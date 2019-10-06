The game was played before a crowd of 44,617 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where the Revolution are winless (0-3-0).

Josef Martinez and Julian Gressel scored second-half goals for defending champion Atlanta (18-12-4, 58 points), which finished second in the Eastern Conference to set a first-round game against New England (11-11-12, 45 points).

In a preview of an Eastern Conference first-round matchup, the New England Revolution lost to Atlanta United, 3-1, in Atlanta in the regular-season finale Sunday.

The Revolution, who finished seventh, clinched their first playoff berth in four years with a victory a week ago. The playoff game in Atlanta will be played Oct. 19 or Oct. 20.

Darlington Nagbe tapped in a center from Gressel three minutes in before the Revolution’s Christian Penilla knotted the score five minutes later.

After intermission, Martinez recorded his 27th goal of the year off an assist from Gressel in the 49th. Martinez set up Gressel eight minutes later.

Atlanta finished 4-0-2 against the Revolution this season and outscored New England, 15-3.

The rest of the bracket for the MLS Cup playoffs has Philadelphia Union vs. New York Red Bulls, Toronto FC vs. D.C. United, Seattle Sounders vs. FC Dallas, Real Salt Lake vs. the Portland Timbers, and Minnesota United vs. L.A. Galaxy.

In Los Angeles, Carlos Vela had a hat trick to set the MLS season goals record with 34 and help the Los Angeles FC beat the Colorado Rapids, 3-1. Vela broke the mark of 31 set last year by Martinez.

Los Angeles (21-4-9) set an MLS record for season points with 75, breaking the mark of 71 set last year by the Red Bulls. Los Angeles earned the top seed in the Western Conference and a first-round bye. New York City FC (18-6-10) earned a first-round bye as the top seed in the Eastern Conference.

Both Portland and San Jose went into the final match vying for a postseason berth. The Timbers beat the Earthquakes, 3-1, to finish sixth in the Western Conference; the Earthquakes were eliminated with the loss.

Toronto (13-10-11) beat Columbus, 1-0, and leapfrogged the New York Red Bulls and D.C. United to finish fourth in the East via goal difference.

Zdenek Ondrasek scored twice and FC Dallas earned a playoff spot with a 6-0 victory over Sporting Kansas City.