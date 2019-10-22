While David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand (goal each) made their nightly drops in Boston’s piggy bank Tuesday night, the Bruins banked a 4-2 win over the Maple Leafs in another way: They cashed in on the forecheck, by taking it to the net.

They find seams where they will be, not where they are. They finish plays that develop at a breakneck pace. The levels of skill and chemistry are off the charts.

The Bruins’ top line is a must-watch for anyone who appreciates hockey.

Boston’s rejiggered second line, still missing injured center David Krejci, found the go-ahead goal at 6:35 of the third, giving the Bruins (7-1-2) their first regulation win in a week, and their third point in two consecutive games over their Atlantic Division rivals.

The winner came when Charlie Coyle and Jake DeBrusk forechecked their way into a chance. DeBrusk shot, and Brett Ritchie cleaned up the rebound, his second goal as a Bruin.

DeBrusk, finding his game of late, went hard all night. Ritchie used his size effectively, the 6-foot-4-inch, 225-pound ex-Star banging bodies. Coyle was an ace protecting the puck, wearing on the Leafs (5-4-2) with his strength and doggedness. It’s not how Boston drew up a second unit, but against a John Tavares-less rival, it was enough of a secondary yield.

Particularly since Par Lindholm finished a two-on-one break with 2:03 left, beating Toronto backup Michael Hutchinson (four goals on 39 shots).

Tuukka Rask was solid in net, stopping 27 of 29 in his 500th career game.

The Bruins got their money’s worth from the top line. Pastrnak scored a beauty of a power-play goal at 17:15 of the first period, giving Boston a 1-0 lead.

It was absurdly skilled: He had his back to Hutchinson when he took a pass from Marchand, on the goal line, about 4 feet off the right post. Pastrnak pulled the puck between his legs and found room underneath the keeper’s pads. Still gliding backward, he pointed several times at the puck in the net. This one counted.

He was so demonstrative because his first goal of the evening did not count.

At 10:48 of the first, Pastrnak was denied. After he and his linemates worked over the Auston Matthews line, Pastrnak ended a net-front battle by sweeping a shot off the bar and in. Toronto challenged for offside, and won. Patrice Bergeron crossed over, his right skate leading into the zone. His left skate was a few inches in the air.

The Bruins are 0 for 3 this season when involved in offside challenges against them.

After returning winger Anders Bjork hit a post at the other end, the Bruins got slack in their coverage. They left Kasperi Kapanen alone, and the Finn stepped into a drop pass entering the zone and hammered it past Rask at 4:23 of the second.

Pastrnak wasn’t done. His spinning feed from the half-wall set up Marchand at 6:09 of the frame.

All Pastrnak did to create the goal was haul the puck up the boards from behind the net, with Matthews and Andreas Johnsson chasing him, and put it through three sticks it to Marchand’s tape before Mitch Marner could recognize the winger cruising into the slot. Marchand beat Hutchinson, glove side, 1:05 after Kapanen tied it.

The Leafs’ second-unit power play tied it again at 12:54 of the second, forcing the penalty killers, and Rask, out of position with their puck movement. Alex Kerfoot, ex- of Harvard, finished from the high slot after William Nylander and Kapanen went east-west.

After Ritchie’s go-ahead strike, the Bergeron line had two glittering chances on successive shifts, including a steal by Bergeron on the forecheck, a quick feed to Pastrnak in the slot, and a one-touch to Marchand, all alone in front. Toronto had no answer for them. Few teams do.

They couldn’t get another, though, and it was tense to the end.

Sean Kuraly’s high-sticking call on Johnsson with 4:12 left forced Boston to kill two minutes. Toronto had nothing, calling time out 45 seconds into its man-advantage.

Kuraly, who looked a bit off, sprang from the box and went on the break. He went on a two-on-one with Lindholm, who cleaned up a rebound off Hutchison’s glove.

