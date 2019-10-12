Kuhlman’s production thus far is nil. But there are zeroes and then there are zeroes, helpless and hopeless. Though they surely wouldn’t read that way in an audit, the goose eggs look like they’re adding up to something.

Only some 18 months removed from his days at Minnesota-Duluth, Kuhlman rides these days on the Black-and-Gold’s high-profile second line, centered by David Krejci. Jake DeBrusk is on the opposite wing.

It should happen. Any day now. Maybe, right? At least that’s how it looks for Karson Kuhlman, who remains a man without a point next to his name now with five games ticked off the calendar in the Bruins’ brand-new season.

“I do like what I’m seeing” said Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy, following the Bruins’ 3-0 whitewashing of the Devils in Saturday’s home opener on Causeway Street. “He’s had a little tough luck, had some chances in tight . . . you know he’s not one of those guys that’s naturally going to score like a guy like [David Pastrnak] who doesn’t need a bunch of chances. He’s going to need volume, he’s getting it . . . so he’ll get rewarded if he keeps playing like that.”

Kuhlman, 24, landed three shots on Cory Schneider, all of them stamped “return to sender.” DeBrusk placed a team-high four on the Devils’ veteran goaltender. Seven shots, seven nothing burgers, including one by Kuhlman in which he and Brandon Carlo swooped in on a 2-on-1 rush as Carlo dashed form the penalty box. The diagonal feed through the slot by Carlo didn’t leave Kuhlman a great look, and the rookie’s best chance of the night didn’t convert.

“I think I almost overpowered the puck a little bit,” recalled Kuhlman. “Just have to have a little bit more touch and bear down on those opportunities.”

Kuhlman did not enter training camp as the favorite to land the No. 2 RW spot. There was talk Charlie Coyle, the third-line center could move up there. David Backes was a possibility. A host of other kids, Anders Bjork among them, had a shot. The big-bodied Brett Ritchie had to get a look.

But Cassidy, who liked what he saw of Kuhlman when he came aboard late last season and then added some punch in the playoffs (1-2—3 in eight games), continued to like what he saw of the former Bulldog.

“He’s tenacious on the puck — he’ll take hits to get pucks out of the zone,” said Cassidy, ticking off the parts of Kuhlman’s game that continue to win him over. “Responsible . . . we are trying to build penalty-killing into his game so he can have a few extra minutes.”

Kuhlman logged 16:58 in ice time, 2:33 of which was on the PK unit, the Devils going 0 for 4 (and 0 for the season) on the man-advantage. He paired with veteran hand Joakim Nordstrom in helping to snuff out the Devils.

Otherwise, when the rookie is paired up with Krejci and DeBrusk, Cassidy values Kuhlman’s doggedness on the forecheck, complementing DeBrusk’s wheels from the other side.

“If he and Jake are skating,” mused Cassidy, “it allows Krech to be the smart guy on the line — kind of read off those two. And I think that’s when he plays the best. So Koolie adds that dimension. So hopefully we get production out of him. That will be the last part of it here, but he way he’s playing that should follow.”

It appeared Kulhman had his first strike of the season Thursday night in Denver with only 1:50 gone in the second period. He snapped in a sizzling shot from high in the left wing circle on a perfect cross-slot feed from DeBrusk. Bruins, 3-1.

Then came a coach’s challenge, a review of the videotape, and forensic evidence showed Krejci ever-so-slightly interfering with goalie Philipp Grubauer. No goal. It was the first of two Boston goals to be erased from the board, pairing as a bitter shot-and-chaser in what ended as a 4-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Volume. The only way out of a 0-0—0 line is to keep at it, creating chances off his skating, particularly his forechecking.

“It is coming for him, you can see it,” said teammate Sean Kuraly, who anchors the fourth line, a job that doesn’t demand scoring. “You can see it. It’s tough because, you know, he is getting so many chances and he’s working his butt off to get those chances. They’re just not falling right now.”

On the bench, said Kuraly, he’s been telling to Kuhlman to stick with it. He has seen this before, he said, and the puck will fall.

“And if it doesn’t . . . it’s insignificant . . . just keep working hard,” added Kuraly. “And get chances, that’s helping the team.”

Never drafted, Kuhlman reported to UM-D in the fall of 2014 and went on to average 20 points across his four seasons there. He proved to be a dependable, though not prolific offensive performer.

“I think my whole life, that’s the way it’s kind of been,” said Kuhlman, agreeing with Cassidy’s take that he’ll needs lots of shots and lots of digging to be an effective scorer. “Get pucks to the net and get in there. I focus on putting on shots throughout the game. I passed up on one in the second period that I am still kind of kicking myself over, but, at the same time, I think our line is doing good things — when we put on shots, good things are going to happen.”

Five games into the new season, the Bruins have a 4-1-0 record and have scored but 12 times. Seven of those goals have come from the top line of Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron, and Pastrnak. It’s what they do on the Primo Trio. Of the rest of the forwards, only Ritchie, Danton Heinen, and Nordstrom have goals.

Ultimately, it will be the second line, still looking for its first goal, that will have to lead the secondary scoring.

“Obviously, our whole line would like to see a puck go in the net right now,” said Kuhlman. “It would be a big weight off our backs. We have to stick with what we are doing. We are getting our chances. Once one goes in a lot will follow.”

Any day now.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at dupont@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeKPD.