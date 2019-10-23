David Krejci returned to practice Wednesday and coach Bruce Cassidy said he could be considered for the Bruins’ game against the St. Louis Blues on Saturday. Krejci (upper body injury), placed on the injured reserve list Tuesday, worked out pre-practice with Kevan Miller and John Moore and is expected to join the full group Friday.

“He’s back skating, which is obviously step one,” Cassidy said of Krejci. “Friday, we’ll see where he’s at. I don’t have much else, but he is back in the mix. He’d certainly have to go through a contact practice. He may skate tomorrow [the Bruins have the day off], that’s up to the medical team. On Friday, [if] he gets through practice we’d have to make a decision, yes. Typically, he wouldn’t come right back in. He’s been out a little bit with a couple lingering injures so probably err on the side of caution. That way make sure he’s closer to 100 percent and not forcing him in at 80 [percent] or something like that.”