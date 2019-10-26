“One of the coolest moments,” recalled an animated O’Reilly, then a 10-year-old back home in Ontario, already shaping his dream of doing the same. “That’s the moment that stuck in my mind, what an amazing gesture.”

An exhausted Bourque, playing in his 1,836th and final NHL game, hoisted the Cup high over his head, gave it an emphatic shake, the emotions of 22 NHL seasons pouring out of player and trophy with the force and fury of 1,000 Niagara Falls.

Before he lived it himself, right here on Causeway Street 4½ months ago, Ryan O’Reilly’s idea of the perfect Stanley Cup moment was that night in 2001 when Colorado’s Joe Sakic handed the big shiny mug over to teammate Ray Bourque.

The Blues were back in Boston Saturday night, their first time at the Garden since crushing the Bruins’ dreams in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final in June. A stunned crowd of 17,565 headed for the exits in near silence the night of June 12, as the victorious Blues lined up for handshakes and then began to drink in their first Cup championship in franchise history.

“That first lift,” recalled O’Reilly, handed the Cup by fellow forward David Perron, “I mean, you can’t believe it. It’s like your whole childhood flashes before your eyes . . . where you’re from, growing up in the middle of the country in southern Ontario and pretending to do this in the backyard . . . and then you’re actually doing it. It’s unbelievable.”

Only 137 days later, the vast majority of the Bruins fans base still smarting over the defeat, the Blues for the most part on Saturday followed standard hockey speak and mused about 2019-20 being a new season, about moving on, about once more appreciating what happened here that night and then storing the memory as if it were a will or car title to be tucked away in a bank’s safety deposit box.

“Seems like we were just here, to be honest,” said Blues coach Craig Berube, who rousted the Blues out of a midseason lethargy and marched them to the winner’s circle. “We’re looking forward here, not in the past . . . it’s another regular-season game against the Boston Bruins.”

Not really. Maybe next time. The Bruins and Blues have faced each other for over 50 years, and they will play again and again and again. But Saturday was the only time they’ve ever met months after the Blues came to Boston, tipped over the tables, stole the lunch money, and hustled the Cup onto a charter flight back to Missouri on a night most everyone here thought it would be waltzed around the old West End like Rosalita in a fine romance.

“We know, as a team, we made a lot of people unhappy in this city,” said Blues forward Brayden Schenn, sympathetic to feelings of disappointed Bruins fans.

Schenn grew up Saskatchewan, home to no NHL team or arena. Unlike dyed-in-Black-and-Gold-socks Bruins fans, his childhood was spent focusing on favorite NHL players rather than teams — Jarome Iginla in Calgary, Mat Sundin in Toronto and Markus Naslund in Vancouver.

He is well aware it’s different in our town.

“But at the end of the day,” he said, still respectfully, “this city’s not hurting for championships. So we’re glad to take one off their hands.”

Jay Bouwmeester, 36, had never won a Cup until this past June. He played his first 10 NHL seasons without appearing in a single playoff game with either the Panthers or the Flames. The sweet taste of success didn’t play across his lips like a buttery merlot until the night of June 12, in his 1,259th NHL game.

“Kind of surreal . . . and still is,” he said. “It’s cool . . . you get it . . . a dream come true, I guess. To me, it’s more about the journey you go through, the things you go through together as teammates. You kinda have to win to carry that along. I’ve played a lot of years now and you’ll never get back together with a team, really, unless you win. As an older player, a guy who’s probably close to the end of his career, that’s what I appreciate about it — when guys stop playing, or [switch] teams, you do lose touch a little bit. But something like that just galvanizes a group.”

The win, acknowledged Bouwmeester, carries some equity into the new year. A Cup champion may be smart about not revealing a swagger, but it’s usually there, with teams not just believing they can win, but knowing they can win. They have their names chiseled in silver as certification.

“There’s the belief you know you can do it,” noted Bouwmeester. “Every year’s fresh. But I kinda look at it from other teams’ perspective. I know about Christmas time every year, if you ask me who won the Cup the year before, I kinda have to stop and think about it. It’s a short summer. You come back and everyone’s still excited and all that. At some point you put it behind you, get over it and get back to work.”

We’re not over it here in the Hub of Hockey. The Cup was there for the taking, for the first time on home ice since 1970, and Causeway Street that night was a susurrant tide of Spoked-B sweaters and spiked expectations.

In the end, the little kid in O’Reilly deservedly frolicked and rolled around in glee, a lifetime’s dream fulfilled. All the while, disillusioned Bruins fans shuffled out of the building, a drill some have down to perfection after a half-century’s practice.

“I wouldn’t say it’s heavy, but it’s a hard lift, an awkward lift, because it’s so big and wide,” said O’Reilly, eyes widening as he recalled taking the Cup from Perron, hoisting it high, then handing it over to Vladimir Tarasenko. “You can’t believe it. You’re wondering, ‘What’s it like? What’s it like?’ Then that first lift . . . ”

The new season is 10 games old for the Bruins. There is plenty of heavy lifting still to go in the 82-game season. For better or worse, the weight and wait of seeing the Blues again is behind them, albeit in a rearview mirror that will hold the image of June 12, 2019 for a very, very long time.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeKPD.