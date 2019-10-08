“It’s been everything I imagined and more,” said Goucher, who spent 17 years (2000-17) as the Bruins’ radio play-by-play man, making memorable calls (”Bergeron! Bergeron!”) next to analyst Bob Beers .

Dave Goucher thought he was coming here for a great opportunity. He didn’t expect this.

LAS VEGAS — By morning, he watches the silent sunrise paint the mountains in nature’s most vibrant colors. By evening, he narrates amid the neon lights and pounding beats of the NHL’s wildest arena.

There have been no duck boats out here, yet, though Goucher has all but struck gold in the West. He wanted to get into television after 24 years covering hockey on the radio, and was pleased to find it took. He found instant chemistry with color man Shane Hnidy, who, like Beers, is an ex-Bruins defenseman. He didn’t think he’d fall in love with the area so quickly.

Advertisement

“For the longest time, people looked at The Strip and they thought of one thing,” he said. “When you live here or spend time here, you realize there’s a lot more than Las Vegas Boulevard. People live in real communities, have real jobs, and they love the Golden Knights.”

Goucher was raised in Pawtucket, R.I., and trained at Boston University,

Making the move to television was a draw, as was being part of Las Vegas’s first major pro sports team. His first season on the job: they went to the Stanley Cup Final. Last year, Vegas had the second-best home attendance in the league, averaging 105.5 percent of capacity. Only Chicago (107.2) had more.

He lives in Summerlin, a half-hour northwest of the city, on the border of Red Rock Canyon National Park. It’s also the home of the Knights’ team offices and practice rink.

The Raiders, NFL refugees from Los Angeles, will to arrive next year. Given the NFL’s popularity, they will likely to draw a following. But the Knights are, as the billboards here say, Vegas Born. Their early success and boldness, trading for Mark Stone and Max Pacioretty and signing Paul Stastny, has only solidified their standing.

Advertisement

From Summerlin to The Strip, their colors are everywhere, fans local to the area and visiting getting swept up in the fun of a show that makes the T-Mobile Arena neighborhood swell, even on a weeknight.

“You can’t go five minutes without seeing something Golden Knights-related,” Goucher said. “T-shirts, hats, bumper stickers, license plates . . . it’s unbelievable. People I talk to who have been here their whole lives say they’ve wanted their own pro sports franchise for a long time. Now that they have it, they’re all in.”

When Goucher was at home in New England, he decompressed from the frenzy of NHL life by the water. He enjoys a similar peace and tranquility by here, where every evening, the fading silhouette glow of a mountain sunset washes the desert like a tide.

“I like the timelessness of both,” he said. “They’ve been here for thousands of years, before any of us were here, and they’ll be here long after we’re gone.

“I didn’t know it existed until I moved out here.”

Backes returns

David Backes returned to the lineup after a one-game stint in the press box, skating the right wing with center Sean Kuraly and left wing Chris Wagner. Par Lindholm was scratched for the first time in his two-game Bruins career.

Advertisement

Backes’s 35-year-old legs do not fire quickly, but coach Bruce Cassidy believed he could be effective with crash-and-bang forechecking, puck possession, and ideally, by making short-area plays against worn-down opponents. Backes can shoot the puck hard.

“When he has time to get the shot off, he’s pretty good beating goaltenders,” Cassidy said. “He’s got to create the ice to do that, and that’s the challenge for that line when you’re not a line-rush line.”

Fitting right in

Cassidy said after practice Monday that Brett Ritchie, who played his third game as the No. 3 right wing, has lived up to a modest billing.

“I didn’t have high expectations or low expectations,” he said of Ritchie, who scored the first Bruins goal of the year against the Stars, his old club.

“We had a big-bodied guy who had a couple of good years in Dallas, and last year for whatever reason it didn’t go as well. We needed to add a bigger body. I thought the other night [in Arizona] their line was stuck in mud offensively, but he was good on the puck and physical.”

On Tuesday, Ritchie and linemates Charlie Coyle and Danton Heinen met with offensive-minded assistant Joe Sacco. He counseled them on their spacing and routes.

Rask gets the call

Tuukka Rask returned to the Boston net after making 16 saves in the third period of a season-opening win at Dallas last Thursday . . . The Providence Journal reported the AHL Bruins returned defenseman Axel Andersson to Moncton (OHL). The club took his rights in last year’s Canadian Hockey League import draft at 30th overall. Andersson, 19, was a second-round pick by Boston (57th overall) in 2018.

Advertisement

Follow Matt Porter on Twitter at @mattyports