“He has, certainly, some of what Nordy brings to that line,” Cassidy said before puck drop, referring to injured left wing Joakim Nordstrom, who plays a hard-working, north-south game with center Sean Kuraly and right wing Chris Wagner.

The speedy 23-year-old has improved his defensive game and sharpened his details, enough so that coach Bruce Cassidy felt comfortable slotting him on the fourth line for Tuesday night’s game against the Maple Leafs.

Anders Bjork could one day earn a living as a top-six NHL wing. It speaks to his development that he’s batting lower in the Bruins’ lineup.

“He can add a little offense to that group. There’s not a lot of pressure for him to go out and necessarily score. We’ll see how he plays up here and decide what the best fit is.”

Advertisement

The Bruins made an emergency recall of Bjork because they put David Krejci on injured reserve Tuesday. Krejci, out for the fifth game in a row with an undisclosed upper-body injury following a Ryan Getzlaf cross-check last Monday, will miss at least this weekend’s home-away set with the Blues (Saturday) and Rangers (Sunday). At the earliest, he would be eligible to return Tuesday against the Sharks.

The team has not announced a projected return date. Likewise for Karson Kuhlman, who has been off skates since taking a Jake DeBrusk shot off the leg Saturday in Toronto. Doctors were reviewing x-rays, Cassidy said. Since the Bruins won’t play again until Saturday, he added, “It wasn’t that tough of a decision to give him a night off.”

Bjork, in his third pro season, said he has learned the value of being ready to work every night.

“Grateful for the opportunity and I want to make the most of it,” said the 6-foot, 183-pound wing. “That’s my mind-set: to improve as much as I can, no matter where I’m at.”

Advertisement

The former Notre Dame star, his last two years wrecked by a pair of shoulder surgeries, suited up for NHL game No. 51, and his first since last Nov. 26 at Toronto. The Bruins sent him to the AHL after a strong camp, in which he rode his strong (left) side with third-line center Charlie Coyle and either Danton Heinen or David Backes on the right.

“When he left, he was bringing lots of energy, he was on top of pucks, he was attacking the net,” Cassidy said. “He was doing a lot of things well. He seemed stronger, was sustaining his shifts better from the first period to the third period.”

Bjork finished the weekend leading Providence in scoring (3-5—8 in seven games). He did make the most of the demotion, particularly since this was the first of his three pro seasons he didn’t start with the varsity.

After breaking camp last year, he had an uneven 20-game stint (1-2—3) before he was sent down to work on the details of the game. In Providence, Bjork was dumped awkwardly by Hershey forward Nathan Walker. That put his left shoulder under the knife for the second consecutive February.

Bjork, who put up 21 goals and 52 points in 39 games as a junior before leaving school, had three goals and 6 points in his first seven games with the Bruins in October 2017, flashing his skill while playing with Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand. It lasted 30 games. That November, Bjork was trucked by Toronto forward Matt Martin at center ice. In January, a cross-check from Anaheim defenseman Francois Beauchemin ended his season.

Advertisement

Fourth-line left wing isn’t likely a long-term gig for Bjork, since the Bruins can use Nordstrom, Wagner, and Par Lindholm there. If he can chip in offense on that line, he may find himself again promoted. He believes he has a better understanding of what that will take.

“It’s one of the best organizations in sports, if not the best,” Bjork said. “Guys earn it every day. You see how hard they work. Yeah, definitely appreciative of it and know how much it takes to stay here. I’m going to try to do that.”

. . .

Krejci’s absence kept Coyle as the No. 2 center, starting with DeBrusk on his left and Brett Ritchie on his right. Heinen, Lindholm, and Backes made up the third line.

It remains unclear how long Coyle might be filling that spot. Cassidy couldn’t offer much on Krejci’s status.

“It was probably a tough injury to diagnose right out of the gate how long it would be,” he said. “Went and saw the doctor, the doctor thought he would benefit from more time off. How long that is . . . I’m the wrong guy to ask right now.”

The Bruins had a day off Sunday, no game Monday, and will have three practice days before Saturday’s tilt with the Blues. The combination of schedule and lineup instability had Cassidy thinking he would again load up on his top line of Marchand, Bergeron, and David Pastrnak.

Advertisement

“Pretty good chance I will,” he said. “I like the way they play, I like watching them play, they’re good players, they’re all well-conditioned, they’re all healthy. So I’m sure they’ll get their share of minutes.”

In the last two games before Tuesday — both overtime affairs — Marchand, Bergeron, and Pastrnak skated more than 21 minutes each. Pastrnak logged a bloated 24:10 Saturday in Toronto, while fellow right wings Backes (6:42), Ritchie (9:40). and the compromised Kuhlman (9:19) didn’t reach double digits.

. . .

Despite the heat of the Boston-Toronto rivalry, Pastrnak had no problem giving Auston Matthews some love. Pastrnak predicts Matthews will win the Hart Trophy.

“I just think he’s a hell of a player,” Pastrnak said before puck drop. “We can all agree they have some great players. I don’t think there’s something wrong with giving him credit when he deserves it.”

. . .

Entering Tuesday, Toronto had racked up more penalty-kill time (44:16) than all but four teams. Boston was on the opposite end of the discipline spectrum, with the seventh-fewest PK minutes (35:32) . . . After facing the Leafs again in Toronto Nov. 15, the Bruins will next see them March 14, in what could be a pre-playoff renewing of acquaintances . . . Toronto backup Michael Hutchinson was likely the only right-catching goalkeeper the Bruins will see all year. The only active righty aside from Hutchinson, a 2010 Boston draft pick (third round, 77th overall), is Colorado backup Pavel Francouz. Their kind has dwindled. In each of the last five years, the league had either five or six righties playing. A decade ago there were nine, and two decades ago there were 10, including Tom Barrasso, Tomas Vokoun, Jose Theodore, and Grant Fuhr.

Advertisement

Follow Matt Porter on Twitter at @mattyports