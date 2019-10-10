OK, a reporter told him, we’re all ears if you reconsider. Hockey could use a bit of off-the-ice spice, which is why we weren’t dissatisfied to see the verbal jousting and showmanship between Flames forward Matthew Tkachuk and Kings defenseman Drew Doughty this week, or the ongoing heat between Sharks forward Evander Kane and Golden Knights forward Ryan Reaves . It’s refreshing to see teams get under each other’s skin in October, since it’s one of the parts that makes April hockey so intoxicating.

DENVER — OK, Jake DeBrusk . The mic is yours. You can say whatever you want about Nazem Kadri .

Neither DeBrusk nor Kadri was interested in dropping a WWE-style promo on each other, but neither has forgotten the boiling playoff series between Toronto, Kadri’s former team, and Boston. Kadri, last seen cross-checking DeBrusk in the neck and head during last year’s first-round series, was shipped west in a deal involving Alex Kerfoot and Tyson Barrie. Trading his old No. 43 for the No. 91 he wore in junior, he centers an all-newcomer second line between Joonas Donskoi (ex-San Jose) and Andre Burakovsky (Washington).

If he saw some of Kadri, how does DeBrusk think it would go?

“Not sure, to be honest with you,” he said. “I’ll definitely keep my head up at all times. And play a hard game. He set the tone. He plays a certain style, he always has. He’s a hard player to play against.”

Kadri said Avalanche general manager Joe Sakic and coach Jared Bednar told him they “love [his] emotion [and] passion . . . just dial it back a bit when you have to.” As a Maple Leaf, the Bruins broke his heart three times in the first round, and twice watched him breach the suspension line. Settling that score wasn’t his focus Thursday.

“Obviously it’s in the back of your mind, but it’s really not something I focus too much about,” Kadri said of the Boston-Toronto history. “I tend to worry about what I can control at this moment in time. At this point in my career, winning’s more important than any kind of revenge, so I’d rather have the 2 points.

“I respect those guys and they’re a great team, they have been for a long time. I’m still going to be hard on them. I don’t want to be embarrassed out there. I want to be hard to play against. I want other players not to want my matchup. I just have to continue what I’m doing. I’ve got some great linemates. I think we’re due for a big night.”

Like Kadri, DeBrusk is scoreless so far. He’s a tougher critic of himself than any opponent. Even though it’s early in the year, he sees “plays are dying with me right now,” and noted how he got a breakaway in Vegas, but shot the puck into keeper Marc-Andre Fleury’s chest.

“It’s been disappointing to be honest with you, the first three games,” he said. “Hard to say that when the team’s been winning, but for me it’s not what I’ve expected. Definitely frustrating in a sense, but we’ve been winning. That’s what matters. Especially this time of year, with what we just came off of, so that’s our focus. As long as that keeps going, I’ll be happy.”

Coach Bruce Cassidy wanted to see some Brad Marchand in DeBrusk’s game — but not necessarily the kind that would have him mixing it up with Kadri.

“A little more assertiveness with the puck, attack mentality,” Cassidy said. “He’s a third-year guy now. He has the ability to do it. Even plays like self-chips, the little play Kuhly [Karson Kuhlman] made the other night to get in behind people.

“Some of that’s just being on your toes a little more and playing with a little more confidence and conviction. So we’ll keep working on him with that. He got better as the [Vegas] game went on. I didn’t like his first period a lot, but I liked his second and third. We go from there.

Everyone’s OK with Pastrnak

Hey, David Pastrnak, any opponents you don’t like?

“Actually, no one to be honest, yet,” he said. “It might come at some point.”

If they faced each other in a playoff series, Pastrnak might get irritated with Mikko Rantanen, Nathan MacKinnon, and Gabriel Landeskog. That would be because they score a ton.

Though they looked deadly last Nov. 14 here in a 6-3 win over the Bruins, the Landeskog-Rantanen-MacKinnon line has been underwater at even strength against Marchand-Patrice Bergeron-Pastrnak. Over the last three seasons, they have had 34.9 percent of shot attempts, 40 percent of shots, and 28.6 percent of scoring chances according to Natural Stat Trick. With both top lines on the ice, they have scored the only goal at evens, and a critical one: In the aforementioned game last year, Rantanen danced through the Bruins in transition and fed MacKinnon for the go-ahead goal in the third period.

Cassidy said he planned to use the Bergeron unit and the Sean Kuraly-centered fourth line against MacKinnon’s group, plus his top two defense pairs (Zdeno Chara-Charlie McAvoy, Torey Krug-Brandon Carlo). That’s tough on the road, with last change. DeBrusk, for his part, said he expected to see plenty of the Avs’ top trio.

“We’ll live with the circumstances if we don’t get those matchups,” Cassidy said. “Whoever plays against them, you’ve got to manage the puck and force them to go 200 feet, then coming out of line changes you’ve got a lot of speed. With MacKinnon, there are three or four guys in this league that you find them, adjust your game plan a little bit more than you would on any other night.”

Debut for Nordstrom

Joakim Nordstrom made his season debut, returning to his usual spot on the left of Kuraly and Chris Wagner. Despite not playing a preseason game, he was ready for MacKinnon and Co. “We’re all good skaters on our line, too,” he said. “On our team speed’s not going to be an issue. Taking care of the puck, making smart, hard plays, and trying to play with the puck as much as possible.” Nordstrom also confirmed his injury was a carryover from last postseason, which he ended in a walking boot after the Stanley Cup Final. “Just took some time, a lot more time than I was hoping for to heal up,” he said. “I feel great now.” . . . Brett Ritchie and Par Lindholm were scratched . . . Matt Grzelcyk was in the lineup after blocking a shot with his left foot in Vegas . . . Jaroslav Halak made his second start of the season, after a 35-save shutout last Saturday in Arizona.

