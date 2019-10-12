The kind of hockey that had the Bruins a step shy of said summit last June 12.

Four months to the day they saw the Stanley Cup skated off their ice sheet, there was no recognition of a climb that fell 60 minutes short of the mountaintop.

This version of that team, a season older and wiser, toyed with the Devils on Saturday, winning their home opener, 3-0, in front of an appreciative sellout crowd at refurnished TD Garden, still under construction.

The Bruins (4-1-0) are not yet a finished product, not this early in the season. But they look like one of the best teams in the league, and they were overpowering in this one.

Brad Marchand, Joakim Nordstrom, and Patrice Bergeron scored, the first of those coming from Marchand at 3:33 of the first period. The Bruins, who face Anaheim on Monday, didn’t let the Devils set up for extended offensive zone time.

The Bruins made confident, patient, smart plays all over the ice. Breakouts were a cinch. A boatload of plays died at the Bruins’ blue line.

Tuukka Rask made 31 saves, giving the Bruins their second shutout in five games.

They killed all four penalties they took, dropping the Devils to 0-for-15 on the power play this season.

The Devils were lightweight on the puck and made poor decisions. Their game was rash with turnovers and lacking purpose. Their night can be summed up in one play in the third period: Kevin Rooney, the winger from Canton, missed a hit on Jake DeBrusk and went sailing into the Bruins’ bench.

The Bruins may be looking for secondary scoring — one of the main bugaboos from the last few seasons — but they’ll take it from their lead dogs. Marchand scored his fourth of the year by gaining the zone on the right wing and pulling up high, out of P.K. Subban’s reach. He then cut to the middle, Subban flailing his stick at him, and zipped a shot that clanked off Damon Severson in front.

Each of the bottom three lines had zone time and chances, and the fourth line was first to cash in. Nordstrom chipped the puck past New Jersey netminder Cory Schneider at 11:22 of the first, after the netminder from Marblehead watched his defense let Sean Kuraly and Chris Wagner work the puck to the net-front off a faceoff. Schneider did all he could.

With 46 seconds left in the second, Bergeron made it 3-0 on the power play. Charlie McAvoy drew a trip, and Bergeron jumped on a rebound and poked it past Schneider with DeBrusk jamming on front. The Devils didn’t pick him up.

By the time it was over, the crowd was standing and hollering, and they turned up the volume at the buzzer. Start to finish, they liked what they saw.

