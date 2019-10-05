Marchand’s goal gave the Bruins a lead over old pal Phil Kessel and the Coyotes despite being outshot 9-3 to start, and 35-24 for the night. They were unable to produce anything of note on offense, but Jaroslav Halak made it hold up in his season debut, playing strong from his shrugging aside a Vinnie Hinostroza breakaway chance in that first period.

Brad Marchand’s first of the season, scored with 1:19 to go in a period where the Bruins were largely on their heels, was the lone goal in a 1-0 victory over the Arizona Coyotes. The 100-point man from last year was uneven in his play overall, but connected with running mate Patrice Bergeron when it counted.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Bruins opened Saturday with a mediocre 18 minutes. The final two minutes of the first period were good enough to start the season 2-0.

Advertisement

It looked worse when Charlie McAvoy went to the box for interference 13:01 in, but the Bruins killed it, leaning on the prime-time duo of Marchand and Bergeron. They weren’t attacking with their usual effectiveness, so coach Bruce Cassidy dropped linemate David Pastrnak to the second line.

It lasted one shift. The next time the Marchand-Bergeron-Pastrnak line hopped the boards, they scored.

Marchand swept a feed from Bergeron with 1:19 left in the frame. It wasn’t a pretty goal allowed by Arizona netminder Darcy Kuemper, who couldn’t hold his short-side post.

But Kuemper rebounded, and made a back-and-forth second period into a goalie battle.

Kuemper produced a killer save on Marchand about seven minutes into the period. After squaring his blocker to Pastrnak’s 2-on-1 shot from the right dot, Marchand was looking at an empty net, and his second of the night. He couldn’t elevate the rebound chance, and Kuemper exploded to his left for a pad save. He stopped 14 of 15 in the first two frames.

Advertisement

Halak had more in store, too. He denied Clayton Keller in front on a tic-tac-toe play, preserving the slim lead. He made 21 saves through 40 minutes, his team out-chanced 8-6 in the first two.

The Bruins’ power play, 1-for-4 in the opener and a bit off-kilter on the first unit, had a chance when Connor Clifton drew a high-stick at 17:59 of the second. The power play lasted eight seconds. Arizona veteran Michael Grabner, forever a threat on the penalty-kill breakaway, got loose. Pastrnak interfered with him before Grabner — six shorthanded goals last year, 21 in his career — could score another.

Follow Matt Porter on Twitter at @mattyports