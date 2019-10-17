In a meeting of Atlantic Division rivals and two of the NHL’s best teams, the Bruins got a pair of power-play goals on the Lightning. They lost a pair of leads. Brad Marchand dented a pair of posts with snap shots.

Knotted, 2-2, after two periods, the teams traded goals in the final five minutes, leading to overtime.

Great theater. Matt Grzelcyk had a mini-breakaway in OT, the Garden crowd ready to explode. The Bruins had a two-on-one chance when Brayden Point and Ryan McDonagh tangled with each other beside Tuukka Rask (34 saves on 37 shots), and Sean Kuraly rang the post, Boston’s third clank of the night. Rask stoned Alex Killorn twice at the other end.

Advertisement

Then Marchand headlocked Point as time expired. Why not have a rumble in the corner before finishing it off?

The last word came from Stamkos, who beat Rask with a wrister after the netminder stopped Victor Hedman, Point, and Nikita Kucherov.

The Lightning got the better of the even-strength play, but the Bruins went 3 for 5 on the man advantage, and they cashed in to tie the score with 3:05 left. After Boston University product Kevin Shattenkirk scored off the rush with 4:47 remaining, the defenseman trailing the rush undetected, Tampa Bay’s Anthony Cirelli tripped David Pastrnak in the neutral zone, setting up a monumental power play.

It started poorly. Ondrej Palat broke in alone on Rask (31 saves through three periods) and tried to go five-hole, but the keeper slammed the wickets. But Pastnrak, who opened the scoring with a PPG, tied it with 3:05 left on a turnaround shot off Shattenkirk’s twig. It was the eighth goal in seven games for No. 88, who struck four times in Boston’s win over Anaheim on Monday.

Advertisement

This was not the pair of teams the Bruins welcomed to start this mini-homestand. The Ducks and Devils are not in the same class as the Bolts, who set a league record for wins (62) last season.

The Bruins are in that category, though they didn’t look it at times. They’ll have to be sharper, and perhaps find some secondary scoring, before an away-home series with Toronto this Saturday and Tuesday. Outside of the top line and power play, looks didn’t come easy for the Bruins, missing center David Krejci (upper body) for the second game in a row.

Their coverage was looser in the first two periods, before tightening in the third. They allowed two shots in the first eight minutes, after surrendering 30 over the first 40 minutes. Grzelcyk’s hooking penalty on Patrick Maroon set up a potential major moment 8:25 into the final frame.

Tampa never got a good look. Zdeno Chara and Brandon Carlo killed the first 53 seconds. Charlie McAvoy and Connor Clifton, back in the lineup after a game as a scratch, worked until Chara-Carlo finished the last 30 seconds.

Pastrnak slammed home a power-play goal at 9:34 of the first period. Patrice Bergeron won a faceoff clean, then got it back in the bumper after a swing to the point. He touched it to Pastrnak, who potted his seventh of the season. It took all of six seconds.

Advertisement

Chara and McAvoy are the Bruins’ shutdown pair, but their mental mistake in the dying seconds of the first cost the Bruins their first lead. Point wheeled his net and took off. A crisp outlet and a bunt from the boards to the middle sprung Point, who bolted through the yawning gap. Officially, the goal came with 1.6 seconds left.

The Bruins regained the lead on a mental mistake by Tampa’s penalty killers, and a nice look by Torey Krug. The defenseman got the Lightning formation moving by rolling to the right hash, then finding Marchand at the top of the point. By the time Marchand fed Pastrnak, Bergeron was a stride ahead of McDonagh, with enough room to shovel home a slap-pass to the slot from Pastrnak.

The lead lasted about three minutes. Jake DeBrusk missed connections with Brett Ritchie on a drop pass entering the zone. Killorn chugged the other way, and with McAvoy fishing for a shot block, Rask left a rebound at the goal line. Mathieu Joseph scored an easy tip-in.

DeBrusk, who had an excellent OT, had a chance to win it in the shootout after Charlie Coyle, Pastrnak, and Marchand couldn’t beat Andrei Vasilevskiy (33 saves on 36 shots). DeBrusk’s try was blockered aside.

Follow Matt Porter on Twitter at @mattyports