■ When, where: Sunday, 7 p.m., at Madison Square Garden.
■ TV, radio: NESN, WBZ-FM (98.5).
■ Goals: Artemi Panarin 5, Mika Zibanejad 4, Tony DeAngelo 4.
■ Assists: Zibanejad 7, Jacob Trouba 5, Pavel Buchnevich 5.
■ Goaltending: Alexandar Georgiev (1-1-1, 2.70 GAA), Henrik Lundqvist (2-3-0, 3.25 GAA).
■ Head to head: This is the first of three meetings. The Bruins were 1-1-1 against the Rangers last season.
■ Miscellany: The Rangers are 1-2-0 so far on their season-high five-game homestand that winds up on Tuesday against Tampa Bay . . . Winger Kaapo Kakko, the second overall pick in June’s NHL Draft has one goal through eight games and a plus-minus rating of minus-8 . . . Entering Saturday, the Rangers ranked 20th in the league on both the power play (17.8 percent) and penalty kill (79.4).
