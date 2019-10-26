■ Assists: Zibanejad 7, Jacob Trouba 5, Pavel Buchnevich 5.

■ Goaltending: Alexandar Georgiev (1-1-1, 2.70 GAA), Henrik Lundqvist (2-3-0, 3.25 GAA).

■ Head to head: This is the first of three meetings. The Bruins were 1-1-1 against the Rangers last season.

■ Miscellany: The Rangers are 1-2-0 so far on their season-high five-game homestand that winds up on Tuesday against Tampa Bay . . . Winger Kaapo Kakko, the second overall pick in June’s NHL Draft has one goal through eight games and a plus-minus rating of minus-8 . . . Entering Saturday, the Rangers ranked 20th in the league on both the power play (17.8 percent) and penalty kill (79.4).