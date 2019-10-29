Krejci, who in those five games has a lone assist, hadn’t dressed since logging 4:43 before taking a Ryan Getzlaf cross-check to the right side Oct. 14 against Anaheim. Up to that point, he was trying to find his game, since the combination of a short offseason and a lower-body injury in a preseason game against the Flyers had him seeing all of 1:22 of game action in camp.

“I feel good,” he said. “Obviously been watching a lot of games on TV. They’re playing really well. I just want to be part of it.”

David Krejci, after playing in five games and sitting the next five, was back in the Bruins lineup for their Tuesday night showdown with the Sharks.

Advertisement

Danton Heinen started with Krejci, with Brett Ritchie a potential option there in the immediate future. Heinen was promoted from the third line — where he has played to the left and right of Charlie Coyle of late — because coach Bruce Cassidy liked Anders Bjork on the left side.

The coach also sees Coyle and Ritchie developing chemistry, and likes the speed that Bjork brings to that line. He was hopeful that Krejci and Jake DeBrusk would resume their connection, which helped DeBrusk pop for a career high in goals last year (27) and Krejci tie his career high in points (73).

Krejci is the driver of the second power-play unit, which has found offense “by committee,” Cassidy said. The second unit typically gets 45 seconds or less per shift, the top unit cashing in all but two of the Bruins’ man-up strikes. But Cassidy has been encouraged by their play, and they’ve chipped in enough given their ice time; the unit’s only finisher to date, Heinen, scored PPGs in a one-goal win at Dallas (Oct. 3) and an overtime loss at Toronto (Oct. 19).

Advertisement

“The direction they’ve received from us is, you make a couple of passes, you all have the ability to score, take the open shot and recover a puck,” Cassidy said. “When Krech is on it, they want to defer it to him, run through him. He’s had success on it over the years. We’re trying to find the common ground between that.

“Sometimes you’ve just got to make the play that’s in front of you, not run through a certain guy. I think that’s what’s so good about the other group. Anybody can handle it at any time.”

Heinen would like his unit, and his line, to get to that level.

“It’s like they’re playing a different game out there,” he said. “It’s fun to watch.”

Killer combos

With the injured Joakim Nordstrom and Par Lindholm out of the lineup, Bjork and Coyle were a penalty-kill pair. The two offensive-minded third-liners saw a bit of PK action Sunday in New York, the Bruins killing off 4 of 5 penalties they took.

Cassidy is trying to limit those hard minutes for Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand, who have been dominant of late in all areas, including the PK. Chris Wagner’s return from a foot injury — he blocked an Alex Pietrangelo shot Saturday and missed Sunday’s game — reunited him with center Sean Kuraly. The third PK pair was Coyle and Bjork, with Cassidy expecting Heinen and David Backes (particularly on faceoffs, if Bergeron took a penalty) to mix in.

Advertisement

Nordstrom has an infection in his elbow, Cassidy said, not unlike the issue Backes had in October 2016. In the first month of his Bruins tenure, Backes had surgery to remove an infected bursa sac in his elbow.

Nordstrom last played Saturday against the Blues. Cassidy doubted he would return Saturday against Ottawa, but didn’t rule him out.

The coach was similarly unsure of Lindholm’s return date. The center/wing skated just 7:04 aganst the Rangers before departing with an upper-body injury.

He found a home

Kuraly went to four years of Sharks development camps, wearing numbers a lot higher than his current No. 52. “It wasn’t pretty,” said Kuraly, who didn’t recall the exact digits he was given. He remembered dreaming about playing at the SAP Center.

“You never know if you’re really going to make it,” he mused. “You hope to. My hope was to play for them. It’s all I thought about.”

Like fellow Sharks draft pick Coyle (28th overall, 2010), Kuraly, a fifth-rounder (133rd overall) in 2011, never suited up in teal and black. The Sharks flipped him to Boston at the 2015 draft, with a first-rounder (29th overall, Trent Frederic) for goalie Martin Jones.

Kuraly, the hard-charging fourth-line center, has produced 14-25—39 totals in his 165 games. But he’s earned a rep as a big-game player, putting up 8-8—16 in 36 playoff games. His ice time (15:04) is also at a career high this season.

Jones, who has averaged 63 starts a year for San Jose the last four seasons, is off to a slow start (2-5-1, 3.39, .892). Only five goalies have allowed more goals than Jones (27).

Advertisement

Leading man

Tuukka Rask, leading the league in save percentage (.952) and goals against average (1.48) and tied for the lead in shutouts (two), started his eighth game of the year . . . The Bruins sent Peter Cehlarik back to Providence. Had he been called up on a non-emergency basis, Cehlarik would have needed to go through waivers. He was minus-2 in 12:05 of ice time Sunday against the Rangers, his only game on recall.

Follow Matt Porter on Twitter at @mattyports