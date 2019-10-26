The Bruins won’t get a chance to replay Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final, but they were happy to take 2 points from the Blues, sending the defending champs home after a 3-0 win at TD Garden.

It didn’t matter that St. Louis was in Boston for the first time since . . . well . . . you know.

It was just another game, you see. Two points in the standings. Nothing more.

Boston (7-1-2) won its second in a row thanks to goals from David Pastrnak, Anders Bjork, and Brandon Carlo, and 26 saves from Tuukka Rask, who recorded his second shutout of the season.

Rask, now 5-0-1 this year, was outstanding. He calmly gloved a David Perron chance on the penalty kill with 10:48 left. It was one of several stops that looked easy, but were not. He got a break in the final six minutes, when Charlie McAvoy blocked a Perron shot that was bound for an empty cage.

St. Louis emptied its net without about 2:30 to go, and Rask made a 6-on-5 save on Perron, who couldn’t buy a goal and was one of two Blues (Oskar Sundqvist) to head to the box twice.

Carlo, who beat Jordan Binnington with a tumbling wrister in Game 6 of the Final, scored from his own zone with 48 seconds left. Just a little chip up the ice that found its way in.

Nearly all the principal players from the Final were on the ice for this rematch, and it was as chippy as a cross-conference game in October gets. There were no fights, and this looked nothing like the Jan. 2012 rematch between the Bruins and Canucks that featured 107 minutes in penalties. No bloodsport, but there was action.

The Bruins scored once on four power plays, and killed all four penalties they took.

It was hot early, in a game played three and a half months after the Blues left the Garden with the trophy. Some 38 seconds in, Zdeno Chara flattened Sundqvist, whose headshot in Game 1 all but knocked Matt Grzelcyk out of the series. Chara and Brayden Schenn got in a shoving match, then headed to the box. Another 4 on 4 came at 6:13, when Perron and Torey Krug tangled after the whistle. Recall those two wrestling behind the play in Game 1, before Krug bolted up the ice and steamrolled Robert Thomas.

At 14:08, Perron was in the box again, this time for holding Charlie Coyle. Krug was on the ice, setting up Pastrnak for a one-timer. His 11th goal of the year leaked through Binnington, short side.

Pastrnak now has goals in five straight, a career best, and points in his last eight. His 11 goals in October are the third-most of any Bruin, and best in the league this season.

The Bruins went up by two on Bjork’s first of the season, and first since last Oct. 13. The third-year winger finished a give-and-go from Grzelcyk, who hit the crossbar on his previous shift. The blueliner found Bjork in the right circle, and his shot rattled around the top shelf at 9:31 of the second.

