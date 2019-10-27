The Bruins of today hammered the Rangers on Broadway, scoring four times in the second period to take a 7-4 victory.

At some point during the NHL game that followed, Rangers coach David Quinn might have thought about texting a few of the old boys to see if they had enough gas to suit up again.

NEW YORK — The Bruins and Rangers put on an alumni game at Madison Square Garden before Sunday’s contest. It featured Ray Bourque and Rick Middleton against Brian Leetch and Mike Richter, the latter playing forward for the Blueshirt Alumni.

Looking more and more like the most powerful team in the league in the early going, Boston (8-1-2) won its third in a row after allowing a fluky goal midway through the first and storming back in the second.

New York (3-5-1), feeling good after pounding the league-leading Sabres on Thursday, got a Bruins team on a back-to-back. The visitors showed no wear, chasing netminder Henrik Lundqvist after 40 minutes, in a period that saw the calm veteran get heated over what he thought was a missed goaltender interference call.

The Bruins got their usual production from the top line, Patrice Bergeron picking up a hat trick and Brad Marchand potting a pair and David Pastrnak recording five assists. They also got goals from Charlie Coyle and Zdeno Chara, the latter of whom beat backup Alexandar Giorgiev on the first shot of the third.

The Rangers, who made top-line winger Jesper Fast a late scratch for personal reasons, also lost No. 1 center and leading scorer Mika Zibanejad with an upper body injury following a Bergeron hit in the final minutes of the first period. Zibanejad appeared to be caught by surprise by the hit, bending backward on the shoulder-to-chest pop.

The Bruins haven’t trailed often this season. They played from behind at any point in just four of their first 10 games. Despite controlling the first 10 minutes Saturday, allowing the Rangers zero shots, they were down, 1-0, at 10:19.

Tough guy Micheal Haley, inserted into the lineup after Fast’s late scratch, scored his first as a Ranger by jamming home the rebound of a Brendan Smith shot. Jaroslav Halak couldn’t corral, and Haley was quicker to the puck than Torey Krug, poking it over Halak’s outstretched glove before Krug could clear it.

That was the Rangers’ first shot. It took them until the 35:36 mark of the game to achieve their 10th. The Bruins were dominant.

They retook the lead in the first 1:08 of the second, Bergeron scoring 11 seconds in on a fluky play that had Lundqvist irate. Defenseman Libor Hajek slide-tackled Pastrnak, who went flying into the netminder. Bergeron poked the puck through for his third of the season.

The Bruins, after losing goals to video review challengs against Vegas, Colorado and Toronto, had one upheld in New York.

Fifty-three seconds later, Marchand made it 2-0 with a stickhandling show in front. He got Lundqvist swimming and defenseman Tony DeAngelo fishing, going forehand-backhand-forehand-backhand and tucking it home.

The Rangers watched Charlie McAvoy wheel around the net and set up Coyle for a 3-1 snipe, and had a similarly nice look at Coyle circling the net for a Marchand goal.

The Bruins were caught standing around on Pavel Buchnevich’s goal on the doorstep at 8:15 of the third, but Bergeron scored from the slot at 11:39 to keep the game a blowout.

