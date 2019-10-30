Of the game’s hottest marksmen, only the Blues’ Brayden Schenn is putting pucks in the net with more accuracy. Schenn has connected nine times on 24 shots, for a 37.5 shooting percentage. Pastrnak has hit the net 40 times, scoring on 30 percent of those strikes.

■ David Pastrnak hammered home a 1-0 lead only 7:49 into the first period. Pasta, with a league-best 12 goals as of Wednesday morning, has scored first for the Bruins in seven of their 12 games, including three of the last four.

Shaking out the equipment bag, smelly socks and all, following the Bruins’ 5-1 thrashing of the Sharks Tuesday night that left the Black and Gold with the NHL’s No. 1 goal scorer and top goalie.

Because you asked, yes, Alex Ovechkin again leads everyone in shots, already with 70 this season. But with 11 goals, Ovie’s success rate (15.7) is about half-a-Pastrnak.

■ Tuukka Rask picked up his franchise-best 271st win, and few of those 271 have been easier. The Sharks showed up every bit a team that was ready to finish a five-game road trip with a 1-3-1 record.

Rask (6-0-1) ended the night as the league’s top tender in goals-against average (1.41) and save percentage (.951). So, yes, he is in the early discussion for the Vezina Trophy, which would add to the one he won in 2014 (the season following Boston’s loss to Chicago in the Cup Final).

■ OK, simple formula for victory: Get on the board first, don’t allow the other team to catch up.

(Reminder: These advanced analytics from your faithful puck chronicler come free of charge with every globe.com subscription.)

Thus far, the Bruins (9-1-2) are banking lead time better than anyone else in the Original 31.

As of Wednesday morn, the Bruins had led for 61.8 percent of their playing time through 12 games. The two other clubs in the general discussion: Washington (45.1) and Vancouver (45.0).

The three teams with the least amount of lead time: Columbus (22.5), the Rangers (22.2), and Winnipeg (15.7). Their collective record: 15-16-3.

In their current run of four consecutive wins, the Bruins have led for a total 163:22. Total time behind on the scoreboard: 9:52 at Madison Square Garden.

The Bruins also came out of the Sharks victory with the best goal differential (+16) in the league. Last season they finished +44, third behind Tampa Bay (+103) and Calgary (+62). The Lightning were swept out in Round 1 of the playoffs and the Flames were finished in five.

■ With no practice scheduled Wednesday, the Bruins face the Senators here Saturday, the start of a four-game/seven-day stretch that also includes games with Pittsburgh, Montreal, and Detroit.

As of Wednesday morning, only the 8-5-0 Penguins were in the playoff mix.

■ Pastrnak’s goal, which came 1:34 into a power play, went to video review, the San Jose bench challenging it for an offside violation. The forensics proved no violation at the blue line, the goal stood, and the Bruins were awarded another power play for the failed challenge.

Your faithful puck chronicler detests these challenges. But as long as we have them, how about adding the residual time of the original power play? In this instance, the Bruins would have resumed play with 2:26 worth of man-advantage. If they were to score in the first 26 seconds, then erase what’s left and start the advantage at 2:00. It’s possible they would have scored three times on the PP, which might end these ridiculous challenges for good.

■ Brandon Carlo’s goal vs. the Tanked Sharks was his second in three games. Ladies and gentlemen, they call him assassin.

Is he shooting more? Yes, but not significantly more. Carlo landed 116 shots last season, third for all Boston backliners, and is on a pace for 136 — roughly one more shot a week. Ray Bourque is not walking through that door. It looks like Carlo is just getting a little more puck luck.

More remarkable on the Boston backline is that Charlie McAvoy remains a reluctant shooter. The No. 1 franchise-D-in-waiting has put only 11 shots on net, trailing his mediocre pace (79 shots/54 games) of last season. He has a real shot and he pairs on the point with Matt Grzelcyk for the No. 2 PP. This is his third season. Time to bring the fire.

■ Nashville backliner Roman Josi hit the jackpot Tuesday, reupping with the Predators for $72.5 million over the next eight seasons.

Like it or not, that’s a comp for Torey Krug, just as Zach Werenski’s deal in September was a measuring stick for McAvoy’s new pact.

The Swiss-born Josi is 29 and was on the UFA track for July 1. Krug, 28, also is on target for UFA. Josi has put up 327 points since 2013-14, compared with Krug’s 294.

Krug, at 5 feet 9 inches, is smaller than the stouter 6-1 Josi, and not the same kind of defender. But Krug has the numbers, and he is the PP QB, a job made all the harder in a formation that includes four forwards.

It looks from here, with Josi’s deal just the latest evidence, that Krug will slot in around $8 million a year. And if the Bruins don’t want to pony up, then someone else will (hello, Detroit?) in July.

All the more reason, by the way, for the Bruins to get McAvoy more in a shooting mind-set.

■ Anders Bjork has but a lone goal in his four games since being called up from Providence. But forget the production for now. Shift to shift, he looks more confident, and he’s doing a better job competing for pucks and being more shot-ready.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeKPD.