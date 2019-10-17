David Backes (0-0—0 in three games), who did not play in either of the two previous home games, will sit out again with Tampa Bay in town for a 7:08 p.m. faceoff.

Krejci, 33, will yield his No. 2 center spot to Charlie Coyle, and summer free agent pickup Par Lindholm will move back into the lineup to pivot the third line.

David Krejci will have to sit out his second game of the season Thursday night, the veteran Bruins center still smarting after taking a slash across the arm from Anaheim’s Ryan Getzlaf Monday afternoon at the Garden.

“[Krejci] didn’t respond to treatment as well as we’d like,” said Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy. “We’ll see how he is tomorrow and make a determination for Saturday — first if he can skate, and travel.”

The Bruins will be in Toronto Saturday night, facing the Maple Leafs for the first time since dismissing them for a second year in a row in Game 7 of the opening playoff round.

Krejci has produced but a lone assist in five games, including Monday’s matchup with Anaheim, which he exited early in the second period. He also missed the season opener in Dallas after sustaining a lower-body injury in his one preseason appearance.

Even with Krejci in the lineup, the Bruins have found it difficult to generate any meaningful offense beyond their Primo Trio of Brad Marchand-Patrice Bergeron-David Pastrnak.

Pastrnak delivered a career-high four goals in the 4-2 win over the Ducks, increasing that line’s total take this season to 11-13—24.

Message received

Ex-Quinnipiac defenseman Connor Clifton, a scratch Monday, was placed back on the job, moving into his No. 3 pairing with Matt Grzelcyk.

The move to pull Clifton Monday, Cassidy said at the time, was in part to send a message to the young defenseman, whom he felt might be taking his roster spot for granted.

“When you don’t play, the message isn’t great, right?” said Cassidy. “I felt Cliffy had good moments and average moments. I told him he needs to continue to grow, and I think his practice habits weren’t good enough either, to be honest.

“Some days he was behind, so a little bit of, ‘Are you taking this for granted? If you are, you shouldn’t be.’ And some of it was rewarding Steve [Kampfer] for practicing well and playing well when he’s gone into games. We wanted to keep him sharp.

“So it’s both sides of it. I am sure Cliffy will play hard tonight.”

Clifton, 24, said it was “good to watch a game” from his spot in the press box.

“The game is really easy from up top, obviously,” he said. “When everyone is going 100 miles an hour on the ice, it’s a little harder.”

It’s early in the season, noted Clifton, and he acknowledged needing “to clean things up.”

“But I expect to be ready to go tonight,” he added. “Can’t take it for granted. You’ve got to bring your best every night. If I haven’t done that, I am going to start tonight.”

When at his best, Clifton provides some thump along the blue line, often catching opposing forwards by surprise with some Johnny Boychuk-like bangs along the boards.

“I want to finish my hits when they’re there,” said Clifton. “But there’s a line. Obviously, [Tampa Bay] is a really talented and fast team, so you don’t want to be out of position, because then you’ll give up chances.”

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeKPD.