“We were heavy on the first line the other night because we could be,” said Cassidy, noting that Toronto and Tampa Bay’s status as divisional rivals made him lean slightly toward his best players in those games last week. “We’ll have to keep an eye on that. I don’t think you’ll see their minutes up.”

While Bergeron does it all, coach Bruce Cassidy was wary of him doing too much, too soon, particularly heading into the first game of a back-to-back, three-in-four run that includes the Blues, Rangers (away, Sunday) and Sharks (home, Tuesday).

Entering Saturday, Patrice Bergeron had skated more than 21 minutes in each of his last three games. That’s explained partly by the Bruins having 12 power-play chances and seven shorthanded situations in those games.

Advertisement

Part of the balance comes from trusting players such as Brett Ritchie with increased minutes, which Cassidy is beginning to do.

The first-year Bruins winger, who entered Saturday with the fifth-most scoring chances on the team (13, according to Natural Stat Trick) despite scant power-play time, has looked better of late to Cassidy. Ritchie skated a season-high 13:26 on Tuesday against Toronto.

“The puck found him all last week, he just didn’t finish,” the coach said of Ritchie, who scored the winning goal on the rebound of a Jake DeBrusk shot. Ritchie also registered an assist in last Saturday’s overtime loss to the Maple Leafs.

The 6-foot-4-inch, 220-pound ex-Star is second on the team in hits (24) to Chris Wagner (29), but if he is to remain a top-sixer, he’ll have to keep scoring. The Bruins also were looking for more from their other secondary options, who have started to chip in after a slow start. While David Pastrnak (two goals) and Brad Marchand (one) produced in the previous two games, the Bruins also got something from Ritchie, DeBrusk, Danton Heinen and Par Lindholm (goal each), and assists from Ritchie, Wagner, Charlie Coyle and Sean Kuraly.

Advertisement

Krejci remains out

David Krejci missed his fourth game with an undisclosed upper-body injury, and was ruled out for Sunday on Broadway.

“Tuesday is looking good for him,” said Cassidy, whose team hosts San Jose that night. “Get a better idea Monday. Right now, that’s the track he’s on.”

Krejci, the No. 2 center, has played in five games (0-1—1) and hasn’t dressed since logging 4:43 Oct. 14 against Anaheim. He absorbed a Ryan Getzlaf cross-check in that Monday matinee. When he returns, Cassidy believes the veteran’s savvy might help him get up to speed.

“He plays a certain style of game that doesn’t change a whole lot,” Cassidy said. “He’s a puck possession guy who plays a crafty game. I still think he’s going to need a little time. How much is to be determined, but he’s going to have to catch up a little bit. That’s just the way it works when you miss almost a month now. He’s played games, but he’s been in and out, hasn’t really strung anything together, even from training camp.

“Hopefully it’s not a long process. The team’s playing well. So hopefully we can pull him along once he gets there.”

Rangers are rested

The Bruins were scheduled to depart for Manhattan after Saturday night’s game. Sunday’s opponent, the Rangers (3-4-1), opened with two wins in their first seven outings, then put a pounding on the league-leading Sabres on Thursday at Madison Square Garden. They’ve been resting since that 6-2 win, which saw them go up, 3-0, in the first period and pot all six goals at even strength.

Advertisement

Coach David Quinn, ex- of Boston University, said netminder Henrik Lundqvist will face the Bruins. Lundqvist, 37, is 1-2-0 in his last three against the Bruins, allowing 12 goals on 77 shots (.844 save percentage). He has opened the year 2-3-0, with a 3.25 goals against average and .912 save percentage. Heir apparent Alexandar Georgiev, the 23-year-old from Bulgaria, has better numbers: 1-1-1, 2.70, .923.

Second overall pick Kaapo Kakko, 18, has opened the year with a 1-1—2 line in eight games. The young winger told a Finnish outlet that, according to a translation by reporter Pasi Tuominen, “hockey isn’t very much fun for me right now.” Speaking in English to reporters last week, Kakko doubled down.

“I’m playing bad hockey,” he said. On Thursday the rookie opened with No. 1 center Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider, but saw his ice time dwindle with the Rangers up, 4-1, midway through the game. He logged 11:47.

The Bruins will be on a back-to-back, after three days off between games. On Tuesday the Sharks (4-6-1) come to town, in what could be Jumbo Joe Thornton’s last game on Causeway.

Nordstrom back

Fourth-line left wing Joakim Nordstrom returned after missing two games with an undisclosed upper-body injury. Nordstrom, who sat the first three games of the season with a lingering foot issue, was scheduled to ride with regular linemates Kuraly and Wagner . . . Defenseman Kevan Miller (knee) has not been cleared for contact, but Cassidy said he could rejoin practice next week. Fellow injured back liner John Moore (shoulder) is on track to return to practice in mid-November . . . David Backes, the former Blues captain (2011-16), was slated to be a healthy scratch for the fifth time in 10 games. Backes (0-0—0 with three minor penalties) suited up for the previous two, skating 6:42 last Saturday in Toronto and 7:13 in Tuesday’s rematch with the Leafs in Boston.

Advertisement

Follow Matt Porter on Twitter at @mattyports