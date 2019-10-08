Brad Marchand (two goals, assist) and David Pastrnak (goal, two assists) seemed to have shed their so-so start in the victory. The Bruins (3-0-0) outshot Vegas, 35-34, with several glittering chances.

In a 4-3 win at T-Mobile Arena, Boston’s top line broke out for three goals and some of their trademark “Did you see that?” puck movement, seen so often in last year’s run to the Cup Final.

LAS VEGAS — Spotting the Golden Knights a pair of goals, the Bruins steamrolled back on The Strip with four straight goals to remain perfect on the season.

Vegas, which opened the year by pounding the rival Sharks in a home-and-home (aggregate score: 9-1), came out firing Tuesday. They scored twice in the opening 8:20, putting the visitors down for the first time this season. Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy was trying to coax offense out of his charges. The temporary loss of Matt Grzelcyk, who blocked a shot on his first shift, had the Bruins playing with five defensemen.

The Bruins weathered the 2-0 deficit, took full control of the game and held the Knights (2-1-0) to seven shots in the third period, none in the first 11:32, with that two-goal lead.

Vegas cut it to one with 5:18 left, when Max Pacioretty sent a power-play wrister from the right circle past Tuukka Rask. The former Hab had that man-advantage chance when Marchand cross-checked Brayden McNabb at the other end.

That fired up the packed house of 18,223, and Vegas emptied its net with 1:41 left. Rask was on his belly as the clock ran out, after a few close calls in the waning seconds. Rask (31 saves) had to be helped to the bench by two teammates, but walked down the tunnel under his own power and with pace.

“[Rask] either had a little bit of a muscle pull or some dehydration, or both,” said Cassidy. “I don’t think there’s anything structurally wrong.”

The damage for Boston started when Brett Ritchie crashed Vegas netminder Marc-Andre Fleury at 5:15 of the first. On the resulting power play, Mark Stone took a spinning pass from Pacioretty and powered it through Rask’s glove from in tight at 6:36 of the first.

A little more than two minutes later, Reilly Smith cashed a Jonathan Marchessault feed in front, with Torey Krug and Brandon Carlo caught on the near side of the puck and the Bruins bunched up nearby.

The top line cut the lead to 2-1 three minutes later, at 11:21. Patrice Bergeron stole a puck along the boards. Marchand’s head-and-shoulder fakes had rookie defender Nicolas Hague swimming. Marchand fed a driving Pastrnak for a slam dunk, No. 88’s first this season.

Put on the top power-play unit, Danton Heinen set a screen as Pastrnak fed Marchand for a one-timer at the left dot. Tie game.

And on the first shift of the second, it was 3-2. Pastrnak, who later deked his way in front center ice past crew of befuddled Knights, went pool hall on this one. On the fresh sheet of ice, he turned and banked a pass off the boards behind two defenders. Marchand took it at the blue line, broke in, and ripped his second of the game off the far post.

Then David Backes, returning to the lineup with jump and jam, crashed the end boards and forced a turnover. Krug’s deflected slapper from the point eluded Fleury.

Rask held the fort when Vegas crashed toward the end of the second, finding a loose puck in a mad scramble in the crease.

Follow Matt Porter on Twitter at @mattyports.