The Bruins, more so than nearly all teams, have been “getting a save.” Halak, who was back in net for the first time since Oct. 19, was eighth in save percentage (.931) and 13th in goals against average (2.24). Rask led the league in both categories.

Entering Sunday’s game against the Rangers, they had allowed the fewest goals (1.9 per game) in the NHL, a year after ranking third (2.58) last year, the first season with Jaroslav Halak playing Robin to Tuukka Rask’s Batman.

NEW YORK — The numbers will likely rise over the course of the year. But the Bruins are the stingiest team in the NHL, and their goalie tandem just might be the envy of everyone.

Going deeper, they ranked No. 2 in the league in save percentage on scoring chances at 5 on 5, according to Natural Stat Trick. The Rask-Halak monster had swallowed 91.2 percent of scoring bids. Only Tampa (92.3) had a better mark.

Halak, after splitting the first eight games with Rask, watched him dominate the last two (28 of 30 stops against high-powered Toronto, a 3-0 blanking of the Blues). He wasn’t the only one in awe.

“He’s one of the best in the league for a reason,” St. Louis defenseman Justin Faulk said Saturday night. Faulk was with Carolina when Rask dominated in last year’s Eastern Conference Final sweep. “I would like to beat them,” he said of the Bruins. “It’s been a while for me.”

The Bruins also were doing a fine job at limiting chances from the slot. Only Colorado and Arizona had allowed fewer high-danger goals than Boston (six). Boston had the second-best save percentage on high-danger chances, at 90.6 percent. Only Colorado (91.7) outranked them.

Nordstrom, Wagner injured

Already missing second-line center David Krejci and winger Karson Kuhlman, the Bruins faced the Rangers without a pair of fourth-liners.

Joakim Nordstrom’s return to the lineup was brief. An infection issue, coach Bruce Cassidy said before puck drop at Madison Square Garden, would keep him out of the lineup. Likewise Chris Wagner, who was limping after blocking an Alex Pietrangelo blast with his left foot in Saturday’s win over the Blues.

Nordstrom spent the offseason recovering from a foot injury sustained in the playoffs, and picked up an undisclosed upper body ailment. He missed the first three games, played four, then missed two more. Wagner, who missed the Stanley Cup Final with a broken forearm (thanks to a Faulk slapper in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Final), had been healthy for every game (0-2--2).

With Wagner and Nordstrom out of the lineup, Peter Cehlarik got the call from Providence. He was to ride the left side with Sean Kuraly and David Backes, returning to the lineup after taking a scratch in five of the previous seven games.

Cehlarik, 24, is trying to make an impression in his fourth year as a pro. The 2013 third-round pick (90th overall), now a veteran of 143 AHL games (49-58—107), has suited up 37 times for the varsity (5-5—10). He signed a one-year deal at a league-minimum $700,000 salary to remain in Boston, which means he knows his chances are running out.

He scored a goal in Philadelphia in the preseason, but it wasn’t enough to keep him on the roster. He produced six goals in six games for Providence before recall, including one Saturday night against Laval.

Take your best shot

One of the areas the Bruins where need an upgrade: finishing their best chances.

The Bruins had the league’s lowest shooting percentage on high-danger shots (9.8), and their shooting percentage overall at 5 on 5 was sixth-lowest (6.7).

On the power play, however, the Bruins had little reason to be concerned. They were shooting a league-best 23.9 percent, and their 11 power-play goals were tied for second behind Buffalo (13).

“They’re all in sync,” Faulk said. “All five guys that are out there are clicking and on the same page. They’re not doing the same thing every time. They’re pretty random. They seem to be moving the puck well. They’ve been doing that for a while.”

The Bruins, who allowed a league-high 15 shorthanded goals last year (tied with Pittsburgh), have cleaned up that area slightly, in large part thanks to goaltending.

On the power play, the Bruins had allowed 25 shorthanded shot attempts, tied with Washington for most in the league, and 13 scoring chances (second-most behind Winnipeg)

Yet they were one of six teams to not allow a shorthanded goal.

Ways to win

The Bruins, who had banked 16 of an available 20 points entering Sunday, had the best points percentage (.800) in the NHL through 10 games. They also had the most regulation wins (seven, tied with Anaheim).

They were one of three teams — Buffalo and Edmonton being the others — who hadn’t lost in regulation at home (4-0-1).

“Record is good,” Cassidy said. “Special teams, very good. Goaltending, very good. Our team defense has been good when it’s needed to be.”

Cassidy noted how the Bruins won with their ‘B’ games in Dallas, Arizona, and Anaheim, protecting slim leads.

“I think we’ve played winning hockey in games when we haven’t been at our best,” he said. “I don’t think we’re anywhere near a complete 60-minute game. We’re trending that way.”

Distributing minutes

Sunday was the first back-to-back for Boston, which was 9-2-2 in the second game of B2Bs last year.

In those games, managing the workload of his veterans was important for Cassidy, who spread out the minutes well in a special-teams heavy match with St. Louis.

On Saturday, Patrice Bergeron played just 9:55 at even strength and 19:41 in all. Brad Marchand logged 11:39 of his 21:30 at even strength. Zdeno Chara clocked 6:15 on the penalty kill, but came in at 21:25.

The Bruins’ ice time leaders, Charlie McAvoy and Chara, ranked 42nd and 49th in the league in time on ice as of Sunday. Their most-used forward, Marchand, was tied for 18th among forwards (20:07)

The Bruins have three back-to-backs next month: Nov. 4 (Pittsburgh) and 5 (at Montreal); Nov. 15 (at Toronto) and 16 (at Washington); and Nov. 26 (at Montreal) and 27 (at Ottawa). They have none in December, one in January, four in February and one in March.

Follow Matt Porter on Twitter at @mattyports