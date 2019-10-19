Morgan Rielly scored his second goal of the game with only 1:06 left in OT, when Mitch Marner’s blast deflected off his shinpad. Dmytro Timashov and Alexander Kerfoot also scored for the Leafs, who jumped out to a 2-0 first-period lead at Scotiabank Arena, and then snapped a 2-2 deadlock early in the third.

TORONTO — Lacking nothing in total chances, but still short on finish around the net, the Bruins suffered their second straight loss Saturday night, a 4-3 overtime edging by the Leafs in which the Bruins never managed a lead.

Bruins goalie Jaroslav Halak keeps his eye on the action as teammate Brandon Carlo takes Toronto’s Nicholas Shore off the puck.

The Bruins forced overtime when David Pastrnak hammered home one of his patented one-timers, off a feed from Brad Marchand, with 4:26 remaining in regulation.

The Bruins, now 5-1-2, carried a 44-27 shot lead into the five-minute extra session, but spent most of the OT in their own end, the Leafs keeping up the pressure in the 3-on-3 situation.

Challenged thus far this season to find secondary scoring, the Bruins had goals from Jake DeBrusk and Danton Heinen, perhaps a harbinger that someone other than the likes of Marchand, Patrice Bergeron and Pastrnak can provide dependable offense.

After trailing for the better part of the first two periods, the Bruins finally pulled even, 2-2, with Heinen’s second strike of the season on a power play at 1:36. Set up by a cross-slot feed from Brett Ritchie, Heinen snapped his shot by Fred Andersen from the right wing faceoff dot.

But only 1:01 later, the Leafs answered, with Kerfoot, the ex-Harvard captain, shoveling home a doorstep backhander after Boston tender Jaro Halak first blocked Jake Muzzin’s long-range wrister.

When the night began, the Bruins led the league in lead time, by a whopping advantage of 287:02 to 21:10 (roughly a 14:1 ratio). But in Blue and White country, they never managed to have the upper hand.

The Leafs, only the second team to score the night’s opening goal against the Bruins thus far this season, moved to a 2-0 lead before DeBrusk potted his first of the season before the period ended.

Rielly, now playing on the club’s top defensive pairing, opened the scoring at 5:55 of the first. Marner dished up a pass from the left side, deep in the offensive end, and Rielly snapped off a 55-footer that angled into the net, ricocheting off Brandon Carlo’s mid-section and by Halak.

Nearly 10 minutes later, at 15:44, rookie Timashov bumped it up to 2-0 with his first career goal. Helped by a Sean Kuraly muff in Boston’s defensive end, Timashov raced right-left across the slot and lasered a sharp wrister to the top righthand corner.

Finally, with 20.6 seconds to go in the first, DeBrusk finally put one on the board, off a sweet backhand setup by center Charlie Coyle. Working hard along the goal line, near the right post, Coyle zipped across a backhander to the front and the rushing DeBrusk mashed in his forehander after snaking his way through Kerfoot and Muzzin.

The Bruins were much better in the second period, forcing the puck inton Toronto’s end of the ice much of the time, but failed to convert on a number of prime scoring chances. When it was over, the Bruins held a 33-18 shot edge, but were still down the one goal, 2-1.

Despite their few chances in the second, the Leafs had a prime chance at 16:55 when a Boston turnover set up Tyson Barrie with a point-blank chance low in the slot. But Halak snared it with a quick glove to keep it a one-goal game.

