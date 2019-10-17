Vegas Golden Knights forward Valentin Zykov was suspended Thursday for 20 games without pay for a violation of the NHL’s performance-enhancing substances program, the league said. The suspension is accompanied by a referral to the league’s program for Substance Abuse and Behavioral Health for evaluation and possible treatment. The league said it would have no further comment. ‘‘Needless to say, we’re extremely disappointed in the result, but we are very supportive of the program,’’ said Knights president George McPhee , after the team’s morning skate. ‘‘Zykov knowingly took supplements, tested positive and has been suspended and we support the suspension.’’ Zykov said in a statement he would work during the suspension to ensure he would be ready to contribute when he returns. ‘‘While I haven’t been able to discover how I tested positive, I understand that I am responsible for what is in my body and will accept this penalty,’’ Zykov said. ‘‘I want to apologize to my family, my teammates, and the Golden Knights organization and fans.’’ The 24-year-old Zykov is the second Knights player in franchise history to be suspended due to a positive test for a performance-enhancing substance. Defenseman Nate Schmidt was suspended 20 games prior to the start of last season . . . Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares will be out at least two weeks with a broken finger. The Leafs 29-year-old center, who was selected captain at the beginning of the season, suffered the injury late in Wednesday night’s loss against the Washington Capitals. He had three goals and four assists in eight games this season.

Bradley Beal signed a two-year extension worth nearly $72 million with Washington, a major victory for the Wizards and a move that will keep the All-Star guard out of free agency for at least the next three summers. Beal still had two years left on his existing contract. The extension kicks in for the 2021-22 season, has a player option for the following year and means that Beal won’t be part of what has been shaping up to be an NBA free-agent extravaganza in the summer of 2021 . . . Minnesota Lynx scoring leader Odyssey Sims was sentenced to house arrest after pleading guilty to a drunken-driving charge. A Hennepin County judge issued a one-year sentence, including 10 days of house arrest to be served at Sims’s home in Irving, Texas. Judge Francis Rondoni said the remainder of the sentence would be suspended after Sims completes four years of probation. Sims was given a test for alcohol after she was pulled over last June on the interstate near downtown Minneapolis and registered 0.20, more than twice the legal limit for driving in Minnesota. One of two gross misdemeanor DWI charges filed against Sims was dismissed after Sims pleaded guilty to the other . . . The New York Liberty will be leaving suburban Westchester for Barclays Center, the Brooklyn arena where the Nets play after Liberty owner Joe Tsai, who also owns the Nets, recently bought the building.

Baseball

Indians’ C Perez has ankle surgery

Indians catcher Roberto Pérez had arthroscopic surgery in Green Bay, Wis., to remove bone spurs in his right ankle. The 30-year-old Pérez, who is expected to be fully recovered by spring training in February, had a career-best season for the Indians, hitting .239 average with 24 homers and 63 RBIs in 119 games, after he was installed as the full-time starter following the team’s trade of All-Star Yan Gomes to the Washington Nationals in November.

Miscellany

Alabama student charged with LSU bomb threat

Connor Croll, a 19-year-old University of Alabama freshman student from Crozet, Virginia, allegedly called in a bomb threat against Louisiana State University’s stadium during the Tigers nationally-televised home game against Florida. Croll reportedly made the threat during LSU’s 42-28 win Saturday over the Gators, telling University of Alabama police he made the threat in an attempt to interrupt the game because a friend was in danger of losing a “large bet.” Croll was set free on $100,000 bond after being booked on a charge of communicating false information . . . NASCAR driver Clint Bowyer reached an agreement with Stewart-Haas Racing to return to the No. 14 Ford next season. Bowyer, who has been with SHR for three of his 15 seasons in the Cup Series, was extended as the native of Emporia, Kansas, headed to his home track at Kansas Speedway for Sunday’s race 11th in the 12-driver playoff field and on the verge of elimination from the playoffs . . . Spanish police in Madrid dismantled a gang that robbed professional soccer players’ houses during games. Authorities detained four Albanian citizens and seized jewels and $11,000 in cash believed to belong to the players and their families. A Champions League second-place medal that had been stolen from the house of Atlético Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey had been recovered. Police said the gang robbed the homes of Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro while he played in a Spanish League game against Atlético Madrid last month. Atlético striker Álvaro Morata and several Real Madrid players, including forward Francisco “Isco” Alarcón and coach Zindedine Zidane, were also targeted by the group . . . Michael Dowse, the president of Wilson Sporting Goods since 2013, was named the CEO and executive director of the US Tennis Association, replacing the retiring Gordon Smith . . . Mike DeFelice, the 40-year-old son of Bentley University athletic director Bob DeFelice, followed in his father’s footsteps after he was named Winthrop’s baseball coach, a position the elder DeFelice held for 17 seasons before he left for Bentley.