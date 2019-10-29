Again, no surprise. Not at this point in his career. It’s what Krejci does, even if the spotlight often shifts and locks onto fellow pivot Patrice Bergeron and linemates Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak.

But it’s equally true that Krejci, among the league’s most under-appreciated centers, made things much better, more complete for the Bruins in their 5-1 win at the Garden.

The Bruins were an embarrassment of riches Tuesday night, while the misfit San Jose Sharks were mostly just embarrassing, all of which might have been true even if David Krejci didn’t finally make his way back into the Black-and-Gold lineup.

“He’s a pro. He’s been around. He’s a Stanley Cup champion,” said coach Bruce Cassidy, enumerating the Krejci’s bonafides after the Bruins bumped their record to 9-1-2 (.833). “We need him to put that line along.”

Krejci, 33 now and 856 games into his career, finished with a goal and assist, returning to action after being mothballed for two weeks with an upper-body injury. Layoff? He may not have been Peak Krejci, but he was Enough Krejci to help make a clear and meaningful difference, his name on the scoresheet for consecutive goals that helped the Bruins move to a 3-1 lead by early in the second period.

The return of David Krejci was a boost, but the Bruins also got a boost with some physical play from the likes of Danton Heinen. He upended San Jose’s Tio Meier in second-period action Tuesday night at TD Garden. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

When the night was over, the Bruins had five different goal scorers, a substantial departure for an offense that this season has been carried across one finish line after another by the Primo Trio of Marchand-Bergeron-Pastrnak. Indeed, Pastrnak scored again, producing the 1-0 lead, but then the likes of Krejci, Charlie Coyle, Chris Wagner, and Brandon Carlo also connected, a night when Cassidy finally had the full orchestra participating rather than the just the loud, incessant brass horns of his big line.

“There’s going to be nights when Bergy’s line’s going to get neutralized,” noted Cassidy, who has watched his 63-37-88 start the season as the game’s hottest line. “It doesn’t look that way right now, but we know it’s going to happen — you’ll need other guys going. Now you’ve got Coyle [game-high seven shots], that’s two games in a row he’s been all around the puck. All of a sudden you’ve got three lines that are a threat to score. And a fourth line you know will give you quality minutes. So things are shaping up up front.”

Krejci himself thinks his game still has a way to go. He wasn’t rusty, per se, in his return, but when he is at his best, his stick and the puck are always in sync. That may not mean a scoring chance develops on every shift, but it usually means there’s that threat.

All of which usually means a heap of trouble for the opposition. It’s one thing to silence the Bergeron line, but then there’s Krejci, who delivered more points (23) in the successful 2011 Cup run than anyone else in the Boston lineup. Again, production too easily forgotten.

“There were some shifts I felt good,” said Krecji, who logged 19:19 in ice time, more than anyone on the No. 1 line. “There were some shifts I had the puck on my stick and I lost it — no one was around me, and I just lost it. But that is understandable. I’m sure that will come back — some good stuff, some not so good, but definitely some that I can build on for sure.”

Krejci picked up his first point of the night, and first goal of the season, with 2:09 remaining the first period, the Sharks just beginning to unravel in a period they would attempt only 9 shots (and land only 6 on Tuukka Rask). Later in the night, when it was all falling apart for the Sharks, one wondered if they would call a timeout (they didn’t), or perhaps file a temporarily restraining order.

Working on the second-unit power play, and summoning his inner Pastrnak, Krejci ripped home a one-time slapper from the left wing playoff dot. It was as if Pastrnak, who all but has taken out a copyright on that spot, left behind directions for Krejci to follow. Torey Krug shuttled down the relay, and Krejci blasted it home on the power play for the 2-0 lead.

Only 5:21 into the second, not long after the Sharks closed to within 2-1, the slick-handed Krejci picked up the primary assist on Coyle’s second goal in as many games. Working again in the left circle, Krejci this time elected for a slap pass through the slot, leaving Coyle to drop to a knee at the top of the crease and direct his tap by Martin Jones for the 3-1 lead.

Coyle, who has been here less a year, has become accustomed to the Krejci touch, even after a layoff.

Charlie Coyle (13) and the Bruins celebrate a second-period goal Tuesday night against the Sharks. Winslow Townson/FR170221 AP via AP

“He’s just the type of player who can do that,” noted Coyle. “It’s insane. I used to be impressed, but not anymore. He can just come like he never left and make those plays. He’s confident doing. Just so skilled and crafty with the puck. I think we expected that from him.”

There is still some tinkering to do. Krejci and Jake DeBrusk (LW) are a given. The right side remains under construction. It was Danton Heinen vs. the Sharks. Cassidy still thinks he might give newcomer Brett Ritchie more looks over there, too. It’s about finding the right combination that will allow Krejci to drive a line, potentially leaving the Bruins with the best top six combination in the game.

“It’s definitely frustrating,” said Krejci, musing over his recently extended stint on the sideline. “But watching the guys the last couple of weeks, the way they are playing, this is a team I want to be part of. . . . I want to be with these guys on the ice. Happy we got the two points. Happy I got through it. Now a couple of days to get rest, regroup, and get back at it.”

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeKPD.