But while the second pairing of Torey Krug and Brandon Carlo have fared well in their matchups — with those two on the ice, the Bruins have produced 62 shot attempts and allowed 30 at five-on-five, the third-best ratio of any pair with more than 40 minutes together — McAvoy and partner Zdeno Chara have had their hands full.

Coach Bruce Cassidy wanted McAvoy, a gifted playmaker and puck-mover, to shoot more. He entered Saturday’s home opener against the Devils with two shots and seven attempts in four games. The blossoming No. 1 defenseman has not exactly lit it up.

The Bruins were looking for more offense as they returned home, and Charlie McAvoy was an example of how that might come.

With the latter two, the Bruins have produced 49 attempts and allowed 66. Those numbers, courtesy of Natural Stat Trick, partly speak to their competition. They took on the top lines of Dallas, Arizona, Vegas, and Colorado, who were trying to avoid Boston’s best defensive pair. On the four-game road trip to start the season, Cassidy took pains to get McAvoy on the ice to handle the Nathan MacKinnons and Tyler Seguins of the league, which doesn’t make it easy to think “attack” — especially so early, with players finding their timing.

“On the road, we’re trying to get that matchup,” Cassidy said. “We’ll certainly get it at home. Maybe the flow of the game will help him, not D changing and him jumping on to get up the ice on time, coming off on a breakout knowing he’s got to get back out on the next line.

“Sometimes that happens on the road, you’re kind of yanking guys on and off, they don’t get a feel for the offensive side as a defenseman.”

On the power play, where McAvoy has attempted one shot, Cassidy said he saw more opportunities for McAvoy to fire. But his team, which is 2 for 10 on the man-advantage, hasn’t had much time to do so. Of teams who have played four games entering Saturday, only the Islanders saw fewer man-up opportunities.

The Devils, 0 for 11 on their own power play, also had the worst penalty kill, having fished pucks out of the net on 7 of 13 times shorthanded.

Cassidy remained in wait-and-see mode with McAvoy.

“Maybe the puck just hasn’t followed him either a little bit,” Cassidy said. “That’s part of it. Sometimes you get on those rolls where it follows you and you’re a little more confident to get in there. It’s early. We have encouraged him. Ask me again in a couple weeks, played 10-12 games and he’s still at those numbers, we’ll have to dive into it a little more.”

. . .

The Bruins didn’t notice a big difference in the ice quality at newly chilled TD Garden, nor did the lack of leg room in the refurbished stands bother them as they warmed up for the home opener.

It may have been because they were a bit groggy.

Because of weather issues, their flight from Denver landed after 6 a.m. Friday, and at Logan Airport, not their usual Hanscom Field drop-off. They spent the day shaking cobwebs as they attended to their non-hockey lives.

“I don’t think we’re up to speed yet, to be perfectly honest with you,” Cassidy said after Saturday’s morning skate, held at the Garden rather than Warrior Ice Arena. “I think guys are still adjusting to the time change, getting back at 7 in the morning, getting their feet under them today. It’ll be a challenge for us to get an on-time start.”

The Bruins opted to skate at the Garden to familiarize themselves with the new locker room area. Not major changes, but athletes are creatures of routine. The fewer things they think about on a game day, the happier they are.

Meanwhile, the stress levels of those in TD Garden management may have been a bit elevated. The building was still very much a construction site in the hours leading up to the game.

The usual click-clack chorus of the morning skate featured the sounds of drills, hammers, and at least one electric saw, not just those of skates and sticks. Workers dotted the stands, aisles, and press box level.

Fan unrest about the new seats was a topic of conversation among Bruins backers on social media. Garden president Amy Latimer released a statement Thursday saying they would “get it right” for their customers.

. . .

Right wing Brett Ritchie drew back in after taking a scratch in Colorado. He was slated to ride the third line with left wing Danton Heinen and center Charlie Coyle. David Backes was scratched, as was center/left wing Par Lindholm.

Cassidy said he did not see Backes and Ritchie as a platoon situation, but it’s clear those playing Nos. 2 and 3 right wing, as with the fourth-liners, are not set in stone.

“That’s how it’s working tonight,” Cassidy said. “Monday [against Anaheim], we’ll see where it goes.”

Karson Kuhlman, in his coach’s view, is still auditioning for the No. 2 right wing job. “We’re still keeping an eye on Kuhly up there,” Cassidy said. Ritchie, Backes, and Lindholm aren’t guaranteed lineup spots, particularly with a fourth line that skated together last season — Joakim Nordstrom, Sean Kuraly, and Chris Wagner — reunited Saturday for a second game in a row. A prospect, such as Anders Bjork, could make a push from Providence.

“It’s a little early to say who’s where,” Cassidy said. “I think we’re happy with everyone, but clearly no one’s separated themselves.”

. . .

Entering Saturday, Brad Marchand (three) and David Pastrnak (two) had more than half of Boston’s nine goals. Ritchie was the only forward to have scored at even strength . . . Cassidy confirmed Tuukka Rask, who was scheduled to make his third start of the year on Saturday night, had no muscle issue from his start in Vegas, after which he was dehydrated. Rask has, Cassidy noted, cramped from dehydration in the past . . . Matt Grzelcyk said his left foot, which absorbed a hard wrister in Vegas, was fine. A few skaters, mostly defensive-minded defensemen, wear composite guards on their boots to protect from blocked shots. Grzelcyk, who has some of the quickest feet on the Bruins, is among those that finds them too stiff and distracting.

