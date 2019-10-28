The Columbus Blue Jackets will be without two key players injured in Saturday’s loss to Philadelphia for several weeks. The team put rookie forward Alexandre Texier and defenseman Ryan Murray on injured reserve. The 20-year-old Texier is expected to miss two to four weeks with a knee injury. The 26-year-old Murray will be out for up to a month with a broken hand.

St. Louis Blues forward Vladimir Tarasenko will have surgery on his left shoulder on Tuesday and be out at least five months. General manager Doug Armstrong announced the move Monday and said the Russian star will be placed on long-term injured reserve. Tarasenko left last Thursday’s 5-2 win over Los Angeles after getting tangled up with Kings defenseman Sean Walker with about 6 minutes left in the first period. He did not travel with the team for weekend games at Boston and Detroit. Tarasenko has three goals and seven assists in 10 games this season for the defending Stanley Cup champion Blues.

Basketball

Pistons’ Morris fined $35K

The NBA fined Detroit Pistons forward Markieff Morris $35,000 for his offensive language toward a referee, NBA executive vice president Kiki VanDeWeghe announced. The discipline came after Morris’ actions during the Philadelphia 76ers’ 117-111 victory Saturday in Detroit, where Morris is averaging 10.7 points in his first season with the Pistons.

Colleges

Mich. St. president faces trial

A judge ordered former Michigan State University president Lou Ann Simon to stand trial on charges she lied to police about her knowledge of a sexual misconduct complaint against now-imprisoned sports doctor Larry Nassar. The ruling came the same day the school revealed that trustee Nancy Schlichting resigned Saturday over the governing board’s decision last month to drop an independent review of Nassar’s assaults, despite having unanimously voted for the probe in June.

College football

Arizona assistants fired

Arizona football coach Kevin Sumlin fired defensive coordinator Marcel Yates and linebackers coach John Rushing. Sumlin promoted defensive analyst and former NFL assistant Chuck Cecil to interim defensive coordinator and Hank Hobson from analyst to an on-field coaching role . . . The family of UNLV assistant football coach Barney Cotton, 63, said he is progressing well after an Oct. 22 heart transplant at Nebraska Medical Center in his hometown of Omaha. Cotton stepped away from his position as UNLV’s offensive coordinator and tight ends coach in July . . . University of Wyoming football assistant coach Willie Mack Garza resigned after being charged with drunken driving, said coach Craig Bohl, who suspended Garza on Oct. 18 the day after he was cited. Garza resigned as Southern California’s secondary coach in 2011 after an NCAA investigation into recruiting violations while he was an assistant at Tennessee in 2009. Garza was an assistant to Bohl at North Dakota State from 2005-08 and hired at Wyoming in May . . . Nebraska football coach Scott Frost said he wasn’t certain what prompted Indiana athletic director Fred Glass to tell the Indianapolis newspaper the Cornhuskers’ staff doesn’t respect the Hoosiers’ football program after their 38-31 win in Lincoln, Neb., on Saturday, saying the victory was “‘particularly gratifying, particularly knowing Nebraska’s staff had no respect for our program.’’ Glass declined to elaborate, other than to say Nebraska’s staff would know what he was referring to. Said Frost, “We’ve been scratching our heads wondering what that’s all about.’’

Miscellany

Federer withdraws from Paris

Roger Federer has withdrawn from the Paris Masters as the No. 3 seed to get some rest ahead of next month’s ATP Final. The 38-year-old Federer won his hometown Swiss Indoors title for the 10th time on Sunday. Federer’s fourth title in 2019 was the 103rd of his career. Federer said he needs ‘‘to make sure not to strain myself because I want to play as long as possible on the ATP Tour. I’m sorry for my French fans, I’ll see them next year at Roland Garros.’ . . . Simona Halep defeated US Open champion Bianca Andreescu, 3-6, 7-6 (6), 6-3, at the WTA Finals in Szechuan, China. Halep, a former No. 1 who won the Wimbledon title in July, saved the match point in the 12th game of the second set. ‘‘Today was a challenge because she’s almost 10 years younger than me,’’ Halep said of Andreescu, the 19-year-old from Canada. ‘‘I was really proud of what I did after having a back injury for almost a month.’ . . . Authorities in Auburn, Ala., continued searching for Aniah Haley Blanchard, the 19-year-old stepdaughter of Ultimate Fighting Championship heavyweight Walt Harris after she was reported missing Wednesday . . . Norm Stoneburgh, a star center with the CFL’s Toronto Argonauts in the 1950s and 1960s, has died. He was 84.