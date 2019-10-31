Hockey is a fluid, transitional sport with coaches such as Boston’s Bruce Cassidy perpetually tinkering, looking for better fits, more goals, ways to wring out more offense, if for no other reason than when the inevitable day arrives that the big line goes into a funk.

Could that change? Of course. In fact, check this space after Friday’s practice in Brighton. The NHL season is but a month old, and even if the Bruins are off to a sizzling 9-1-2 start, the furniture has a way of getting shifted around the rink.

The best news these days for Danton Heinen and Anders Bjork is no news at all. Beyond the top line of Brad Marchand-Patrice Bergeron-David Pastrnak, there are no job guarantees among the Bruins forwards, but it’s looking as though Heinen and Bjork at least have secured temporary work visas at their wing spots.

In Tuesday night’s 5-1 win over San Jose, Heinen lined up at right wing on the second line centered by David Krejci. Jake DeBrusk held what has become his customary spot on the left side.

Bjork, recently recalled from Providence, played on No. 3 center Charlie Coyle’s left wing, with free agent newcomer Brett Ritchie lined up on the right.

Not nearly as predictable as his predecessor, Claude Julien, Cassidy liked those combinations enough that he had them together again for Thursday’s workout. It’s a good bet that he’ll roll them out yet again Saturday with the sad-sack Ottawa Senators (3-7-1) visiting Causeway Street.

“Danton’s been here a while now, so maybe it’ll work out for him,” said Cassidy, referring to Heinen’s spot at No. 2 right wing. “We still may take a look at Ritchie there, too, but Coyle and Ritchie seem to have figured each other out a little bit . . . and I like Bjork’s speed on that side [with Coyle and Ritchie] . . . so it’s a little bit by default at the end.”

In other words, fellas, no one should get too comfortable. In the past, Cassidy, when desperate seeking secondary scoring, even bumped Pastrnak over to Krejci’s wing and tried Heinen up with the Marchand-Bergeron till-death-do-they-part combination. Cassidy is not beyond mixing it up, at that spontaneity has worked quite well for him since taking over for Julien.

On a team with aging core talent, particularly among 30-something franchise centers Bergeron and Krejci, it’s crucial for young forwards DeBrusk, Heinen, and Bjork to start generating more production. All age 23 or 24, they are no longer the next wave. They have been the future. Now that time’s here. Headed into the Senators game, they have a combined line of 4-5—9, albeit with Bjork (1-0—1) only called up for the last four games. It’s essential they find their fits and make consistent offensive contributions if they truly are the guys who are going to carry this team forward.

That’s especially true of Heinen. He’s in the top six, playing with one of the game’s premier pivots. If he stays in that spot, he has to show he can deliver around, say, 50 points a year — keeping in mind his production dipped to 34 last season after a robust 16—31—47 rookie line.

“[Krejci] wants the puck in his hands,” said Heinen. “So you want to give him the puck, and I just tell myself to be ready to shoot, try to get open. Get it to him and try to be good on the forecheck . . . and get open because he’ll find you.”

Bjork’s production demands aren’t pegged as high on a third line, although his chances of scoring could be better than Heinen’s because third lines rarely draw the stern checking faced by top-six forwards. Cassidy has Bjork there, in part, as a safe harbor for the young forward, whose first two seasons here were truncated by shoulder surgery. His time in the lineup, as well as his production, also was hindered by a significant concussion.

“Probably where he’s at in his career, that’s not a bad thing at all for him,” said Cassidy, acknowledging Bjork’s assignment.

Cassidy believes it’s better for Bjork to be on his strong side, a left shot on left wing, ideally with a less-impeded view when on offense. Heinen, who played both sides at the University of Denver, looks more comfortable on the right, his off wing.

“Maybe a little bit,” said Bjork, asked if that’s a safer spot for him. “I think just because I’m not cutting into the middle as much, being on my forehand [as a left-shot left winger]. So, probably a little bit, which is kind of nice. But I don’t even think about it like that — as I have said before with injuries, the most important thing is not to play hesitant and go into battle strong.”

There are no fixed timelines, just as there are no job guarantees. Another young forward, Karson Kuhlman, showed some promise at No. 2 right wing earlier in October, only to exit with a leg fracture. Some of the movement is by design, a coach looking to find answers and create competition, while some of it is dictated by the NHL’s injury factor.

Fact is, the only sure thing is change. Someone will fill these forward roles, comprise that next generation of Boston forwards, and management is eager to see if DeBrusk, Heinen, Bjork, and Kuhlman can seize the opportunity. Or maybe someone else from Providence. If not, general manager Don Sweeney will have to use July free agency again to hire space holders such as Ritchie and Par Lindholm.

So while the season is young, it’s time for the youngsters to deliver. The best news for Bjork and Heinen right now is no news at all. If they don’t deliver, all that will change.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeKPD.