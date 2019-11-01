Like most every skill, it didn’t come without a lot of work.

The more subtle strengths of Marchand’s offensive game, specifically stickhandling and puck control, often go overlooked. But once in possession of the puck inside the blue line, and particularly around the circles, he is among the toughest in the league for opponents to take the biscuit off his blade.

Much of Brad Marchand’s offensive success comes down to attitude (a healthy dose of hate) and shot (lightning-quick release). The veteran Bruins left winger put up a career-high 100 points last season, and has opened at a pace (12 games/21 points) to blow by that threshold this season.

“I’ve noticed my hands have been much better the last three or four years than earlier in my career,” Marchand said after Friday’s workout in Brighton. “Because I’ve put a big emphasis on working on it every day.”

He puts in that work in the summer, not on the ice, but at poolside while the kids are swimming. Be it with ball or plastic puck, he’ll take 10 minutes to stickhandle around small traffic cones at the edge of the pool.

“You don’t need a big area,” noted Marchand. “I’ll just try to get my mobility a little bit better, get my hands to work in synch a little bit more. It’s just something . . . I used to work on my shot a lot as a kid. I didn’t really work much with my hands.”

A quick snap from short range his trademark shot, best when served off the rush or in motion during the power play, the 5-foot-9-inch Marchand enhances his stick control with artful, purposeful use of his body. Holding on to the puck, and getting to open spaces with it, is typically a function of more than keeping the puck tethered to the blade. It’s a mixture of positioning, leverage, skating speed, and often sheer will, the physical strength it takes to hold on while being hacked and whacked by defenders.

Some of the best in the game, by Marchand’s eye, include Sidney Crosby, Jonathan Toews, and Nathan MacKinnon. Crosby and MacKinnon, like Marchand, just happened to grow up around Halifax, Nova Scotia. Halifax hands have become the Bette Davis eyes of hockey.

“It’s only so often that you can stickhandle your way through guys up the ice,” said Marchand. “A lot of where you see guys strong on the puck is in the corners. Like Crosby, you cannot take the puck off of him when he gets it down low in the zone. He has really good hands, but you just can’t take it from him because he is so strong on his stick and with his balance.”

Ditto for Toews, the longtime Blackhawks pivot, said Marchand.

“Good hands, but same thing — he gets low, strong, and he knows how to protect the puck,” he said. “And a guy like MacKinnon, his hands are unbelievable. Very few guys can stickhandle the puck the way he does and control it at his speed. He’s at the top, just incredible.”

The accompanying piece is puck protection, something Marchand believes many kids fail to grasp as they’re attempting to make their way to the NHL.

“Only a few guys can go all the way up ice and stickhandle through guys,” he said. “That’s maybe the top couple of guys in the league. Beyond that, you have to be able to hold on to a puck down low, or you are not going to stick in the league.

“It’s more about positioning. There’s definitely a stickhandling element to that, but it’s more about how to keep a guy off your back and where to place a puck, keep it off your hip so you can maneuver out of a corner. I’m not sure kids are concerned as much about that anymore.”

Winging it

Defenseman Connor Clifton spent the 30-minute workout as a right winger, filling in for Brett Ritchie on a third line with Anders Bjork and Charlie Coyle.

“Yeah,” a smiling Clifton said. “I don’t know what that’s about.”

According to coach Bruce Cassidy, Ritchie required a maintenance day to quiet some bumps and bruises, and likely will be back in the lineup vs. the Senators Saturday night at the Garden.

The Bruins are down to 12 forwards, so if Ritchie were unable to suit up, Cassidy could reach down to Providence or bring in Steven Kampfer as a seventh defenseman and dress only 11 forwards.

“Kampfer hasn’t had a lot of reps with [Matt Grzelcyk],” said Cassidy, who had the two partnered in the workout with Clifton shifted to wing duty. “So it kind of worked out for us that way — to move someone up. I didn’t want to move Kevan Miller up there because he’s a ways away from playing.”

Ritchie’s status will be updated Saturday morning.

“But he wasn’t out there today,” noted Cassidy, “so there’s some level of concern.”

Miller, on course to begin contact drills next week, practiced for a second consecutive day and wore a red (noncontact) sweater.

Back to Rask

Tuukka Rask will be in the Bruins net vs. the Senators, the second time this season that he has made back-to-back starts.

Jaro Halak will be in the barrel for one of the next two starts, be it Monday vs. the Penguins or in Montreal the next night.

“He hasn’t played at home in a while,” said Cassidy. “So maybe we’ll put him in at home.”

Rask (6-0-1) has yet to lose in regulation this season and will carry a 1.42 GAA and .951 save percentage into his eighth start this season. He leads all league tenders in those two categories and is tied for third in wins, trailing Vegas’s Marc-Andre Fleury (8), Pittsburgh’s Matt Murray (7), and Nashville’s Pekka Rinne (7).

Shooting stars

Bruins right winger David Pastrnak, who is tied with Edmonton’s Leon Draisaitl for most goals (12), was named the NHL’s No. 2 star for the month of October. Natick-born John Carlson, the high-scoring Capitals defenseman, was No. 1 and Draisaitl No. 3 . . . Connor Brown (1-9—10) is the only Senator to reach double figures in scoring . . . Second-year winger Brady Tkachuk, who would be a junior this season had he remained at Boston University, is 3-3—6 through 11 games.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeKPD.