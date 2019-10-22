At the morning skate, Bjork was in Nordstrom’s spot on the fourth line, to the left of center Sean Kuraly and right wing Chris Wagner.

■ It’s officially Anders Bjork time. With David Krejci and Karson Kuhlman out, and Joakim Nordstrom and Par Lindholm ailing, the Bruins added Bjork from Providence on emergency recall. They put Krejci on injured reserve, meaning he will miss at least another week.

Oh, you again? What to know before the Bruins take on the Maple Leafs for the second time in four days Tuesday night (7 p.m., TD Garden):

The Bruins (5-1-2) will be without Krejci for at least three more games. The veteran pivot will not play in this weekend’s games against the Blues (Saturday) and Rangers (Sunday).

Krejci was lost last Monday against Anaheim, dinged by a Ryan Getzlaf cross-check. Charlie Coyle has been the No. 2 center, Lindholm shifting into the No. 3 spot.

Kuhlman, who blocked a shot Saturday against Toronto, was not present at the morning skate. Nordstrom sat out morning rushes, though Lindholm participated as the No. 3 center.

The lines:

Brad Marchand-Patrice Bergeron-David Pastrnak

Jake DeBrusk-Charlie Coyle-Brett Richie

Danton Heinen-Par Lindholm-David Backes

Andres Bjork-Sean Kuraly-Chris Wagner

Zdeno Chara-Charlie McAvoy

Torey Krug-Brandon Carlo

Matt Grzelcyk-Connor Clifton

Tuukka Rask

Jaroslav Halak

Rask will get the start in goal against Toronto, the 32-year-old’s 500th appearance in a Spoked-B sweater. He is the 72nd NHL goalie to hit that mark.

■ DeBrusk (first goal of the year), Heinen (power-play goal), and Ritchie (slick dish to set up Heinen) took steps forward in the Bruins’ 4-3 overtime loss in Toronto Saturday. More is needed. Through eight games, Pastrnak (9-6—15), Marchand (4-8—12), and Bergeron (2-6—8) have done the heavy lifting, with an assist from Krug (1-5—6).

With 2 points each, Heinen, DeBrusk, and Ritchie are part of a six-way tie for fifth place among Bruins point-getters.

■ The Maple Leafs (5-3-2) will end a back-to-back, and a three-in-four, at TD Garden Tuesday. They played 61:57 In a 4-3 overtime loss to Columbus at home Monday, showing a lack of discipline.

Toronto, which has racked up more time on the penalty kill (44:16) than all but four teams, took six penalties, including a hooking call in overtime that set up Gus Nyqvist’s winning penalty shot. They were all stick fouls: slashing, tripping, hooking, tripping, tripping, hooking.

■ Mitch Marner, the 22-year-old who signed a deal paying him some $10.9 million the next six seasons, is off to another fine start offensively (3-9—12 in 10 games). He also had his pocket picked for a shorthanded goal in the first 2:31 Monday night, and committed the fateful hook in OT.

The Bruins have been shorthanded 21 times, fifth-fewest in the league. They’re tied for seventh in PK percentage (85.7).

The Leafs killed four of five penalties against the Blue Jackets, who were 3 for 23 on the power play coming in. The Bruins are a bit stronger on the PP. They’re second in the league (37.5 percent) after a 1-for-3 showing in Toronto Saturday.

■ After facing the Leafs in Toronto Nov. 15, the Bruins will next see them March 14, in what could be a pre-playoff renewing of acquaintances.

Follow Matt Porter on Twitter at @mattyports