Here are five points of interest before they saddle up and ride out to face the Stars Thursday night:

Same goes for Patrice Bergeron, who spent the summer coaxing a wonky groin toward a 16th season. Joakim Nordstrom and defensemen Kevan Miller and John Moore are hors de combat.

■ Brett Ritchie, the biggest (6-4/220; $1 million annual salary) free agent signing of a quiet July 1 for general manager Don Sweeney, returns to Big D. The Stars picked the right winger 44th overall in the 2011 draft (15 slots ahead of Tampa’s Nikita Kucherov, and four slots after the Bruins took Alex Khokhlachev). He skated 241 games here, with modest production (33 goals, 54 points), and the Bruins would love a bang-for-buck output like his 16-goal season of 2016-17.

It’ll also be the Bruins debut for Par Lindholm, whom Bruce Cassidy seems to like already; the coach wondered whether he could be Riley Nash 2.0.

■ Connor Clifton made his NHL debut here last Nov. 16, the Bruins in a wicked bind of injuries (no Zdeno Chara, Charlie McAvoy, Brandon Carlo, Miller, or Moore). After an encouraging playoff run, Clifton is now trying to prove he can hold down a third-pair job next to Matt Grzelcyk.

He showed last time here he could handle the rough stuff, getting in a tussle with graybeard Jason Spezza (now with Toronto). Clifton, chuckling at the memory, said he wasn’t looking for another fight Thursday, “and I hope they’re not looking for me.”

Jakub Zboril, who also debuted that night, had a strong camp and was the last Bruin assigned to Providence.

■ Tuukka Rask, who had a monster postseason, got the nod in net for the opener. Playoff Tuukka and October Tuukka traditionally have been two different goalies. Rask’s opening-month numbers (24-23-4, .913, 2.56) are the worst of his career splits, but he shall remain unbothered by that, especially after last year.

His start total (45) was the lowest in his seven years as a clear-cut No. 1. Both he and the club feel it boosted his playoff performance (.934, 2.02).

Jaro Halak will start in Arizona Saturday. He was 4-0-2, .947, 1.51 last October, blasting off the starting block.

■ A focus early on: create more offense. The Bruins’ lockdown defense and lights-out power play in last season’s 107-point finish disguised a team that didn’t otherwise generate or bury a lot of chances. At five on five, they scored 156 goals (20th), managed 20 scoring chances per game (18th), and converted 12.6 percent of them (21st). They were well off the pace of Toronto (league-best 206 goals and 26.8 chances at five on five) and Washington (15.8 shooting percentage on those chances).

