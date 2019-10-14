Boston’s No. 88 scored four times in a 4-2 win over Anaheim on Columbus Day, thrilling a sold-out crowd with the first four-goal game of his six-year career. It was the 23-year-old’s fifth hat trick.

The hat was waiting for him at his locker after the game, but by then, several dozen fans had lost theirs.

David Pastrnak showed up in style to Monday’s matinee against the Ducks. The Bruins winger strolled into TD Garden quaffing an iced coffee, rocking a coral suit, white shirt, black tie, and black fedora.

Pastrnak, who led the Bruins (5-1-0) with 38 goals last season, had 11 of them in October. After potting six in his first six games this season, he is well on his way to that — and perhaps another career high.

Hats littered the ice after Pastrnak’s third goal in the third period. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Pastrnak was in his office for the first goal, the Bruins using eight seconds to score on their first man advantage.

Patrice Bergeron (two assists) lost a faceoff, but Anaheim defenseman Hampus Lindholm made a poor clearing attempt, knocking it back to Torey Krug. With the Ducks scrambling to reset, Krug went to the bumper to Bergeron, who delayed a half-second to draw Anaheim’s attention. Pastrnak went knee-down with his one-timer, beating netminder John Gibson with a laser, far side over the glove 4:18 into the affair.

Lindholm helped the Bruins make it 2-0 at 11:38 of the second. On a retrieval, the defenseman pitched a blind backhand to the middle, where Brad Marchand (two assists) was happy to pluck it, curl outside, and hit a streaking Pastrnak for his second goal.

A quick snap off the faceoff 2:20 into the third, and a power-play strike 2:14 later made Pastrnak the Bruins’ first four-goal man since Bergeron on Jan. 6, 2018, against Carolina.

The top line and goaltender Jaroslav Halak (30 saves on 32 shots) carried the Bruins on a day they did not have their A game working.

After outshooting the Ducks, 9-2, the Bruins sagged into a 21-6 shot deficit until the end of the second period. They coughed up the puck, allowed a pair of three-on-one breaks, and Halak’s shutout bid was spoiled at 17:52 of the second when Rickard Rakell sneaked a shot through the netminder.

The Ducks halved the lead with 3:52 left. Adam Henrique scored after Halak muffled the puck at his left post, and Nick Ritchie, brother of first-year Bruin Brett Ritchie, slid it to a waiting Henrique in front.

Halak was otherwise strong, making six saves on the penalty kill to help the Bruins go 4 for 4 on the PK.

