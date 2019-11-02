At some point, the invitations and open auditions with the Spoked-B will come to an end, a message that coach Bruce Cassidy made clear prior to the Bruins facing the Senators on Saturday night at the Garden.

Cehlarik, 24, is no stranger to the Bruins. Drafted 90th overall in 2013, the 6-foot-2-inch Slovak winger has been called up twice this season, and was summoned to the varsity multiple times the previous three seasons, but has been unable to gain a foothold on a roster that has been only too eager to incorporate someone with his size and skill set.

Peter Cehlarik was back on the right side of the dream Saturday night, called up from AHL Providence yet again for another crack at regular NHL work.

“He’s been in our system for a while — and I don’t know that I’ve found it, to be honest with you,” noted Cassidy, asked following the morning’s optional workout what it might be that gets Cehlarik engaged more fully in the NHL game. “I think when he played his best hockey, he came up and played in more of an offensive [role] . . . with maybe [center David] Krejci, and then [Danton] Heinen or [Jake] DeBrusk on the left side. He complimented them well.”

Among the keys Cassidy believes Cehlarik must focus on: Pace, puck management, staying out of the penalty box, particularly when guilty of penalties taken in the offensive zone — high on every coach’s list of bugaboos.

“He’s taken a few of those,” said the coach. “So, how do you fix that? Be more effective on the forecheck by taking better angles, having a better stick, not getting on the wrong side of the puck.”

Cehlarik, routinely one of Providence’s best offensive performers, delivered only five goals and 10 points in his previous 38 NHL games. He is dedicated, long ago labeled a rink rat for logging long days around practices and games. He has the tools. He has the size. Getting all that in sync, and being an effective NHLer, thus far has escaped him.

“Peter’s a quiet guy, not someone who’s going to go in and rev ’em up,” said Cassidy. “So, for me, I am still learning that. But I will say this: When you’ve been in the league a little bit, the onus falls more and more [with the player]. Like it starts halfway, right? But it’s starting to shift to him now.

“He’s seen the league. He’s not new to the league. He has seen our program here and he knows how our guys play. So it’s up to him to get his game in order, whereas if we called up, say, Cam Hughes, it’s more on us [as a coaching staff] to get him acclimated because he’s never been through it. So that’s what I’ll say about Peter. It’s a little bit more on him now to get going as an individual that worry about what the coaches have to say to him.”

Cehlarik, called up because of an elbow injury to Brett Ritchie, plugged into a No. 3 line with center Charlie Coyle and left winger Anders Bjork, another recent callup from the WannaBs.

Very few Bruins other than Cehlarik suited up for the morning workout in Brighton. He did not have the advantage of warming up with Bjork and Co

“Just be consistent, you know, every night, ” said Cehlarik, asked what he felt he must do in order to stay on the varsity roster. “It’s a tough schedule compared to the AHL — just take care of myself and bring it every night.”

A shooter’s chance

Prior to facing the Sens, Boston’s defensemen — seven in total through 12 games — landed 105 shots on net, slightly more than a quarter of the club’s 407.

There is no standard ratio for shots landed by forwards and defensemen, but a 3:1 split is fairly routine by NHL standards. By Cassidy’s eye, his backliners have had more success getting shots through of late, beginning with a Coyle goal Sunday vs. the Rangers that had Zdeno Chara squeezing off a quick shot from long range.

“I think less is more for them right now,” said Cassidy, feeling it best that his defensemen look less for opportunities and be more shot-ready. “We wanted to build in some movement to create shooting lanes and we probably overcoached it, looking back now. Maybe the shooting lane is already there. I won’t say overcoached it, but maybe we neglected maybe the simplest one, as soon as you’re there, maybe shoot it before they set their lane instead of looking for it. Back to basics — get it off in a hurry.”

In that mindset, noted Cassidy, forwards will adjust by getting to the net quicker rather that wait for a play to evolve.

Defenseman Brandon Carlo entered the night with two goals, deliver over the previous three games. As a group, Boston backlineers had only five goals (two by Chara, one by Torey Krug).

“Being shot-ready at the point, I think for me, has been key,” said Carlo, who scored only two goals in 72 regular-season games last season. “Overall, if you hold on to the puck too long, the forwards get in those lanes. Try to put it in those areas as fast as you can. We have a great forechecking team, so even if you have to put it behind the net, it’s a good opportunity for them to get it back.

Wrong kind of growth

The Burins were short on specifics regarding Ritchie’s elbow injury, other than Cassidy saying it was similar to the infection that has had fellow forward Joakim Nordstrom sidelined of late. Cassidy also compared it to the one suffered a couple of years ago by David Backes, who was sidelined with an infected bursa sac.

“They had some cuts that didn’t heal properly,” explained Cassidy. “There was concern about infection. Just so happens it was two at the same time. I think it’s a one-in-a-million thing, but here we are.”

It begs the question, Cassidy quickly added, whether the condition is contagious or simply multiple cases of bad luck.

“I believe if it was contagious, we’d be quarantined and we wouldn’t be around here,” Cassidy said to upward of a dozen media members attending the morning workout. “So I think it’s dumb luck more than anything.”

According to Cassidy, Nordstrom will not play in either of the next two games, Monday vs. Pittsburgh or Tuesday at Montreal, while Ritchie’s condition will be updated day to day.

Planning to be a hit

Backup defenseman Steve Kampfer was back in the lineup, subbing for Connor Clifton as Matt Grzelcyk’s partner on the No. 3 pairing. The move was a coach’s decision, Cassidy making sure Kampfer got some reps after suiting up for only one of the first dozen games.

Kampfer enjoys a physical game. The Old School Hockey Handbook suggests players placed in spot duty roles are wise to deliver a hit or two, be it to get noticed or to engage their game after a protracted layoff.

“I was always told as a kid, first shift, make a good pass — and either hit or get hit,” recalled Kampfer. “Because it will get you in the game a lot quicker than going out there and skating in a circle or something. First shift, you try to hit somebody, or feel the puck — something to get you in the game a little more.”

Not the first time Kampfer has played with Grzelcyk. The two paired a few times last season, then again in this year’s brief exhibition run.

“He is a great puck mover, a great defenseman,” said Kampfer. “We talked a lot. He is going to move his feet and close quick. I try to move seamlessly with him as much as a I can. I think we can play well off each other. We’ve done it before. It’s just build on it and keep going.”

Kevin Paul Dupont